PA Loses 40,000 Residents Over a Year, 4th Largest US Decline

 3 days ago

This U.S. Census map shows which states gained and lost population.

Pennsylvania’s population declined by over 40,000 residents between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, the fourth largest loss in the country, writes Jordyn Hironec and Ryan Sharrow for Philadelphia Business Journal.

The numbers come from U.S. Census Bureau data.

The three states with a greater population decline in that same year were New York, California and Illinois, with New York losing more than 180,000 residents.

Pennsylvania’s numbers show a 0.3% decline in population compared to the previous year, as people left the state for elsewhere.

In total, 18 states saw a decline in population over the course of the year.

The Philadelphia Metro Area lost 16,000 residents between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021.

By comparison, the Pittsburgh Metro Area lost over 17,000 residents.

As of July 1, 2022, Pennsylvania has 12,972,008 residents, the fifth most populous state in the U.S.

The states with the greatest population growth were Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona.

Texas grew by 470,708 residents.  Florida saw an increase of 416,754.

New Jersey lost 6,262 residents while Delaware posted a population increase of 13,589, or 1.4 percent.

Read more about Pennsylvania’s population drop and how it compares to other states in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 82

Sigsafe365
1d ago

14 more months....wife retires... and only way we'll look at Pennsylvania and it's liberal madness is through the rearview mirror!!!! The money we'll save and b.s. we won't need to put up with will be so worth it!!!!

Reply
25
SueS
2d ago

I can guess where they are going! Not a surprise, anybody that wants someone like Fetterman in an office needs mental help!

Reply
41
Eric
2d ago

democrats are clueless. they move to a republican location, then vote blue again. you can't make this stuff up.

Reply(7)
57
