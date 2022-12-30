ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 1 injured in New Year's Day double shooting: Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a double shooting left one man dead and another injured. The gunfire broke out near the Martin Luther King Jr branch of the Oakland Public Library on International Boulevard on New Year's Day, officials said. One man was found at the library and pronounced...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing Millbrae toddler Andrea Flores may be headed to Mexico in abduction

MILLBRAE, Calif. - A toddler who went missing in Millbrae may have been abducted by her father who police fear is en route to Mexico with his daughter. Authorities are looking for Andrea Flores, who is 3 years old, and her father Victor Flores Enriquez, 33. The San Mateo County Sheriff said Sunday evening that Flores Enriquez might be trying to cross the border into Mexico.
MILLBRAE, CA
FOX40

Man dead after south Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:05 p.m. Sunday near Franklin Blvd and Florin Rd. According to officials, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives will be taking over the investigation; the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Colorado Man Charged With Hate Crime In San Ramon In-N-Out Incident

San Ramon police made quick work of identifying and locating a suspect last weekend following a Christmas Eve viral-video hate-crime incident at an In-N-Out restaurant, and a similar incident targeting AAPI victims the next day. We learned not long after a TikTok video of the incident surfaced and landed on...
SAN RAMON, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami

Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
KRON4 News

Union City shooting injures one on New Year's Day

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning on Sunday, according to the Union City Police Department. Around 3:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Whipple Road due to a report of a shooting. Once arriving on scene, officers found a 36-year-old woman […]
UNION CITY, CA
SFist

Male Pedestrian Killed By Truck In San Jose On New Year’s Eve

An accident Saturday night left a male pedestrian dead, the San Jose police department said, according to KPIX. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but authorities are reportedly investigating the accident in which a GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, struck the pedestrian who was reportedly walking on Forest Avenue.
SAN JOSE, CA
thesfnews.com

Brandon Gorski Identified As Victim Of Hit-And-Run

SAN FRANCISCO—Brandon Gorski, 38, was identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on Wednesday, December 28. The accident occurred near Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman’s Wharf. Police are still looking for a suspect responisble for Gorski’s death. No...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland's Little Saigon sees second murder in as many weeks

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood experienced its second fatal shooting in the neighborhood in a little more than two weeks when someone was killed there Thursday. Thursday's fatal shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. The victim died at the scene, according to police. The victim's name was not available Friday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The killing is the 120th of the year in Oakland, compared to 134 at this time last year, police said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said though the number of slayings is slightly down from a year ago, "It is still tragic to have 120 homicides in the city of Oakland."He said, "We don't need to see another year like this."Oakland police will continue to employ a strategy in the new year that police have employed over the past few months, Armstrong said. A shooting on Dec. 17 claimed the life of a man in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue, also in the Little Saigon neighborhood.  
OAKLAND, CA

