Ethereum Merge, which took place on September 15. Ethereum held up to 90% of the dApp market. Ethereum was created on July 30, 2015, and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency. Since its inception, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has fluctuated between highs and lows, and it is the home of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps), contributing to a large portion of the total value locked in the sector. Prior to the creation of competing platforms, Ethereum held up to 90% of the dApp market.

2 DAYS AGO