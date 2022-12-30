ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Two chances of rain in the next 24 hours, plus another front

AUSTIN, Texas - After a sunny and beautiful weekend, the cloudy and dreary skies are back today. It's still going to be warm and humid thanks to a strong southerly wind gusting 15 to 25 mph. Highs nearing the record high of 80 set in 1954. The strong winds are...
fox7austin.com

Starting 2023 off warm

We're expecting warmer temperatures for the start of 2023, but slight rain chances come close behind. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
KVUE

New Year's Eve Forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time to ring in the new year!. Mother Nature is expected to cooperate this year for any outdoor celebrations this weekend. Comfortable conditions will last through the evening, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and upper 50s by midnight. Clear skies will make for a fantastic backdrop for any firework displays tonight, even with the wind moving from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
fox7austin.com

Strong storms possible for parts of Central Texas today, but other areas will remain dry

AUSTIN, Texas - Mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures will dominate the weather today. There is an isolated chance for showers this afternoon though the majority of the rain will be held to the southeastern counties, well southeast of I-35. In those areas, near La Grange and Fayette County, some areas could see over 1 inch of rain. All the other counties will be lucky to get a tenth of an inch.
Carscoops

Texas Car Wash Freezes In Cold Weather, Looks Like Icy, Arctic Cave

Texas is known for its warm weather, but as the Great Texas Freeze showed us last year, the Lone Star state can get pretty chilly. That was the case last weekend when Matthew Guthrie visited a H-E-B store on Christmas Eve and found its automatic car wash had turned into a frozen mess.
fox7austin.com

City of Austin to hold emergency preparedness pop-ups throughout 2023

AUSTIN, Texas - The city of Austin will be holding emergency preparedness pop-ups in 2023. "If you're a single mom in an apartment, if you've got a big family, if you're a college kid, if you're one of our seniors, they're for everyone and everyone's invited," Sara Henry with Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management said.
fox7austin.com

Austin residents splash into the new year at Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas - A twenty-year tradition in Austin continued Sunday morning with many people starting the New Year by taking a splash in to Barton Springs Pool. "It was our first time going off the diving board," Ronan Gomkowski said after getting out of the pool. Gomkowski said he was...
fox7austin.com

Austin Bat Refuge working to save hundreds affected by arctic blast

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of bats froze and fell from Central Texas bridges during the recent arctic blast and the Austin Bat Refuge is working to save them. It's careful work, but with each syringe, Dianne Odegard brings a bat back to life. "It’s an electrolyte solution that rehydrates them...
fox7austin.com

What's open and closed in Austin on Jan. 2

AUSTIN, Texas - New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, which means several places will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. The City of Austin administrative and municipal facilities will be closed all day. Austin Resource Recovery Trash, Recycling, and Composting and Facility...
fox7austin.com

Gourdough's Donuts looking for Airstream trailer stolen in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A local eatery is reaching out to the public for help after one of their food trucks was stolen. Gourdough's Donuts says someone stole their Airstream trailer, which was parked in a storage facility in Bastrop County. The owners tell FOX 7 Austin it was stolen sometime over the Christmas holiday from a building along SH 21.
fox7austin.com

Austin residents eager to enter 2023 with celebrations downtown

AUSTIN, Texas - Streets in downtown Austin started to get busy with residents eager to enter the new year, hours before 2022 ended. "I'm looking for a new job, so I want to get a new one and stick to that and kind of build good habits, stuff that is easy to maintain," says Priscilla.
KVUE

New Year's Day collision results in four people at South Austin hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning crash resulted in four people being transported to the hospital on Sunday. At 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) were called out to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alamdea Drive for a two vehicle collision. Once on the scene, medics discovered that of the five people involved in the collision, one person was pinned in their vehicle.
Ty D.

Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
