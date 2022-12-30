ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie Alley was cremated, death certificate reveals

Kirstie Alley’s death certificate reveals the actress was cremated.

Alley died in her Florida home on Dec. 5, according to the legal document obtained by Us Weekly Thursday. She was 71.

The “Cheers” alum’s children broke the news of her death that same day, writing via Twitter that she had “passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

Son William “True,” 30, and daughter Lillie, 28, called their late mother “incredible, fierce and loving” in the social media post.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” the siblings wrote at the time, noting that they were “grateful” for the treatment Alley received at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the duo continued.

The “It Takes Two” star’s rep later told Page Six that Alley had been diagnosed with colon cancer ahead of her death.

True and Lillie’s dad, Parker Stevenson, to whom Alley was married from 1983 to 1997, penned a touching Instagram tribute to the Golden Globe winner earlier this month.

Alley is survived by son William “True” and daughter Lillie.
“I am so grateful for our years together , and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have,” the “Hardy Boys” alum, 70, wrote. “You will be missed.”

Alley was also mourned by her former co-stars, including multiple “Cheers” cast members . (The Emmy winner played Rebecca Howe from 1982 to 1993 on the NBC show.)

The “Cheers” alum was best known for her time on the sitcom.
“I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her,” Kelsey Grammer, who starred as Dr. Frasier Crane, told People.

As for Ted Danson, who played Sam Malone, he thanked Alley for “all the times she made me laugh.”

The actor added, “I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

