DURHAM, N.C. — One juvenile and four adults were injured Sunday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Durham, North Carolina. Police are searching for a suspected vehicle. Durham Police Department in a news release Sunday said that at around 2 p.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard after a report that multiple people were shot. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found four adults and one juvenile who were shot outside of a business.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO