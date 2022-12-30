ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Former Jaguars OL Uche Nwaneri Dies at Age 38

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri died Friday at the age of 38. Per TMZ Sports, the Tippecanoe County (Indiana) Office of the Coroner said a preliminary report indicates Nwaneri died because of an "enlarged heart with acute heart failure." Tony Khan, the Jaguars' chief football strategy officer, issued...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

49ers' Trey Lance Has 2nd Surgery on Ankle Injury After 'Irritation' from Hardware

The San Francisco 49ers announced in a statement on Saturday that quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second and successful surgery on his right ankle Friday. "The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September. Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans players react to scary Damar Hamlin injury on Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, prompting the game to be suspended and prayers to flood in from teams and figures across the sports world. Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition after collapsing following a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was transported by an ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the only Level 1 trauma center in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons

Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Week 18 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

With Week 17 nearly complete, now is the perfect time to look ahead to next week's NFL finales and the fantasy implications. Many season-long leagues have already ended their playoffs, but some deeper leagues will still be running strong in Week 18. Expanded playoff pools and two-week game formats can make Week 18 meaningful—even if it isn't for some NFL teams.
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFLPA to Unveil 1st-Ever All-Pro Team Voted On by NFL Players in January

NFL players will reportedly be able to vote for their own All-Pro team for the first time this winter. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association will have players vote for the "The Players' All-Pro" team through Jan. 4. The results will be unveiled on Jan. 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy