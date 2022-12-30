Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
Connor Hellebuyck leads improving Jets against Flames
Connor Hellebuyck’s value to the Winnipeg Jets has been obvious for years, but they received a huge reminder the past
Packers Highlighted a Recurring Issue That Could Bite Vikings
During the course of a full NFL season, you very rarely get an opportunity to play a team twice. In fact, with the way the league schedules opponents, the only teams you face multiple times are those that reside within your division. Now having faced two-thirds of that contingent, the Packers highlighted a recurring issue for Kevin O’Connell’s squad.
Analytics Predict a Vikings Regression, but when Will It Come?
In the week leading up to the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl, err Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, much was made regarding the underlying numbers for Kevin O’Connell’s squad. Despite being a 12 win team, there is no denying they’ve taken less than a traditional route to get there. More Vikings regression hit at Lambeau Field, and more may be coming, but when?
Vikings Start 2023 on a Sour Note, Losing to Packers in Blowout Fashion
The Minnesota Vikings went into Green Bay with a chance to not only eliminate the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention but also a chance to tie the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Instead, the Vikings start 2023 on a sour note, allowing the Packers to keep their hopes alive by falling, 41-17.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Former Vikings QB Takes Over in Arizona for Week 17
The Arizona Cardinals have gone through some serious QB troubles in 2022. They lost starter Kyler Murray to a torn ACL earlier this year, and now this week, backup Colt McCoy will be forced to sit out with concussion symptoms. Because of that, their QB3 and former Vikings QB, David Blough, will be in line to take the reins of the offense against the Atlanta Falcons.
Ed Donatell, Vikings Defense Had Another Rough Day in Week 17
The Green Bay Packers have been quite a disappointing team on offense for most of the season. After losing Davante Adams coming into the year, they added on defense and hoped that would shield Aaron Rodgers and his lack of weapons. It certainly didn’t seem to matter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as Ed Donatell and the Vikings defense had another rough day.
The Sea Change That Led Us To Greg Joseph’s Latest Game Winner
Greg Joseph was given the NFL’s Special Teams Player of the Week Award again this week, following his breathtaking (and I do mean that literally) 61-yard field goal as time expired to beat the New York Giants 27-24 on Christmas Eve. It was his second such award, having earned the honor following his game-winner against the Saints in London in Week 4. Joseph has now kicked game-winners five times this season—tying John Kasay (2003) and Jan Stenerud (1983) for the most ever.
NFC North Round-Up: It All Comes Down to Week 18
In Week 17, the NFC North saw each team playing against division rivals this week, and each of the games ended in blowouts for the home teams. Now, Week 18 sets up a potential “win and you’re in” situation for each of Detroit and Green Bay. In this week’s NFC North Round-Up, we examine the implications of this past weekend heading into the final week of the regular season.
Vikings Injury Updates on Their Offensive Line Are Not Promising
The Minnesota Vikings certainly went through the ringer against the Green Bay Packers, and while no one reason can be fully at blame for their performance, losing both RT Brian O’Neill and C Austin Schlottmann during the game were not insignificant. This is especially so moving forward into the playoffs. On Monday, all eyes turned towards O’Neill’s MRI, and the Vikings injury updates on their offensive linemen are not promising heading into Week 18.
The View from VT: Defensive Help, A Critical Decision, & A New Hero
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer in “The View from VT,” a weekly piece. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week.
Late-season winning streak is meaningful for Saints' Allen
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sights of defensive end Cameron Jordan celebrating multiple sacks and Marshon Lattimore trotting triumphantly into the end zone with the ball in his hands were reminiscent of playoff seasons in the New Orleans Saints’ recent past. The Saints seem to have recaptured the ability to not only string together victories, but also to do so in difficult circumstances — be it in freezing weather in Cleveland or against one of the NFL’s top teams in Philadelphia. Unfortunately for New Orleans, it happened a little too late. The Saints were eliminated from the playoffs not long after winning their third straight game and fourth in their last six. But for Saints first-year coach Dennis Allen and his staff, better late than never.
Cameron Dantzler Has Lost his Starting Spot
This one has been in the works for a little while. It’s unfortunate, but Cameron Dantzler missing time due to injury opened an opportunity for another corner to step up. That man is Duke Shelley, who has officially become Minnesota’s CB2. Leading into the game, we discussed the...
Vikings Will Elevate Two Linemen Ahead of Week 17
We found out yesterday that the Vikings would officially go into their battle with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field without C Garrett Bradbury and DL James Lynch. In their places, the Vikings will elevate both guard Kyle Hinton and defensive lineman T.J. Smith ahead of Week 17’s game.
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Defense (FULL)
If you need something to take your mind off the debacle that happened in Green Bay on New Year’s Day, we have just the thing for you. Over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve been going through this 2023 NFL Draft Rankings series where we examine some of the top prospects at each position. The series has officially come to an end, and now, this is the full list of prospects from the defensive side of the ball.
Utah Jazz roll out icy Lauri Markkanen All-Star campaign
The Utah Jazz have launched a campaign for Lauri Markkanen to get a bid in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Cornerbacks
The 2023 NFL Draft rankings series continues with the cornerback position, which just so happens to be one of the more loaded positions in the entire class. If you need to catch up on other installments, the previous links are below:. 1. Kelee Ringo (Georgia) As a whole, the cornerback...
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0