Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Position-by-Position Review
One NFL game is in the books for Week 17, and it may have left a few fantasy managers in a hole. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry both missed Thursday night's game, while Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb went off (11 catches, 100 yards).
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Bleacher Report
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from LSU After Bowl Game
The chaotic, memorable 2022 season has come to a close for the SEC West-winning LSU Tigers. By mid-October, Brian Kelly's debut year in Baton Rouge seemed destined to follow middling preseason expectations. However, the Tigers ripped off a scorching finish that included wins against Alabama and Ole Miss on the way to a stunning division championship.
Bleacher Report
Ron Rivera Crushed by Twitter for Commanders' 'Disastrous' QB Change to Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 on the season with a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at FedEx Field, and head coach Ron Rivera is now being ripped for his decision to start Carson Wentz. Taylor Heinicke had started every game for the Commanders since Week 7,...
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Alabama Star Tops B/R Scouting QB Rankings
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is forgoing his final year of college eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Young announced his decision Monday after leading the Crimson Tide to a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. B/R's NFL Scouting Department has Young ranked...
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 17: Biggest Takeaways and Playoff Implications from Sunday's Games
In Week 17, a couple of quarterbacks led their teams in playoff-clinching scenarios. One of them already has a strong legacy, and the other gained some respect. In the NFC, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants punched their tickets to the postseason. Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport took a deep dive into Daniel Jones' role in Big Blue's 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. We'll take a peek at what's ahead for the fourth-year signal-caller.
Bleacher Report
Caleb Williams Amazes for USC in Cotton Bowl and NFL Fans Are Ready to Tank for QB
Tulane earned a shocking upset over USC in the Cotton Bowl, but Caleb Williams still put on a show in the 46-45 loss. The Heisman Trophy winner set a new Cotton Bowl record with five touchdown passes, totaling 460 yards on 36-of-51 passing. His mobility in the pocket was especially...
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 18 Schedule: SNF Matchup, Start Times Revealed for Last Regular-Season Games
With a chance to go to the playoffs on the line, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be playing their regular-season finale in prime time. The NFL announced its full Week 18 schedule on Monday, highlighted by a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Packers and NFC North-rival Detroit Lions:
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Has Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain, per 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an ankle injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday the two-time All-Pro is day-to-day with a mild ankle sprain. Shanahan also announced starting left guard Aaron Banks will sit out the regular-season finale after injuring his knee and...
Bleacher Report
Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
After a couple of weeks with Saturday NFL games, we're back to a regular Sunday slate for Week 17. This is great for daily fantasy sports (DFS) enthusiasts, though it does mean that some tricky lineup decisions are ahead. Adding to the difficulty factor is the fact that some teams...
Bleacher Report
Ron Rivera Clarifies Knowledge of Commanders' Playoff Scenarios After Viral Video
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera exemplified why you always have to account for the worst-case scenario. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Rivera appeared to be surprised to learn his team could be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17. Some wondered whether Rivera was being sarcastic...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Reggie Ragland Hints Some Commanders Players Prefer Taylor Heinicke to Wentz
Cleveland Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland hinted that some of the players he knows on the Washington Commanders prefer quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz, who threw three interceptions in a 24-10 road loss on Sunday. Ragland made his remarks postgame, per Tramel Raggs of the Washington Post. Heinicke took over...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons
Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
Bleacher Report
Nick Foles Ruled out for Colts vs. Giants After Rib Injury on Kayvon Thibodeaux Sack
The Indianapolis Colts will need to finish Sunday's game against the New York Giants without their starting quarterback. Indianapolis ruled Nick Foles out with a rib injury after he was sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux. While Foles walked to the sideline on his own power, he was taken to the locker room with a cart just before halftime.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Regrets Calling 'Philly Special' on 4th Down in Michigan's Loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, putting an end to their national title hopes during the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. While there's plenty for Michigan to examine following the loss, there's one specific play that...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Told to Go Back to NFL by CFB Twitter After Michigan's CFP Loss to TCU
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines fell to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday night in a wild Fiesta Bowl, marking a disappointing end to their national title hopes for the second straight season. Jim Harbaugh's team was outplayed early in the College Football Playoff semifinal as TCU's...
Bleacher Report
Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux's Celebrations After Nick Foles Injury Were 'Trash'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday didn't mince words when it came to New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrating a sack next to an injured Nick Foles. "Tasteless from the celebration afterward," Saturday told reporters Monday. "Just trash. Not a fan of it at all." He added he...
Comments / 0