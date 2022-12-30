Read full article on original website
LouAnn Wolf
3d ago
But Kamala said the border was secure! keep sending them. Texas is over run and exhausted by the numbers of illegals coming into the US.
Dems are gay
2d ago
Great job Abbott.Just think people Beto O'Rourke would have stayed home and locked his doors and let them all just walk in and take over
lorie cates
3d ago
well you got to do what you got to do when your own government won't help you!! keep busting them out Abbott 👍💯
Greg Abbott received over $350,000 to bus migrants: Do you know how many of them have been transported?
A huge amount with lots of tension. For so many months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been moving migrants from his state and has sent many of them to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Texas installs additional layers of razor wire to stop illegal crossings
Texas National Guard began installing additional layers of razor-lined wire along the border to stop illegal immigrants from entering the country through the Lone Star State.
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
Priorities vary for Texas state lawmakers ahead of upcoming legislative session
SAN ANTONIO — Texas state lawmakers will be back in Austin next week. The upcoming regular legislative session – which occurs every other year in the Lone Star State – is the first time the state House and Senate will meet since September of 2021, when lawmakers discussed COVID-19 mandates, property tax relief and other matters.
bluebonnetnews.com
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas inaugurates new chief, second chief
A sacred ceremony to welcome a new chief and second chief for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas was held Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Tribe’s pavilion off of US 190 east of Livingston. For the first time in the Tribe’s history, a woman, Millie Thompson Williams, was elected to serve as a chief. She will serve as second-elect chief with Principal Chief Donnis Battise, who previously was Mikko Atokla (second chief) under the late Chief Skalaaba Herbert Johnson Sr., who died in August 2021, at the age of 79, following a brief illness.
abc7amarillo.com
Governor Abbott says Texas bused more than 16,000 migrants to 'sanctuary cities' in 2022
Texas says it has bused more than 16,000 migrants from its state to northern cities this year. The Office of Governor Greg Abbott released a year-end review of his program Thursday. Officials say the state started busing migrants to so-called sanctuary cities started on April 13th. At first Washington, D.C....
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from Texas
Philadelphia welcomes migrants who arrived from TexasPhoto byTwitter. The City of Philadelphia announced they have received its fifteenth bus from Texas on Thursday, December 29 at 30th Street Station. Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent the first bus on November 16.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Jan. 2, 2023: What does the new year have in store for Texans’ pocketbooks?
Between inflation, high housing costs and gas prices that were all over the place, 2022 put a financial strain on many Texans. The 2023 Texas Economic Forecast from Texas A&M’s Texas Real Estate Research Center may offer some clues about what’s in store for the new year. Here...
Governor Abbott Released His End of Year Statement on Operation Lone Star and Migrants
On December 29, 2022, Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided details on how Operation Lone Star went for the year. In the spring, Governor Abbott wanted to get the attention of President Joe Biden as migrants were crossing the border. So he sent the first bus of migrants to the Capital in Washington, D.C.
KVIA
Gov. Abbott credits shipping containers with helping illegal immigration ‘plummet’
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Administration added shipping containers to the El Paso border to help battle illegal immigration. Abbott tweeted Wednesday that the shipping containers are an addition to the installed razor wire and the Texas National Guard presence. Abbott says the strategies have been...
Governor Abbott Announces Investigations of Gas Distributor
On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested that state officials conduct an investigation into Atmos Energy Corp., a natural gas distributor, following the company's request for its Texas customers to limit their use of natural gas during the recent winter freeze.
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
The Top Three REAL Reasons Californians Are Moving to Texas
Sure, on paper it looks like the reason Californians are moving to Texas is due to extremely high housing and rental prices in California, but we know the truth. Here are the REAL Top Three Reasons Californians are Moving to Texas. Texans are known throughout the world for their grit...
New Year’s Eve tradition? Texas lawmaker looks to target celebratory gunfire
Celebratory gunfire is the act of shooting a shot or several rounds into the air at the stroke of midnight.
keranews.org
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
Texas takes aim at TikTok with concerns of national security
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's ban of TikTok on state-issued devices halted activity on pages for state agencies and universities.
MySanAntonio
Red states that banned abortion consider expanding Medicaid for mothers
Makayla Robinson is seven months pregnant, unemployed, living at a Dallas maternity home and relying on health care from Medicaid that could end next spring. In Texas, Medicaid covers new mothers for two months after they give birth. For now, Robinson, 22, and others have extended coverage because of the federal pandemic public health emergency that the Biden administration has thus far approved through April.
Happy birthday, Texas: Celebrating 177 years of statehood
BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- 177 years ago on December 29, 1845, U.S. President James K. Polk signed The Republic of Texas into statehood, making Texas the 28th United State. Though as history goes, the timeline from start to finish was anything but straightforward. Each action and reaction shaping the area into the Lone Star state […]
KFDM-TV
Abbott calls for Atmos Energy investigation following disrupted gas service during freeze
Dec 28, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Greg Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy following disrupted natural gas services during freeze" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
keranews.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
