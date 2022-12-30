ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Highway 101 Reopens After Flooding Causes Hours-Long Closure in South SF

Highway 101 at Oyster Point in South San Francisco was closed for several hours in both directions Saturday due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene around 11 a.m. to work on clearing the water from the roadway. The CHP reopened northbound lanes around 8 p.m. and southbound lanes around 9 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON JAN. 2, 2023 AT 4:40 PM: Caltrans said that the closure on Northbound Highway 1 will remain closed until Tuesday morning. Officials said that crews continue to make progress removing trees and other materials which have accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the San The post Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Landslide shuts down Fremont's Niles Canyon Road in both directions

FREMONT -- Authorities in Fremont are working to clear a landslide on Niles Canyon Road Friday that closed the highway to traffic in both directions, according to CHP.CHP issued the severe traffic alert regarding the closure shortly before 12 p.m. Friday, saying the landslide on Niles Canyon Road -- also known State Highway 84 -- was closed in both eastbound and westbound directions west of Palomares Road. All lanes are blocked.   An image shared by Caltrans showed mud and debris including logs on the roadway.The Dublin area CHP office tweeted that Caltrans is working to clear the rock and mudslide so the roadway can reopen. Drivers are advised to use I-680 and I-880 to Hwy 238/I-580 as alternate routes.Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cleanup continues in Bay Area after epic rain

The Bay Area may have awakened to sunshine on New Year's Day, but it is still experiencing the wrath of the storm. The deluge brought both rain and problems. In the Berkeley hills, a fallen tree in the 7700 block of Claremont Avenue was one of many examples of problems Bay Area residents were dealing with Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
thesfnews.com

Storms Cause Flooding In Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO—Several homes in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood were redtagged due to flooding and mudslides on Saturday, December 31. This left several residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve. The heavy storms the city has been enduring caused major rain runoff on hillsides by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Zoo closes for weeks due to massive sinkhole

OAKLAND - The Oakland Zoo will be shut until mid-January or later due to a huge sinkhole that may grow larger and more obstructive with rainstorms forecast for the Bay Area this week. The sinkhole appeared at the zoo's entrance along Golf Links Road after a culvert collapsed, the zoo...
OAKLAND, CA
Paradise Post

Photos: Bay Area storm flooding traps drivers, forces evacuations

An atmospheric river storm dumped more than seven inches of rain on some parts of the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday, sending creeks over their banks and causing flooding that closed roads and trapped drivers, damaged homes and businesses and forced some evacuations. Here are photos from around the...
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area braces for another storm

Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.

