WSOC Charlotte

Police: 1 juvenile and 4 adults wounded in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A juvenile was among five people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina, the city’s police department said in a news release. The child and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three adults sustained non-life-threatening...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 juvenile, 4 adults injured in drive-by shooting in North Carolina, police say

DURHAM, N.C. — One juvenile and four adults were injured Sunday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Durham, North Carolina. Police are searching for a suspected vehicle. Durham Police Department in a news release Sunday said that at around 2 p.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard after a report that multiple people were shot. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found four adults and one juvenile who were shot outside of a business.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

One dead, 5 displaced in Durham apartment fire

The fire occurred at Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road. The name of the person who died was not released. The fire occurred at Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road. The name of the person who died was not released.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash

A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police

DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
WDBJ7.com

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead in what Danville Police are calling a murder-suicide. Police were called at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well-being check. Officers forced their way into the home and found a woman, Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears, 33, was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
DANVILLE, VA

