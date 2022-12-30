Read full article on original website
Police: Trenton man, 23, killed in three-vehicle Route 1 crash
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 23-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash very early Saturday, police said. Malachi Marseille, of Trenton, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Route 1, when he lost control near Greenview Avenue, according to South Brunswick police. The Camry hit two other...
Ring in 2023 on foot: Dozens of free First Day Hikes in NJ
Start off 2023 on the right foot by taking part in the annual First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, and historic sites on Jan. 1. There are more than 40 First Day hikes scheduled for New Year’s Day, a record number, said Caryn Shinske, spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Watch NJ man save deer tangled in soccer net [VIDEO]
Johnny Arleth says he's not a hero, just a guy in the right place at the right time. I, however, have no problem calling Arleth a hero - what he did was a selfless act of bravery, where he could have been seriously injured. Arleth says he was walking his...
One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner...
6 South Jersey towns among ‘Most Affordable’ in NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money.
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
Last Chance: Final weekend for these NJ holiday drive-thru displays (Dec 30 – Jan 1)
If you've been meaning to check out New Jersey's holiday drive-thru displays but haven't gotten around to it yet, time is about to run out. This is your last chance to check out the amazing drive-thru holiday displays in New Jersey. And although many remained open this final week of 2022, only a select few will keep it going up to New Year's Day.
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
Don’t toss that Christmas tree. Recycle it and save the NJ shoreline
As the holidays begin to wrap up and another year begins, folks across New Jersey will soon deal with the daunting task of taking down the holiday decorations and tossing out the live (most likely dying or dead) Christmas tree. But don’t throw the tree on the curb or in...
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
OpenTable presents the best restaurants in all parts of New Jersey
OpenTable, the country's premiere restaurant dining rating system, came out with the best overall restaurants here in New Jersey. It’s an impressive list and breaks out the best of North Jersey, Central Jersey and the South Jersey suburbs. I’ve been to many of the restaurants on the list and...
Vehicle stolen in Georgia leads NJ State Police on 50-mile pursuit
The driver of a stolen car led New Jersey State Police on a 50-mile pursuit on the NJ Turnpike Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said they were notified by the Georgia State Patrol just before noon about a car stolen from Georgia that was heading northbound on the Turnpike near Exit 5 (Mount Holly).
Cardi B and family at American Dream Big SNOW for NJ winter break
EAST RUTHERFORD — Rappers Cardi B and Offset took their two kids and “hit the slopes” over winter break at American Dream. Cardi B — who bought a North Jersey mansion for just under $6 million over a year ago — shared plenty of Instagram photos and video from Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
Get your tickets for these 2023 winter concerts in NJ
It somehow went from August to January in a blink of an eye. The holidays are over and it’s back to work to start a new year. But here we are about to go through the winter season. It’s cold, and gloomy, and cold, and it can snow, and it’s cold.
Unique last-minute NJ New Year’s ideas if you insist on going out
Is it just me, or are New Year's plans always made way too last minute? I always find myself unsure of what I am doing for the night just days before, and oftentimes it’s a little too hectic for my liking. Whether you’re looking for New Year's Eve to...
Man turns himself in for Oceanport, NJ murder, cops say
OCEANPORT — A Neptune man has surrendered himself to police after shooting another man to death, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The shooting on Friday night has left 41-year-old Amad Jones dead. Neptune cops responding to a call found the former Oceanport resident still suffering from a gunshot wound in the road along Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 p.m. According to Prosecutor Raymond Santiago, Jones later died from the wound.
Wild temps, drought, and a few big storms: NJ’s top weather stories of 2022
As another calendar year comes to a close, it is time to reflect on the weather and climate events that transpired here in the great Garden State. Now only because it is cathartic and educational. But more so because it is time to compile my annual list of the top weather stories of 2022.
NJ New Year’s weekend forecast: One day of damp and dreary weather
One more storm system will impact New Jersey before 2022 wraps up. And it will lead to one batch of inclement weather, on New Year's Eve Saturday. Once again, we are not talking about a total washout, or anything crazy or inherently dangerous. Just wet. Friday looks phenomenal. And New...
The best reasons to stay home on New Year’s Eve this year
As the countdown to the New Year begins, many people start making plans to go out and celebrate. But why not stay home this year?. Here are five reasons why staying home on New Year's Eve in New Jersey can be just as fun (if not more!) than going out.
A sudden and more impactful way to help feed NJ families in need
As we close out 2022, food pantries across New Jersey are struggling to keep up with demand, but a special opportunity to help is now at hand. Karen Leies, the chief of external affairs for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, said with inflation still pushing prices higher across the board donations have dropped off.
