LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies three-game win streak came to a rapid halt Saturday when they fell 61-58 against Southern Utah. NMSU led the Thunderbirds for the majority of the game, but after hitting 50% of their shots in the first half, the Aggies offense struggled to connect with the basket. They hit just 24% of their shots in the final 20 minutes of the game.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO