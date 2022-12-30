Read full article on original website
Jackknifed big rig shuts down nb I-880 in Oakland for over 4 hours Friday morning
All northbound lanes on I-880 in Oakland were shut down for over four hours Friday morning due to a jackknifed big rig, causing a massive traffic backup.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Casualty Traffic Accident Occurs in Novato
Fatalities and Injuries Reported on Highway 101 in Single-Vehicle Crash. Two fatalities and multiple injuries occurred in Novato on December 29 following a single-vehicle traffic accident. The collision occurred along Highway 101 northbound close to Nave Drive around 11:41 p.m. when a Honda Civic struck the center divider and flipped into the lanes going southbound. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said two teenagers died and three sustained major injuries in the crash.
NBC Bay Area
Highway 101 Reopens After Flooding Causes Hours-Long Closure in South SF
Highway 101 at Oyster Point in South San Francisco was closed for several hours in both directions Saturday due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene around 11 a.m. to work on clearing the water from the roadway. The CHP reopened northbound lanes around 8 p.m. and southbound lanes around 9 p.m.
Hwy-101 to be closed ‘indefinitely' near South San Francisco due to flooding
US-101 will be closed in South San Francisco indefinitely due to ''major flooding," according to the California Highway Patrol.
KTVU FOX 2
Cleanup continues in Bay Area after epic rain
The Bay Area may have awakened to sunshine on New Year's Day, but it is still experiencing the wrath of the storm. The deluge brought both rain and problems. In the Berkeley hills, a fallen tree in the 7700 block of Claremont Avenue was one of many examples of problems Bay Area residents were dealing with Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
Roadways collapse near Oakland Zoo, Castro Valley homes
The entrance to the Oakland Zoo is impassable due to a huge sinkhole that formed when a culvert under the road collapsed. In Castro Valley, a portion of Redwood Road in the hills also collapsed. Homes in that area experienced severe flooding.
thesfnews.com
Storms Cause Flooding In Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO—Several homes in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood were redtagged due to flooding and mudslides on Saturday, December 31. This left several residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve. The heavy storms the city has been enduring caused major rain runoff on hillsides by...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Zoo closes for weeks due to massive sinkhole
OAKLAND - The Oakland Zoo will be shut until mid-January or later due to a huge sinkhole that may grow larger and more obstructive with rainstorms forecast for the Bay Area this week. The sinkhole appeared at the zoo's entrance along Golf Links Road after a culvert collapsed, the zoo...
Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the male victim was hit by a 2017 […]
2 storm-pummeled East Bay neighborhoods pick up the pieces
DANVILLE -- Saturday's ferocious rainstorm affected everyone in the Bay Area but a couple of East Bay neighborhoods were hit particularly hard. On Sunday, they began the task of cleaning up the mess.What a difference a day makes.After Saturday's daylong deluge in the Bay Area, Sunday dawned bright and sunny with blue skies and dry roads.But the work was just beginning in one Danville neighborhood. Sycamore Valley Road remained closed Sunday as workers removed a couple of inches of sticky mud and, on Laurel Drive, Jaye Grant was raking debris out of her garden as she remembered what...
NBC Bay Area
Several Rescued by Boat as New Year's Eve Storm Hits the East Bay Hard
East Bay creeks rose fast, streets flooded quickly and some people even had to be rescued by boat Saturday. One of the places where that happened was Brookside and El Capitan in Danville where some residents say the neighborhood flooded up to three feet. When the water surged up to...
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON JAN. 2, 2023 AT 4:40 PM: Caltrans said that the closure on Northbound Highway 1 will remain closed until Tuesday morning. Officials said that crews continue to make progress removing trees and other materials which have accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the San The post Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal appeared first on KION546.
Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
KTVU FOX 2
Here's what to expect with catastrophic storm headed for Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's the calm before the storm. The Bay Area is about get hit by another round of heavy rain. Given the amount received last week, the wet outlook has many concerned. While Monday should see light rain, Wednesday and Thursday will bring strong winds and increased risk of downed trees and power outages.
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another storm
Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power in Bay Area storm
Electricity was knocked out to thousands of PG&E customers as heavy rain and strong winds caused damage around the Bay Area. Rio Vista in Solano County had the largest power outage on January 1 with at least 5,000 customers left in the dark.
Bay Area highways and roads still closed Sunday due to storm damage
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is caused widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
Landslide shuts down Fremont's Niles Canyon Road in both directions
FREMONT -- Authorities in Fremont are working to clear a landslide on Niles Canyon Road Friday that closed the highway to traffic in both directions, according to CHP.CHP issued the severe traffic alert regarding the closure shortly before 12 p.m. Friday, saying the landslide on Niles Canyon Road -- also known State Highway 84 -- was closed in both eastbound and westbound directions west of Palomares Road. All lanes are blocked. An image shared by Caltrans showed mud and debris including logs on the roadway.The Dublin area CHP office tweeted that Caltrans is working to clear the rock and mudslide so the roadway can reopen. Drivers are advised to use I-680 and I-880 to Hwy 238/I-580 as alternate routes.Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
