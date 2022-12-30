ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

The best royal fashion moments of 2022: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSYVf_0jyfQLYs00

2022 was quite the momentous year for the monarchy, with Queen Elizabeth II celebrating her 70th year on the throne mere months before passing away at the age of 96 — bringing her historic reign to an end and making Prince William and Kate Middleton the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jetted from Montecito to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, and even returned to the UK for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

And per usual, the royals captured our attention with their choice of looks for all these engagements.

From Kate’s first time wearing a tiara as a princess to Meghan’s nod to Diana at the Ripple of Hope Gala, below are the 10 best royal fashion moments of 2022.

Kate Middleton, pretty in pink

During her royal tour of the Caribbean with Prince William in March, the Princess of Wales picked a shimmering pink gown by The Vampire’s Wife for a reception in Belize. The celeb-loved label is also behind the emerald cocktail dress Kate wore during a 2020 trip to Ireland — which was later immortalized in her first official portrait with the Prince of Wales.

Meghan Markle’s suited style

The onetime “Suits” star suited up in bright white, double-breasted Valentino ahead of the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands in April, accessorizing with a delicate Catbird hand bracelet ($238), her beloved gold Cartier Tank watch and a Sophie Lis Love Pendant ($366) engraved with “+ qu’hier” (“more than yesterday”) and “- que demain” (“less than tomorrow”).

Meghan Markle’s dressed-up denim

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a more relaxed look later in the Invictus Games, styling a faded and cuffed pair of Moussy Vintage jeans with a black tweed Celine jacket, chain-handled “Triomphe” bag, gold Linda Farrow aviator sunglasses and cap-toed Chanel ballet flats.

Kate Middleton’s “Top Gun” glamour

All eyes were on Kate in this off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret gown at the May premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in London, which the princess paired with sleek center-parted hair, an Alexander McQueen clutch and starry Robinson Pelham drop earrings.

After the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a similar black-and-white jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst a few months later, royal fans couldn’t help but compare the two looks .

Prince Louis’ hand-me-down sailor suit

Even royals wear secondhand styles! Prince Louis stole the show at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June with his funny faces — and his familiar-looking outfit, a pint-sized sailor suit first worn by his father, Prince William, in 1985 .

Meghan Markle’s Diana-inspired Dior

Also in attendance during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was Meghan Markle, who looked marvelous in an all-white Dior Haute Couture look that paid homage to Princess Diana , famously one of the fashion house’s biggest fans.

While she wasn’t photographed with it, the Duchess of Sussex was even said to have carried her own version of the Lady Dior bag, a style that was renamed in honor of the late Princess of Wales in the ’90s.

Queen Elizabeth II’s colorful tribute to Prince Philip

Her Majesty made a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony during her Jubilee festivities, wearing a Stewart Parvin dress and coat in a vibrant shade of green — famously the favorite color of her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021.

The Queen also honored her dearly departed spouse by wearing a prominent black pin on her Rachel Trevor Morgan hat, believed to be a symbol of mourning.

Kate Middleton’s crowning glory

Marking her first time donning a tiara as the Princess of Wales, Kate selected the Lover’s Knot headpiece — a favorite of Diana’s — for a state banquet to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa in November.

The royal paired the pearl-adorned accessory with a white Jenny Packham gown featuring a sleek cape and plenty of embellishment, along with a pearl bracelet and earrings once owned by Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, respectively.

Kate Middleton goes green

The princess rented her look for December’s environmentally-minded Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston, styling her bright green Solace London gown with Diana’s emerald-and-diamond choker — a rarely-seen style the late royal famously wore as a headband in 1985.

Meghan Markle’s aquamarine bling

The Duchess of Sussex brought out Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring — a sentimental sparkler she famously debuted as her “something blue” at her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry — for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in NYC in December.

The ring may have been a purposeful pick ahead of the debut of the Sussexes’ explosive Netflix docuseries, with Maxwell Stone of UK jeweler Steven Stone telling Page Six Style at the time, “The aquamarine’s light blue color symbolizes feelings of sympathy, trust, and friendship.”

Adding to the bridal vibes, Markle also donned a white Louis Vuitton dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline similar to that of her Givenchy wedding gown .

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Meghan Markle surprised Prince William with a ‘killer’ Christmas gift

It was a killer gift. Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince William a spoon with the words “cereal killer” engraved on it for Christmas 2017. The claim was made in the 2020 tome “Finding Freedom” — penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — which has recently resurfaced online in light of the ex-actress’s estrangement from her royal brother-in-law. Back in December 2017, Markle had just announced her engagement to Prince Harry and was reportedly eager to impress William, fretting over what to buy the future king for Christmas. The royal family has long traded “cheap gag gifts” with...
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together

The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Here's How King Charles And Prince William Plan To Respond To Harry And Meghan's Series

The popular motto "Keep Calm and Carry On" is certainly followed by the British royal family. No matter what circumstances surround them, they know they have to present a calm and authoritative face before their citizens. Not even their own personal dramas can cause their stiff upper lips to tremble. If a member airs palace dirty laundry, it's frowned upon, but never answered with a royal diatribe. For instance, after Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah to discuss their decision to leave palace life, the late Queen Elizabeth's official reply was brief and composed. It declared that the "concerning" statements would be "taken very seriously" by the family, but added, "recollections may vary," indicating quiet disapproval of their accusations of racism.
epicstream.com

Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
shefinds

We’re Still Thinking About This Sequined Party Dress Kate Middleton Wore—Here’s How You Can Wear It Too

This time last year – on November 18th, 2021 to be exact – Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. And our jaws dropped when we saw her re-wear the dazzling green Jenny Packham long-sleeved gown she first debuted in Pakistan back in 2019, as it was one of the most wow-factor dresses we had ever seen her wear, so we were delighted that it had made a reappearance!
New York Post

Feuding Prince William and Prince Harry swap Christmas gifts — but not for each other

The deepening feud between Britain’s royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry — amid outrage over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries — won’t mean fewer goodies under the Christmas tree for their nieces and nephews. Despite the frosty lack of holiday cheer among the adults, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have dispatched gifts to the Prince of Wales’ children George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, the Sunday Times of London reported. William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, will ship Christmas presents to California for the Sussexes’ toddlers, 3-year-old Archie and baby Lilibet, 18 months. But there will be no gift exchange between the adults, friends said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Page Six

Page Six

166K+
Followers
19K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy