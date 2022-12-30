ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Hochstein shares video of her confronting Lenny, his girlfriend at club

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago

Lisa Hochstein shared a video of herself confronting her now-estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, and his girlfriend at a packed Miami nightclub.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star can be seen in the footage , which was re-posted to her Instagram Story early Friday, ambushing the plastic surgeon and Katharina Mazepa with her cellphone and its flashlight to catch them in flagrante delicto on Mother’s Day weekend.

What is most disturbing, however, is that while Lisa, 40, approaches Lenny, 56, Mazepa, 27, stares directly into the camera and licks her lips seductively.

Because the club is so loud, all that can be heard in the video is the self-proclaimed “boob god” asking, “What are you doing, Lisa?”

Lisa Hochstein shared a video of the moment she confronted Lenny Hochstein and his girlfriend at a Miami club.
Peacock

Page Six broke the news of the club “showdown,” which took place in early May during Formula 1’s 2022 Miami Grand Prix, and it immediately prompted speculation that the Hochsteins were calling it quits on their 12-year marriage.

“They were all there, and they did have words,” an insider revealed to us at the time. “A drink was thrown.”

Another source said, “There was a showdown at Gala Miami this weekend,” adding that Lenny walked in with his “new girlfriend.”

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star shined her phone flashlight at her husband and Katharina Mazepa inside of Gala.
queensofbravo/Instagram

“Lisa got in her face and yelled at her,” the second source shared.

When Page Six asked Lenny about the altercation and whether there were any plans to divorce, he lied to us and said there weren’t. But about a week later, the doctor came forward with the truth and confirmed he and the reality star would be going their separate ways .

Bizarrely, Mazepa licked her lips seductively as Lisa confronted the duo.
queensofbravo/Instagram

“A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process,” he told us in an attempt to explain away his falsehood.

“This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Although Lenny said he wanted to “take care” of their children — he and Lisa share son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3 — the “Housewife” since has accused him of cutting her off financially, leaving her unable to buy diapers and food for the kids.

In response, Lenny claimed Lisa spent $9,000 in one week on designer duds.

The divorce is ongoing in court, but fans are now watching it play out on the Peacock series.

Page Six

‘RHOM’ star Julia Lemigova reacts to wife Martina Navratilova’s cancer diagnoses

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Julia Lemigova is staying positive after her wife, Martina Navratilova, was diagnosed with two forms of cancer. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support,” Lemigova, 50, wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of herself and the retired tennis player, 66, with their dog. “Together, we will fight this ♥️,” she added. Some of the former model’s “RHOM” castmates sent their love in the comments section of her post. “We love you both and positive thoughts only 😍❤️,” Guerdy Abraira wrote. “❤️❤️,” Larsa Pippen added. Navratilova announced earlier Monday that she is battling both throat...
TEXAS STATE
Page Six

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation

They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Andrew Shue’s son posts pic without Amy Robach after T.J. Holmes affair

Amy Robach’s stepson showed off just how well his dad, Andrew Shue, is doing after the “GMA3” co-host’s affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed. Nate Shue, 26 — whom Andrew, 55, shares with former partner Jennifer Hageney — posted a rare glimpse into his family life with a sweet snap on Wednesday. In the photo, the “Melrose Place” star posed with Nate — as well as his two other sons, Aidan and Wyatt — while on a getaway to Montana. “RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23,” Nate captioned the Instagram pic. Noticeably absent from the family portrait was Robach, 49, who wed...
MONTANA STATE
Page Six

Lisa Hochstein reacts to Lenny’s ‘sidepiece’ ‘liking’ their Instagram photos

Lisa Hochstein isn’t beating around the bush when it comes to the behavior of Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa. A “Real Housewives of Miami” fan account on Instagram pointed out that Mazepa had “liked” Lenny’s 2021 holiday photo featuring Lisa and the estranged spouses’ two kids. “It appears that side piece has been lurking for a while… 🤨🧐 hmmmm… suspicious,” the account captioned the photo. The Bravolebrity saw the post and not only re-shared it to her Instagram Story but also added her observations in the comments section. “There’s so many more this person has liked for over 2 years on both of our...
MONTANA STATE
Page Six

Ice-T seemingly reacts to backlash over daughter’s playful twerking video

Ice-T is brushing off haters amid backlash over a playful Christmas video of his 7-year-old daughter, Chanel, twerking. “My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN,” the rapper and “Law & Order: SVU” star, 64, captioned an Instagram upload Monday. “Everyone is going to hate you anyway,” the message read, “so you might as well give them a reason.” Hours earlier that same day, Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin, posted the controversial footage of Chanel to Instagram, telling her followers that the first grader “loves to joke.” In the festive video, the little one crashed her adult...
Page Six

Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg

see also Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable condition’ after snowplow accident The "Hawkeye" star sustained injuries "after experiencing a weather-related accident... Jeremy Renner was airlifted out of a Nevada town Sunday morning after his snowplow ran over his leg in a freak accident. New footage, obtained by TMZ Monday, shows a helicopter taking off from a cleared road surrounded by tons of snow and heading to a nearby hospital with the Marvel star inside and clinging to life. One of Renner’s neighbors told the outlet that the plow accidentally ran over one of Renner’s legs, causing him to lose a tremendous amount of blood. Another...
NEVADA STATE
Page Six

Kim Kardashian slammed for video of dogs appearing to live in garage

The missing Kardashian pets have been found — in the garage. Kim Kardashian has come under fire after she posted and deleted a TikTok video appearing to show her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, living in her garage. In an attempt to show off the pups’ Christmasy setup, which included stockings, mini Christmas trees and more, the Skims founder accidentally showed the pooches prancing around the garage in tiny coats next to their large pen and pee pads. The video prompted criticism, which only worsened once Kim, 42, deleted the video from her and daughter North West’s shared account. “This video was deleted from...
Page Six

Ireland Baldwin is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend RAC

Alec Baldwin is going to be a grandpa! Ireland Baldwin, Alec’s daughter with Kim Basinger, is expecting her first child with musician RAC, also known as André Allen Anjos. Both Ireland, 27, and RAC, 37, revealed the news via Instagram on Saturday. Along with a picture of a sonogram, they wrote, “Happy New Year ❤️.” This is the couple’s first child together. They have been dating for at least a year. Ireland’s first pregnancy comes a few months after she said she was “unbothered” when her dad and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced they were expecting their seventh child together. Back in March, she shared...
OREGON STATE
Page Six

Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43

Former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo died Sunday. She was 43. The rapper’s death was confirmed by her label-mate DJ Paul K.O.M., who posted a photo on Instagram of her deejaying in tribute. Her cause of death is unknown. Local Memphis, Tenn., outlet Fox 13 reported that Gangsta Boo, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, was found dead around 4 p.m. local time. Paul’s Instagram post was flooded with condolences, with rapper 2 Chainz commenting, “Mannnn😢.” Lil Jon added, “MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGO 🥲 REST WELL QUENN 🙏🏽.” A rep for Gangsta Boo didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The...
Page Six

Barbara Walters made final public appearance 6 years before her death

Barbara Walters lived a more private life during her final years, having last stepped out publicly six years ago. The famed “20/20” host, who died Friday at age 93, hadn’t been seen since 2016, when she attended the opening night of “The Father” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City. The day prior, she attended a lunch at the New York Public Library. However, the final Instagram post on Walters’ account is a joyful selfie with a fan on a Monday in July 2015. “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday,” Walters captioned the post. “Haha...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
Page Six

Luis Ruelas accused of giving Teresa Giudice’s kids fake Cartier bracelets

This might be worth flipping a table over. Teresa Giudice’s new husband, Luis Ruelas, gifted her four daughters Cartier bracelets for Christmas — but now he’s been accused of doling out fakes. Instagram account The Real Bad Fashions reposted a video Teresa’s daughter Gia filmed while unboxing her holiday haul. “Why is the Cartier logo off-center?” the account’s creator questioned, sharing up-close photos of the bracelet in an effort to prove that the box Gia’s clutching doesn’t bear the official Cartier emblem. Commenters quickly weighed in. “I knew it!!! The inside of that box looked too janky for a brand new cartier box…lawd,”...
Page Six

Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, reveals they broke up before engagement

Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, confirmed speculation that the couple went through a brief breakup prior to getting engaged. Medders, 28, explained in Tuesday’s episode of the “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcast that she began dating Chase, 26, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit but joked they weren’t always “attached at the hip.” “We’ve had some up and downs,” she said. “It was on and off, and then we were doing really well, and then we did have one, like, major breakup where we didn’t talk for, like, I want to say it was two months, but it was probably more like...
Page Six

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seen together for the first time since his divorce

“Good Morning America 3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen together for the first time since the latter’s divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig was made public. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, appeared inseparable as they arrived back in New York City on Thursday after enjoying a holiday trip together. The duo — dressed in coordinating blue jeans, black outerwear and dark sunglasses — walked through the airport side by side after spending time in Atlanta and Miami over the Christmas holiday.  Robach and Holmes’ romance is heating up as he prepares to legally dissolve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

‘View’ co-hosts react to Barbara Walters’ death: Star Jones and more

Barbara Walters’ former “View” co-hosts are honoring the late journalist amid news of her death. Star Jones, who joined Walters as one of the talk show’s original four personalities in 1997, called the 93-year-old her “sister … mother … friend …colleague … [and] mentor” in a tweet on Friday. The attorney, 60, added, “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well.” As for Meghan McCain, who co-hosted the ABC series from 2017 to 2021, she also praised the late “trailblazer” via Twitter. “Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism,” the...
Page Six

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz show off matching tattoos

Pals Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz now have a permanent bond. The pair (along with Peltz’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham) celebrated New Year’s Eve with a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, and got matching tattoos as a marker of their friendship: the word “angel” inked on their forearms in a delicate cursive font. Gomez, 30, revealed a photo of the tats on her Instagram Stories Monday, adding a white heart emoji. She and Peltz, 27, also underscored their close connection by wearing matching silver sequined Valentino minidresses to ring in 2023. “Thank [sic] @maisonvalentino for me and my angels [sic] dresses! Felt like a fairy!” Gomez captioned a...
Page Six

Cardi B and Offset have a night on the town following legal win

Offset and Cardi B hit the club early Thursday morning, perhaps to celebrate a legal win. Spies tells us the famed husband and wife were spotted at nightclub Nebula’s Wednesday night party, Nite Show. “They came at 1.30am,” says the witness, who adds that the couple spent over two hours dancing to music from DJ Club and DJ Spade. “Cardi B was drinking Coronas and Offset made sure their table had Clase Azul, 1942 and Ciroc,” says the spy. The rappers capped off their evening by driving past Cardi B’s new Reebok ad in Times Square. Earlier that day, a judge upheld...
Page Six

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron caught getting cozy at New Year’s Eve party

It appears Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are getting to know each other much better. The “Hills” star and the “Bachelorette” alum were caught getting cozy while attending a New Year’s Eve party with his fellow Bachelor Nation members Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. The former “Bachelorette,” 37, and her fiancé, 34, posted several photos and videos along with their friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes on Saturday that showed Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 29, getting quite close. In one video, the model pulled the former MTV personality closer to him while they were dancing. They then embraced each other. Tartick also shared a...
