NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sights of defensive end Cameron Jordan celebrating multiple sacks and Marshon Lattimore trotting triumphantly into the end zone with the ball in his hands were reminiscent of playoff seasons in the New Orleans Saints’ recent past. The Saints seem to have recaptured the ability to not only string together victories, but also to do so in difficult circumstances — be it in freezing weather in Cleveland or against one of the NFL’s top teams in Philadelphia. Unfortunately for New Orleans, it happened a little too late. The Saints were eliminated from the playoffs not long after winning their third straight game and fourth in their last six. But for Saints first-year coach Dennis Allen and his staff, better late than never.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO