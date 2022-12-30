Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: 1 juvenile and 4 adults wounded in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A juvenile was among five people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina, the city’s police department said in a news release. The child and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three adults sustained non-life-threatening...
Man thrown from motorcycle sustains major injuries on New Year’s Day in Raleigh, police investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads in Raleigh, a man was thrown from his motorcycle on New Year’s Day. According to Raleigh police, the adult male driver was in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane when the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WRAL
1 juvenile, 4 adults injured in drive-by shooting in North Carolina, police say
DURHAM, N.C. — One juvenile and four adults were injured Sunday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Durham, North Carolina. Police are searching for a suspected vehicle. Durham Police Department in a news release Sunday said that at around 2 p.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard after a report that multiple people were shot. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found four adults and one juvenile who were shot outside of a business.
WRAL
One dead, 5 displaced in Durham apartment fire
The fire occurred at Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road. The name of the person who died was not released. The fire occurred at Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road. The name of the person who died was not released.
WRAL
Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash
A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
cbs17
Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police
DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
WRAL
Crash on I-95 leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, causes major traffic jam
BENSON, N.C. — Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a deadly car accident in Johnston County on I-95 North near NC-50 caused lane closures and a major traffic jam leading up to exit 79. The four-car crash killed one person and left five others injured. The left lane is now open,...
Missing teen found safe after search in Alamance County, officials confirm
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The search for a missing teen in Alamance County is over after the teen was found in need of help. Cody Brammer was found just before 10 a.m. walking through a neighbor’s yard on Mine Creek Road, one of the areas that they expanded their search radius into when they […]
WDBJ7.com
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead in what Danville Police are calling a murder-suicide. Police were called at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well-being check. Officers forced their way into the home and found a woman, Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears, 33, was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
Police investigating after 4-month-old kidnapped in stolen car, man arrested
Raleigh police are investigating after a four-month-old was kidnapped while in a car that was stolen.
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
Police: Man charged after stealing SUV with infant inside at Raleigh apartment complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — A vehicle was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court in Raleigh Friday night. Police said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen SUV with a child inside. On Saturday morning, police said they had charged...
