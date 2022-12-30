ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Bowling Green celebrates the new year, reflects on 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green was filled with revelers, celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another. Many community members talked about their favorite memories, lessons learned, and their hopes heading into 2023. Many seemed to take the year as a time to reconnect...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Daniel Tarnagda

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - January’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes & Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes & Coleman Hero of the Month.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hopkinsville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lyon County High School basketball team will have a game with Hopkinsville High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Lady Toppers come up short against Middle Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (4-7, 1-1 C-USA) were unable to hold on to an early lead, falling to Middle Tennessee (10-2, 3-0 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon in E.A. Diddle Arena. “We still are fighting for consistency,” said head coach Greg Collins. “That’s experience. Those lessons...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
thelevisalazer.com

OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Woman wanted by police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WBKO

Scattered showers expected through Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight temperatures stay mild dipping down into the mid 50s. Showers will slowly start to work their way into the area overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday will not be a complete washout though. The rain and possible T-storm should start to move out of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy