Vermont State

WCAX

Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods

Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore...
VERMONT STATE
travelawaits.com

13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England

New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
MAINE STATE
WCAX

You Can Quote Me: Jan. 1, 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “You Can Quote Me,” a peek into snowmaking on the ski mountain when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating. Plus, are you putting your head on pillows actually made in Vermont? We look into a company making the claim and examine the laws around using Vermont in your brand. Plus, we investigate military burn pits still in operation as a new law kicks in to help those already exposed.
VERMONT STATE
Outsider.com

Climber Rescued by Onlookers After Falling Ice Slammed Into His Head

New Hampshire officials announced that a climber had to be rescued after an enormous chunk of ice broke off and crashed into him. On December 30th, James Lawrence – a 37-year-old Dover native and experienced ice climber – was tackling an ambitious climbing route in Hart’s Location known as Willey’s Slide. The name of the climb is derived from an avalanche that took place back in 1826. It claimed the lives of Colonel Samuel Willey and his family who were located at Hart’s Location, the Union Leader reports.
DOVER, NH
mynbc5.com

Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Year's Eve brawl

New Hampshire lawmakers to vote on Medicaid expansion - clipped version. Funding for New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program will be among the bills up for a vote this legislative session. Updated: 42 minutes ago. A Franklin County road is closed after a tractor trailer turnover. How Vermont farmers work to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New York becomes sixth state to legalize human composting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York governor Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow human composting as a burial method. The move legalizes natural organic reduction, popularly known as human composting, following Vermont, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and California. Supporters see...
COLORADO STATE
WCAX

Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News reached out to area hospitals Sunday trying to find the first baby born in Vermont in 2023, and as far as we know, that title belongs to Elsie Claire Raymo. Raymo was delivered at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans at 2:42 a.m....
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the help of a $200,000 grant, Legal Services Vermont will expand their help to low income Vermonters through an online format. Legal Services Vermont plans to use the money to create online guided interviews, which will provide a series of questions to fill out. The responses will then be generated into court forms for things like divorce, relief from abuse, and other small claims.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

NY lawmakers get pay raise making them nation’s best-paid

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is The State Bird of New Hampshire?

The State Bird of New Hampshire is The Purple Finch. A famous symbol of the state is the purple finch. It has been living in New England for hundreds of years. The New Hampshire purple finch is unique in that it has a colorful red and brown head. The male has a much more colorful head than the female.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi

If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
VERMONT STATE

