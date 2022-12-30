GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - As crews worked to recover a semi in a ditch on US 151 in Grant County, all lanes of the northbound lane were blocked for around six hours Monday. The lanes were first blocked at around 8:30 a.m. due to delayed recovery of a semi in a ditch at MM 9 on US 151 near Dickeyville, according to the Wis. Dept. of Transportation.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO