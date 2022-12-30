ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon

By Raegan Scharfetter
 3 days ago

Your Friday Afternoon Headlines, December 30th, 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.

At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.

Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred.

Police said the suspect then fled on foot.

The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.

No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.

