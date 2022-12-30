Read full article on original website
Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Liv Morgan React To Their 2022
With 2022 coming to an end in a matter of hours, WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Liv Morgan took to social media to reflect on their incredible year with the company. First up, Roxanne Perez wrote,. “2022 felt unreal. Here’s to more magic in 2023.”. Jade added,
Dax Harwood Claims Jungle Boy Was Unhappy With FTR Joining AEW
FTR’s arrival in All Elite Wrestling was a huge deal, but not everyone was thrilled to see the former Revival show up. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler arrived in AEW in May of 2020, just one month after their departure from WWE. Speaking on the FTR podcast, Harwood said...
Report – Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch No Longer Planned For WrestleMania 39
Following Ronda Rousey’s WWE return at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, it was reported that the former UFC fighter would face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. While Flair handed Ronda Rousey the first singles loss of her WWE career on Night...
Tony Schiavone Responds To Rumors That He May Be Looking To Retire In The Near Future
AEW’s Tony Schiavone has clarified his recent comments that led some to believe that he may have been looking to retire from his on-screen role within the company in the near future. Last month, Schiavone said the following on his ‘What Happened When’ podcast:. “I’m actually, to...
WWE RAW News – Alexa Bliss DQ’d After Bloodying Bianca Belair During RAW Title Match
Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship on this week’s inaugural Monday Night RAW of 2023. However, The Goddess was disqualified for snapping and assaulting the referee and Belair. In the final moments of the match, Bliss battled Belair on the outside of the ring...
Booker T Doesn’t Think Mandy Rose’s FanTime Earnings Will Take Care Of Her If She’s ‘Living Large’
WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to discuss Mandy Rose and her reported $1 million earnings last month via her FanTime account. In regards to the dollar amount, Booker T suggests he doesn’t think it will be enough to support Rose if she’s “living large.”
Jon Moxley To Speak On AEW Dynamite, Matches Announced For NJPW Strong
Jon Moxley will address the AEW Galaxy on the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. AEW made the official announcement on Monday night, writing:. “This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!”
Jake Roberts Wants To Help AEW Talents With Promo & Mic Work
Jake “The Snake” Roberts has wrestled across the globe throughout his lengthy career and possesses a wealth of knowledge in the professional wrestling business. On the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts wished for AEW to utilize his services to help talent improve their mic work. He said,
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
Cain Velasquez Reflects On WWE Debut Against Brock Lesnar At Crown Jewel
In April 2020, Cain Velasquez was released from his WWE contract due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The former UFC athlete then went on to return to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. At the 2019 Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Velasquez made his in-ring debut for WWE in a...
Matt Hardy Compares The Acclaimed To D-Generation X
The Acclaimed enjoyed a strong booking in 2022 and closed out the year as the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. With Billy Gunn in their corner, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have rapidly risen through the tag team division, going as far as eclipsing FTR in AEW. On the...
Darby Allin Calls Upcoming TNT Title Match With Samoa Joe ‘Full Circle’ Moment
AEW star Darby Allin recently did an interview with Shawn Garrett of KIRO 7 News to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Allin discussed his upcoming TNT Title match with Samoa Joe on Dynamite this week, working under Sting, and convincing Tony Khan to sign Nick Wayne. Here are the highlights:
Will Ospreay Discusses Kenny Omega Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom 17
For the first time since 2018, Kenny Omega will finally return to NJPW. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ahead of defending his title against Omega, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay spoke with Sean...
Would CJ Perry (Lana) Shut Down Her ‘Brand Army’ Account If She Returned To WWE?
Since departing WWE back in June of 2021, CJ “Lana” Perry has been making a killing with her “Brand Army” fan subscription website. Speaking on the The Bailey Show, Perry revealed that she would “absolutely” shut down her CJPerry.com website if she was offered the chance to return to WWE.
Eddie Kingston On His Match With Jun Akiyama, Future Dream Opponents, More
AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston recently took the time to speak with Dark Puroresu Flowsion. During the interview, Kingston touched on how he felt after his ‘dream match’ with Jun Akiyama on the AEW Full Gear pre-show, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and more. You can check out the...
Will Ospreay Praises ‘Gangster’ Triple H
Will Ospreay spoke to Fightful ahead of tomorrow’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. During the interview, Ospreay was asked about WWE’s Triple H allowing Karl Anderson to wrap up his dates with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) after signing with WWE. Anderson is actually the NEVER Openweight Champion...
Kevin Nash ‘Awards’ CM Punk His “Boo Boo Face Of The Year”
CM Punk may never hold championship gold as a professional wrestler again, but he did recently ‘win’ an award from Kevin Nash. Punk has not been seen on AEW programming since All Out 2022 due to his post-show comments and the backstage fight. During the latest episode of...
Eric Bischoff: My Relationship With AEW Is “Not As Good Anymore”
Eric Bischoff knows all about providing competition to WWE, but his relationship with AEW is “not as good anymore.”. Bischoff debuted for the promotion on the August 5, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite as a debate moderator between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho. The WWE Hall of Famer would...
WWE Tried For Years To Get John Madden To Commentate At WrestleMania
WWE has played host to dozens of commentators over the years, but never got the chance to work with John Madden. Madden, the legendary commentator for the NFL, called games from 1979 to 2008 before retiring and passing away aged 85 in December 2021. Speaking on his Something To Wrestle...
CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood After Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out
On the inaugural episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, Dax discussed CM Punk in detail including the locker room atmosphere in AEW prior to the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022, being FaceTimed by the Second City Saint after the unfortunate incident, and his opinion on the integrity of journalism afterward.
