WBKO
Bowling Green celebrates the new year, reflects on 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green was filled with revelers, celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another. Many community members talked about their favorite memories, lessons learned, and their hopes heading into 2023. Many seemed to take the year as a time to reconnect...
WBKO
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
WBKO
VIDEO: New Bowling Green ‘Stretch Zone’ talks New Year’s resolutions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a new year, which means it’s the time when many people make plans to get healthier, improve their fitness, and even exercise more. Some even dedicated time to just bettering themselves in general. Jordan Green, the General manager for the new Strech...
WBKO
Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
WBKO
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
WBKO
Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP addresses December’s Emmett Till protests in city
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green - Warren County NAACP President Ryan Dearbone and others gathered on Dec. 30, 2022 to address the December 2022 protests for Justice for Emmett Till that took place in the city. Demonstrators gathered Dec. 3 in Bowling Green as groups called for ‘Justice...
WBKO
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Daniel Tarnagda
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - January’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes & Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes & Coleman Hero of the Month.
WBKO
Edmonson Water County District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas
Edmonson Water County District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas
WBKO
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
WBKO
Eastern Kentucky native performs “God Bless America” at Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native opened the Music City Bowl by singing “God Bless America” on Saturday. Jerica Blair is from Floyd County, but she moved to Nashville around ten years ago to become a recording artist. Blair got the opportunity to sing after she...
Hopkinsville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WBKO
Lady Toppers come up short against Middle Tennessee
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (4-7, 1-1 C-USA) were unable to hold on to an early lead, falling to Middle Tennessee (10-2, 3-0 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon in E.A. Diddle Arena. “We still are fighting for consistency,” said head coach Greg Collins. “That’s experience. Those lessons...
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.
WBKO
Tops can’t contain Blue Raider second-half shooting in 65-60 defeat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball couldn’t hold off a sharp-shooting Middle Tennessee team in the second half of Saturday’s game, falling to the Blue Raiders 65-60 in its second Conference USA game of the season. MTSU shot 77.8% in the second half from beyond the...
WBKO
Barren County Police Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following a fight on Thursday
Barren County Police Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following a fight on Thursday
WBKO
Scattered showers expected through Saturday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight temperatures stay mild dipping down into the mid 50s. Showers will slowly start to work their way into the area overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday will not be a complete washout though. The rain and possible T-storm should start to move out of the...
