Tampa Fire Rescue Battles Blaze In Grant Park

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 5100 block of E. 28th Ave. at approximately 6:45 am.

Engine 10 was first on the scene to a single-story duplex with both heavy smoke and flames showing.

A primary and secondary search was completed with no occupants inside the structure. The fire was under control within 10 minutes. There were no injuries to firefighters at the scene.

One patient was transported to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries.

TFR fire investigators were on the scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

