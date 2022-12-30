Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 1 injured in New Year's Day double shooting: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a double shooting left one man dead and another injured. The gunfire broke out near the Martin Luther King Jr branch of the Oakland Public Library on International Boulevard on New Year's Day, officials said. One man was found at the library and pronounced...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Millbrae toddler Andrea Flores may be headed to Mexico in abduction
MILLBRAE, Calif. - A toddler who went missing in Millbrae may have been abducted by her father who police fear is en route to Mexico with his daughter. Authorities are looking for Andrea Flores, who is 3 years old, and her father Victor Flores Enriquez, 33. The San Mateo County Sheriff said Sunday evening that Flores Enriquez might be trying to cross the border into Mexico.
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:05 p.m. Sunday near Franklin Blvd and Florin Rd. According to officials, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives will be taking over the investigation; the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
SF police respond to shootings, stabbing on first morning of 2023
Police were busy in the early hours of Sunday morning as San Francisco Police Department officers responded to three separate shootings and a stabbing, all before 3 a.m.
SFist
Colorado Man Charged With Hate Crime In San Ramon In-N-Out Incident
San Ramon police made quick work of identifying and locating a suspect last weekend following a Christmas Eve viral-video hate-crime incident at an In-N-Out restaurant, and a similar incident targeting AAPI victims the next day. We learned not long after a TikTok video of the incident surfaced and landed on...
kion546.com
Police: Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered; suspect arrested
EAST PALO ALTO, California (KPIX) — Police in East Palo Alto said Friday that a woman who recently went missing was murdered and that a suspect has been arrested in the case. On December 6, police and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the...
KTVU FOX 2
3-year-old girl missing, possibly abducted by father: San Mateo Sheriff
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff asked for the public's help finding a 3-year-old girl. Andrea Flores went missing and may be the victim of a parental abduction, according to an alert that went out from the Sheriff's office around 2 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami
Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
Union City shooting injures one on New Year's Day
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning on Sunday, according to the Union City Police Department. Around 3:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Whipple Road due to a report of a shooting. Once arriving on scene, officers found a 36-year-old woman […]
NBC Bay Area
Where is Father Castillo? New Answers on Oakland Priest Who Left Country After Abuse Claims
Oakland priest Father Alexander Castillo seemingly vanished in the months after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor. Yet four years later, the Diocese of Oakland still won’t answer many basic questions about the incident, details about what happened, where Castillo is today, and whether the priest might be a danger to children elsewhere.
SFist
Male Pedestrian Killed By Truck In San Jose On New Year’s Eve
An accident Saturday night left a male pedestrian dead, the San Jose police department said, according to KPIX. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but authorities are reportedly investigating the accident in which a GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, struck the pedestrian who was reportedly walking on Forest Avenue.
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides.
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
Authorities asking for public's help in locating 3-year-old girl, last seen in Millbrae
Authorities say the girl may be a victim of a parental abduction.
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
thesfnews.com
Brandon Gorski Identified As Victim Of Hit-And-Run
SAN FRANCISCO—Brandon Gorski, 38, was identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on Wednesday, December 28. The accident occurred near Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman’s Wharf. Police are still looking for a suspect responisble for Gorski’s death. No...
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
KTVU FOX 2
Roadways collapse near Oakland Zoo, Castro Valley homes
The entrance to the Oakland Zoo is impassable due to a huge sinkhole that formed when a culvert under the road collapsed. In Castro Valley, a portion of Redwood Road in the hills also collapsed. Homes in that area experienced severe flooding.
Oakland's Little Saigon sees second murder in as many weeks
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood experienced its second fatal shooting in the neighborhood in a little more than two weeks when someone was killed there Thursday. Thursday's fatal shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. The victim died at the scene, according to police. The victim's name was not available Friday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The killing is the 120th of the year in Oakland, compared to 134 at this time last year, police said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said though the number of slayings is slightly down from a year ago, "It is still tragic to have 120 homicides in the city of Oakland."He said, "We don't need to see another year like this."Oakland police will continue to employ a strategy in the new year that police have employed over the past few months, Armstrong said. A shooting on Dec. 17 claimed the life of a man in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue, also in the Little Saigon neighborhood.
