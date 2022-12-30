Lisa Hochstein shares video of her confronting Lenny, his girlfriend at club

Lisa Hochstein shared a video of herself confronting her now-estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, and his girlfriend at a packed Miami nightclub.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star can be seen in the footage , which was re-posted to her Instagram Story early Friday, ambushing the plastic surgeon and Katharina Mazepa with her cellphone and its flashlight to catch them in flagrante delicto on Mother’s Day weekend.

What is most disturbing, however, is that while Lisa, 40, approaches Lenny, 56, Mazepa, 27, stares directly into the camera and licks her lips seductively.

Because the club is so loud, all that can be heard in the video is the self-proclaimed “boob god” asking, “What are you doing, Lisa?”

Lisa Hochstein shared a video of the moment she confronted Lenny Hochstein and his girlfriend at a Miami club. Peacock

Page Six broke the news of the club “showdown,” which took place in early May during Formula 1’s 2022 Miami Grand Prix, and it immediately prompted speculation that the Hochsteins were calling it quits on their 12-year marriage.

“They were all there, and they did have words,” an insider revealed to us at the time. “A drink was thrown.”

Another source said, “There was a showdown at Gala Miami this weekend,” adding that Lenny walked in with his “new girlfriend.”

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star shined her phone flashlight at her husband and Katharina Mazepa inside of Gala. queensofbravo/Instagram

“Lisa got in her face and yelled at her,” the second source shared.

When Page Six asked Lenny about the altercation and whether there were any plans to divorce, he lied to us and said there weren’t. But about a week later, the doctor came forward with the truth and confirmed he and the reality star would be going their separate ways .

Bizarrely, Mazepa licked her lips seductively as Lisa confronted the duo. queensofbravo/Instagram

“A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process,” he told us in an attempt to explain away his falsehood.

“This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Although Lenny said he wanted to “take care” of their children — he and Lisa share son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3 — the “Housewife” since has accused him of cutting her off financially, leaving her unable to buy diapers and food for the kids.

In response, Lenny claimed Lisa spent $9,000 in one week on designer duds.

The divorce is ongoing in court, but fans are now watching it play out on the Peacock series.