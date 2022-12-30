Read full article on original website
Jackknifed big rig shuts down nb I-880 in Oakland for over 4 hours Friday morning
All northbound lanes on I-880 in Oakland were shut down for over four hours Friday morning due to a jackknifed big rig, causing a massive traffic backup.
NBC Bay Area
Highway 101 Reopens After Flooding Causes Hours-Long Closure in South SF
Highway 101 at Oyster Point in South San Francisco was closed for several hours in both directions Saturday due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene around 11 a.m. to work on clearing the water from the roadway. The CHP reopened northbound lanes around 8 p.m. and southbound lanes around 9 p.m.
Hwy-101 to be closed ‘indefinitely' near South San Francisco due to flooding
US-101 will be closed in South San Francisco indefinitely due to ''major flooding," according to the California Highway Patrol.
Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON JAN. 2, 2023 AT 4:40 PM: Caltrans said that the closure on Northbound Highway 1 will remain closed until Tuesday morning. Officials said that crews continue to make progress removing trees and other materials which have accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the San The post Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal appeared first on KION546.
Landslide shuts down Fremont's Niles Canyon Road in both directions
FREMONT -- Authorities in Fremont are working to clear a landslide on Niles Canyon Road Friday that closed the highway to traffic in both directions, according to CHP.CHP issued the severe traffic alert regarding the closure shortly before 12 p.m. Friday, saying the landslide on Niles Canyon Road -- also known State Highway 84 -- was closed in both eastbound and westbound directions west of Palomares Road. All lanes are blocked. An image shared by Caltrans showed mud and debris including logs on the roadway.The Dublin area CHP office tweeted that Caltrans is working to clear the rock and mudslide so the roadway can reopen. Drivers are advised to use I-680 and I-880 to Hwy 238/I-580 as alternate routes.Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
KTVU FOX 2
Cleanup continues in Bay Area after epic rain
The Bay Area may have awakened to sunshine on New Year's Day, but it is still experiencing the wrath of the storm. The deluge brought both rain and problems. In the Berkeley hills, a fallen tree in the 7700 block of Claremont Avenue was one of many examples of problems Bay Area residents were dealing with Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
Epic cleanup begins after New Year's Eve flooding submerges SF businesses
The Bay Area is cleaning up and drying out after the New Year's Eve storm dumped near-historic amounts of rain.
Niles Canyon Road between Sunol and Fremont closed due to a landslide, authorities say
Niles Canyon Road (Highway 84) between Fremont and Sunol has been shut down due to a rockslide, according to authorities.
Bay Area highways and roads still closed Sunday due to storm damage
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is caused widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
KQED
'Please Stay Home': Bay Area Sees Widespread Flooding, Road Closures and Evacuations
An atmospheric river drenched the San Francisco Bay Area on New Years Eve, causing widespread flooding and road closures. San Francisco recorded more than 5 inches of rain before the day was done, breaking the previous rainfall record for New Year's Eve. Oakland broke its previous record as well. "There’s...
Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power in Bay Area storm
Electricity was knocked out to thousands of PG&E customers as heavy rain and strong winds caused damage around the Bay Area. Rio Vista in Solano County had the largest power outage on January 1 with at least 5,000 customers left in the dark.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland double shooting
Oakland police said a double shooting left one person dead, and another injured. The gunfire broke out near the MLK Jr branch of the Oakland Public Library, officials said.
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
thesfnews.com
Storms Cause Flooding In Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO—Several homes in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood were redtagged due to flooding and mudslides on Saturday, December 31. This left several residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve. The heavy storms the city has been enduring caused major rain runoff on hillsides by...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Zoo closes for weeks due to massive sinkhole
OAKLAND - The Oakland Zoo will be shut until mid-January or later due to a huge sinkhole that may grow larger and more obstructive with rainstorms forecast for the Bay Area this week. The sinkhole appeared at the zoo's entrance along Golf Links Road after a culvert collapsed, the zoo...
Paradise Post
Photos: Bay Area storm flooding traps drivers, forces evacuations
An atmospheric river storm dumped more than seven inches of rain on some parts of the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday, sending creeks over their banks and causing flooding that closed roads and trapped drivers, damaged homes and businesses and forced some evacuations. Here are photos from around the...
One dead as atmospheric river prompts evacuations, landslides and road closures across Santa Cruz County
Heavy rains ahead of New Year's Eve prompted evacuation orders and warnings in Felton, Watsonville, widespread power outages and landslides in the Santa Cruz Mountains. More rain is set to hit the region next week after a brief reprieve.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another storm
Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
