The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
atozsports.com

Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Position-by-Position Review

One NFL game is in the books for Week 17, and it may have left a few fantasy managers in a hole. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry both missed Thursday night's game, while Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb went off (11 catches, 100 yards).
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Bleacher Report

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from LSU After Bowl Game

The chaotic, memorable 2022 season has come to a close for the SEC West-winning LSU Tigers. By mid-October, Brian Kelly's debut year in Baton Rouge seemed destined to follow middling preseason expectations. However, the Tigers ripped off a scorching finish that included wins against Alabama and Ole Miss on the way to a stunning division championship.
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 17: Biggest Takeaways and Playoff Implications from Sunday's Games

In Week 17, a couple of quarterbacks led their teams in playoff-clinching scenarios. One of them already has a strong legacy, and the other gained some respect. In the NFC, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants punched their tickets to the postseason. Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport took a deep dive into Daniel Jones' role in Big Blue's 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. We'll take a peek at what's ahead for the fourth-year signal-caller.
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Has Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain, per 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an ankle injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday the two-time All-Pro is day-to-day with a mild ankle sprain. Shanahan also announced starting left guard Aaron Banks will sit out the regular-season finale after injuring his knee and...
Bleacher Report

Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

After a couple of weeks with Saturday NFL games, we're back to a regular Sunday slate for Week 17. This is great for daily fantasy sports (DFS) enthusiasts, though it does mean that some tricky lineup decisions are ahead. Adding to the difficulty factor is the fact that some teams...
Bleacher Report

Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons

Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
