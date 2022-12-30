Read full article on original website
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills S Hamlin collapses after tackle, taken out in ambulance
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game.
Bleacher Report
NFL Agent: Marcus Mariota 'Quit on the Falcons' and 'It Was Unfair' to Desmond Ridder
One NFL agent criticized Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and his handling of being benched earlier this season. "I thought Mariota quit on the Falcons, and it was unfair to a rookie like Desmond Ridder, who was there for Mariota to that point in the season," the agent told Mike Sando of The Athletic.
Bleacher Report
Ron Rivera Crushed by Twitter for Commanders' 'Disastrous' QB Change to Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 on the season with a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at FedEx Field, and head coach Ron Rivera is now being ripped for his decision to start Carson Wentz. Taylor Heinicke had started every game for the Commanders since Week 7,...
Bleacher Report
Caleb Williams Amazes for USC in Cotton Bowl and NFL Fans Are Ready to Tank for QB
Tulane earned a shocking upset over USC in the Cotton Bowl, but Caleb Williams still put on a show in the 46-45 loss. The Heisman Trophy winner set a new Cotton Bowl record with five touchdown passes, totaling 460 yards on 36-of-51 passing. His mobility in the pocket was especially...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Reggie Ragland Hints Some Commanders Players Prefer Taylor Heinicke to Wentz
Cleveland Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland hinted that some of the players he knows on the Washington Commanders prefer quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz, who threw three interceptions in a 24-10 road loss on Sunday. Ragland made his remarks postgame, per Tramel Raggs of the Washington Post. Heinicke took over...
Bleacher Report
Former Jaguars OL Uche Nwaneri Dies at Age 38
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri died Friday at the age of 38. Per TMZ Sports, the Tippecanoe County (Indiana) Office of the Coroner said a preliminary report indicates Nwaneri died because of an "enlarged heart with acute heart failure." Tony Khan, the Jaguars' chief football strategy officer, issued...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Trey Lance Has 2nd Surgery on Ankle Injury After 'Irritation' from Hardware
The San Francisco 49ers announced in a statement on Saturday that quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second and successful surgery on his right ankle Friday. "The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September. Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."
Damar Hamlin: 5 Things On NFL Player, 24, Who Collapsed During Game
Monday night’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals came to a grinding halt after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Mid-way through the first quarter, Damar, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, but upon rising up from the hit, he fell to the ground unconscious.
Bleacher Report
Ron Rivera Clarifies Knowledge of Commanders' Playoff Scenarios After Viral Video
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera exemplified why you always have to account for the worst-case scenario. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Rivera appeared to be surprised to learn his team could be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17. Some wondered whether Rivera was being sarcastic...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Damar Hamlin Given CPR, Leaves in Ambulance After Collapsing vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be stretchered off the field after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game. Per ESPN's Ben Baby, an ambulance was brought onto the field to transport Hamlin. During the broadcast, ESPN's Joe Buck said...
Bleacher Report
Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux's Celebrations After Nick Foles Injury Were 'Trash'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday didn't mince words when it came to New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrating a sack next to an injured Nick Foles. "Tasteless from the celebration afterward," Saturday told reporters Monday. "Just trash. Not a fan of it at all." He added he...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 18: Final Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips
Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season could be a doozy for fantasy football managers. With playoff spots and seeds getting locked into place, teams can opt to sit veterans to either keep them fresh for the postseason or protect them from injuries in a meaningless game. Then again, it's...
Tennessee Titans players react to scary Damar Hamlin injury on Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, prompting the game to be suspended and prayers to flood in from teams and figures across the sports world. Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition after collapsing following a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was transported by an ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the only Level 1 trauma center in...
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III Leaves TCU-Michigan ESPN Broadcast After Wife Goes into Labor
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has been a welcomed addition to ESPN's college football broadcasts, but he couldn't stick around for the entirety of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal between TCU and Michigan. During ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show," Griffin took a phone call at the...
Bleacher Report
Nick Foles Ruled out for Colts vs. Giants After Rib Injury on Kayvon Thibodeaux Sack
The Indianapolis Colts will need to finish Sunday's game against the New York Giants without their starting quarterback. Indianapolis ruled Nick Foles out with a rib injury after he was sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux. While Foles walked to the sideline on his own power, he was taken to the locker room with a cart just before halftime.
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones to Get Multiyear Contract Offers from Ny
The New York Giants will try to keep quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley on the roster in 2023 despite both being set to become free agents, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. "My understanding is both of these guys earned the right to come back to...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons
Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
Bleacher Report
Week 18 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
With Week 17 nearly complete, now is the perfect time to look ahead to next week's NFL finales and the fantasy implications. Many season-long leagues have already ended their playoffs, but some deeper leagues will still be running strong in Week 18. Expanded playoff pools and two-week game formats can make Week 18 meaningful—even if it isn't for some NFL teams.
Bleacher Report
NFLPA to Unveil 1st-Ever All-Pro Team Voted On by NFL Players in January
NFL players will reportedly be able to vote for their own All-Pro team for the first time this winter. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association will have players vote for the "The Players' All-Pro" team through Jan. 4. The results will be unveiled on Jan. 11.
