5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views
If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
brownstoner.com
Sahadi’s Added to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry
Sahadi Importing Company, with its bins of nuts, shelves full of spices and display cases stocked with sweets, has been a Brooklyn Heights staple since the 1940s — and it’s now been added to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry, solidifying its place in local lore.
brownstoner.com
Brooklyn Real Estate Listings Six Months Later: Three Sold, One in Contract
This week, a look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Clinton Hill and Prospect Park South. How did they fare?. This Prospect Lefferts Gardens one-bedroom doesn’t come with a lot of bells and whistles, but it does have...
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale
I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
brownstoner.com
6 Creative Interiors Offer Some Brooklyn Living Inspiration
From the pages of Brownstoner magazine, here are the stories of six Brooklyn dwellers who adapted their interior spaces to suit their modern lives. Each property offers a personal spin on Brooklyn living, including an artist’s whimsical Prospect Heights brownstone, a casual home for a family in Ditmas Park and a woodwork-filled Prospect Lefferts Gardens row house discovered by the owners in the 1970s.
rocklandreport.com
Pediatric Physical & Occupational Therapy Celebrates Grand Opening of Larger Facility in Nanuet
NANUET, NY – Pediatric Physical and Occupational Therapy of Hudson Valley, PLLC recently moved from New City to 160 East Route 59 in Nanuet and celebrated with a ribbon cutting on November 8th . The new facility is significantly larger to help more children, provide more operating hours, and it has a state-of-the-art therapy gym with sensory specialty equipment, a rock wall, zip line, trampoline, and spider cage.
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
brownstoner.com
Parties, Gossip and Too Much Brew: How 19th Century Brooklynites Celebrated the New Year
Editor’s note: This post has been updated. Read the original post here. For those following the Gregorian calendar, and that’s most of us, that magic moment when the old year ends in the last seconds of 11:59 on December 31 and the new begins at midnight on January 1 is celebrated with music, fireworks, noise makers, parties and a kiss.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Beacon, New York
Beacon, New York, is a fun and exciting place to visit. It’s less than an hour and a half from New York City and is home to fantastic museums, boutique shopping, and great food. Beacon is a great weekend getaway. The town is close to Fishkill and the Hudson Highlands State Park Reserve. There are plenty of things to do in Beacon, including hiking, shopping, and enjoying the outdoors.
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
Insanely Popular Sub Shop’s New Route 9 Location Will Open Soon
While it's not hard to find a deli that makes sandwiches, finding one that makes the perfect sub can be difficult. Luckily, that search is now getting easier. When it comes to subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders or whatever you call them, everyone has their own personal taste. For me, it's all about using the right bread, fresh ingredients and just the right proportions of toppings.
rocklandreport.com
Meet Frida, the First Baby Born in Rockland County in 2023
SUFFERN, NY – It’s A Girl! Congratulations to Esther and Akiva Sussholz of Montebello, NY on the delivery of the first baby of 2023 born at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. Baby girl Frida Sussholz was born at 3:51 a.m. on January 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants
If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of January 2nd
Note: The Office for the Aging and OFA Friendship Centers are closed on the following observed January holidays:. Monday, January 16th – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program will receive meals as needed in advance of each holiday. HDM clients also receive shelf-stable meals in advance of predicted inclement winter weather that could disrupt HDM deliveries. For more information about the HDM program, contact OFA at 845-486-2555 or ofa@dutchessny.gov.
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Queens temple needs to find its massive ark a new home
They don’t want it to become a lost ark. The Forest Hills Jewish Center is searching for a new home for its monumental ark — the chamber that holds its Torah scrolls — as it prepares to move to smaller quarters. The gold leaf, bronze, and plaster ark stand 32 feet tall and 19 feet wide. “Finding a place or building with a 32-foot ceiling to accommodate the ark isn’t likely to happen,” said Deborah Gregor, the Jewish center’s executive director. The ark sits at the front of the synagogue’s sanctuary and holds the sacred scrolls behind bronze doors. Designed in 1949 by Polish-born...
Boy born in Brooklyn is NYC hospital system’s first baby of 2023
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Kings County takes the crown with the first birth of 2023 in New York City’s public hospital system, as a baby boy was born in Brooklyn at the stroke of midnight. Kingsley Mei entered the world at midnight at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health in Sheepshead Bay, weighing at […]
