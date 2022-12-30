ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Our most popular Tampa Bay stories in 2022

By Carly Thompson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
We round up some of the most-read stories on tampabay.com in 2022. [ CARLY THOMPSON | Times ]

Hurricanes, real estate news, busting a notorious myth about The Villages — it’s been a busy year for the Tampa Bay Times newsroom.

We published over 15,000 posts on our website in 2022, providing the most comprehensive coverage of the bay area and Florida to our readers. Of those stories, there were some of the biggest standouts, which people continued to engage with long after they first appeared online.

As 2022 winds down, here are 15 of the year’s most read tampabay.com stories.

Section of Sanibel Causeway wiped out by Hurricane Ian

On the ground in Southwest Florida, a Times reporter and photographer published eyewitness accounts.

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

‘Absolute devastation’: Hurricane Ian decimates Fort Myers Beach

“The island is like somebody took an atom bomb and dropped it,” one resident said when surveying the destruction in Southwest Florida in September.

Track Hurricane Ian’s path in Florida

We showed people the storm’s latest cone, satellite image and live video around Tampa Bay.

An Uber ride, a dropped phone and 2 lives lost on a Tampa exit ramp

Tracy Carson was an Uber driver taking Daniel Whitfield to the airport when a pickup driver looking for his phone slammed into Carson’s car.

Richard Sherman’s season with the Bucs is over

The Pro Bowl cornerback was placed on injured reserve in January.

Demolition planned for Derek Jeter’s former $22.5M Tampa mansion

When the house sold in 2021, it earned the title of Tampa Bay’s most expensive home.

New Port Richey officer fired amid allegations of fondling girl in custody

Bobby Lubrido, 43, was terminated after an investigation into claims he touched a 17-year-old girl inappropriately while taking her to juvenile detention.

Florida renters scramble for shelter as affordable housing erodes

As Tampa Bay begins to change, who gets left behind? We talked to residents struggling to find places to live.

Jami Speegle settles down to sleep in the back of her car while parked at a park. She and her husband were experiencing homelessness in St. Petersburg in January amid the housing crisis. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Leonard Fournette ‘extremely frustrated’ at being replaced, CBS reports

The Bucs running back expressed his frustration after rookie backup Rachaad White was employed on a 10-play drive in November.

Why is The Villages known as ‘the STD capital of America?’

Unpacking the most notorious myth about Florida’s largest retirement community.

An aerial view of a water tower and community on Aug. 10 in The Villages. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Hey, new Tampa Bay residents: Summer is coming and no one will be spared

Columnist Stephanie Hayes warned newcomers about upper-lip sweat and more.

Police cameras show confusion, anger over DeSantis’ voter fraud arrests

Body-worn camera footage recorded by local police captured the confusion and outrage of Hillsborough County residents.

St. Petersburg rapper Rod Wave arrested, faces battery charge

Rodarius Marcell Green was booked into a Pinellas County jail in May. He faced a charge of battery by strangulation that was later dropped.

Appeals court upholds Cameron Herrin’s 24-year sentence in fatal Bayshore crash

In May, a three-judge panel affirmed the penalty Herrin received for the 2018 crash that killed a mom and her young daughter.

Mitch Pacyna lived the Florida dream. Then Hurricane Ian took him.

One man killed by the storm is remembered as a friend to all on Fort Myers Beach.

