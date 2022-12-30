Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla production and delivery increased by more than 40% in 2022
Tesla produced and delivered more than 1.3 million electric vehicles in 2022, a company record.
Crypto Mining Firm Bitfarms CEO Steps Down Amid Bear Market Woes
Geoffrey Morphy is promoted from president and COO to CEO. Bitfarms was established in Canada in 2017 by Grodzki and Nicolas Bonta. Bitfarms’ CEO, Emiliano Grodzki, has resigned in the wake of the bear market, following a long line of leaders in the cryptocurrency industry who have left their posts this year. Geoffrey Morphy is promoted from president and COO to CEO at the mining firm.
Italy Passes 26% Crypto Tax Bill on Earnings Above €2000
Cryptocurrency dealers in the nation will feel the effects of the ruling. On Thursday the parliament passed the new amendment. Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister of Italy, has pushed through a bill that would tax the sale of digital assets. Italy’s planned budget for 2023 includes a 26% tax on cryptocurrency earnings above €2000. Cryptocurrency dealers in the nation will feel the effects of the ruling. And taxpayers who report crypto-related income will benefit from the law’s incentives.
Central African Republic (CAR) Delays Listing of Sango Coin
Sango Coin’s marketing staff apparently made the announcement on a Telegram channel. CAR planned to add the coin to its listing by the end of 2022. After being the first African nation to legalize bitcoin over eight months ago. The Central African Republic (CAR) has announced it would not list its “Sango” digital currency. Sango Coin’s marketing staff apparently made the announcement in a Telegram channel, citing “current market conditions” as the reason.
Ethereum (ETH) Events and Upgrade Timeline in 2022
Ethereum Merge, which took place on September 15. Ethereum held up to 90% of the dApp market. Ethereum was created on July 30, 2015, and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency. Since its inception, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has fluctuated between highs and lows, and it is the home of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps), contributing to a large portion of the total value locked in the sector. Prior to the creation of competing platforms, Ethereum held up to 90% of the dApp market.
Venezuela Plans to Monitor Crypto Transactions in Real Time
Sudeban stated it is developing a system to monitor financial transactions in real-time. The government is looking into how much money is changing hands in the crypto markets. To prevent a devaluation of the bolivar, the Venezuelan government plans to monitor P2P cryptocurrency transactions. On December 20th, Venezuela’s banking watchdog Sudeban said that, with the support of Sunacrip, the country’s cryptocurrency regulator, it is developing a system to monitor financial transactions in real-time.
BlackRock Offers $17M Loan To Insolvent Mining Firm Core Scientific
BlackRock is Core Scientific’s biggest shareholder. On December 21st Core Scientific, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing made on Thursday. Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has pledged $17 million to insolvent bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ). As part of a fresh $75 million loan from the miner’s secured convertible note holders.
India Pushing For Global Crypto Regulations With G20 Presidency
The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets. The volatility in the crypto assets market was cited as one of the major dangers. This past Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central bank, published its monthly Financial Stability Report (FSR) for the month of December. The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets, CBDCs issued by governments, and decentralized finance (DeFi).
Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie to Save Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Following the GBTC discount to NAV increases, Valkyrie announces sponsor for Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust. The fund’s discount had increased to above 45% by December 30, 2022. Valkyrie Investments, the largest fund in the cryptocurrency industry, stated on December 28 that it had proposed to become the “sponsor and...
Lido Finance Now Has Highest TVL in DeFi Surpassing MakerDAO
Lido’s liquid staking protocol has a total market cap of $5.96 billion in TVL. Lido finance had the largest portion of staked ETH among DeFi, at 31%. Total value locked (TVL) for Lido Finance, one of several decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, has risen to the top since the Ethereum merging in September. DeFiLlama reports that as of right now, Lido’s liquid staking protocol has a total market cap of $5.96 billion in TVL, which is more than both MakerDAO’s $5.91 billion and AAVE’s $3.26 billion.
Bitcoin Core Developer Has Lost 200+ BTC in the Hack
Luke Dashjr, a Bitcoin developer, lost about 200 BTC in the hack. The developer claims he has no idea how hackers obtained access to his PGP key. Luke Dashjr, a Bitcoin developer and one of the core developers, claimed his PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) key was hacked. This resulted in the theft of nearly almost 200+bitcoins on Dec 31. On January 1, he tweeted that the developer had stated that the hackers had gained access to his PGP key, a typical security technique that employs two keys to gain access to encrypted data.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Turns Green After Recent Blood Bath
The foundation has established a new community Dogecoin Core development fund. The price of Dogecoin has decreased by 13% over the last week prior to the news. On Saturday, the Dogecoin Foundation made an exciting announcement for the Dogecoin community. For the greater good of the Dogecoin ecosystem as a whole, the foundation has established a new community Dogecoin Core development fund. In response, the Dogecoin community rallied, sending DOGE’s price up by more than 2% in just an hour.
