Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
nbc15.com
Garver Feed Mill to host Late Winter Market
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Garver Feed Mill will begin the new year by hosting the Late Winter Market. The weekly market is run by the Dane County Farmer’s Market (DCFM) and takes place each Saturday from Jan. 7 to April 8, 8 a.m. to noon. The market’s vendors will...
nbc15.com
Dane Co: Two hospitalized in Town of Middleton crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two drivers were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after one of the drivers crashed into the other in the Town of Middleton, the Dane County Sheriff’s Department said. Officials said a 24-year-old woman was driving westbound on STH 14 at Millers Curve when she...
nbc15.com
Northwoods Marching Band first from northern Wis. to perform at Rose Parade
PASADENA, Calif. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band made history as the first band from northern Wisconsin to ever perform in the Rose Bowl Parade. The group, consisting of nearly 400 members, showcased their Wisconsin pride by playing their piece, ‘Beautiful Wisconsin.’ The marching band was #22 in the parade.
nbc15.com
Hikers start the new year off in the outdoors on ‘First Day Hike’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Across Wisconsin, hikers took to the outdoors, hitting trails and getting outside to start the 2023 year off with a “First Day Hike.”. “Oh, it’s absolutely the best way to start the year,” said Ice Age Trail volunteer Amy Onofrey. She and many...
nbc15.com
Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
nbc15.com
Semi recovery in Grant Co. shuts down northbound lane of US 151 for over 5 hours
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - As crews worked to recover a semi in a ditch on US 151 in Grant County, all lanes of the northbound lane were blocked for around six hours Monday. The lanes were first blocked at around 8:30 a.m. due to delayed recovery of a semi in a ditch at MM 9 on US 151 near Dickeyville, according to the Wis. Dept. of Transportation.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin inland trout catch and release season to begin January
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will begin on Jan. 7, 2023. During this fishing season, anglers must immediately release all fish they catch. To participate this season, anglers must have...
nbc15.com
Messy weather-maker moving in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
nbc15.com
Fire causes $100,000 in damages, displaces Madison family on city’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four family members on Madison’s south side were displaced Sunday morning after a fire started in the walls of their home, according to Madison Fire Department. MFD said it responded just before 6 a.m. Sunday to calls of a fire on the 200 Block of...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested after argument led to stealing and crashing U-Haul
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Thursday after an argument between him and a woman led to him crashing a stolen U-Haul into her car. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrived near Northport and Knutson Drive at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a domestic disturbance. A man...
nbc15.com
Madison bar, restaurant owners and customers enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations without COVID restrictions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Restaurant regulars and workers welcomed New Year’s Eve celebrations back with drinks, music and no pandemic restrictions. The Harmony Bar and Grill Owners Pam and Michael Barrett said 2023 celebrations mark the return of normal, post-pandemic gatherings. Lucky’s 1313 Brew Pub Manager Andy Buth expressed the same sentiment and said people really made a return to the bar scene throughout 2022.
nbc15.com
First Madison baby of 2023 born at St. Mary’s Hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the world welcomed in 2023 Sunday, a Madison family also welcomed their second son. Baby Jack was born at 1:53 a.m. and according to SSM Health St Mary’s this makes Jack the first baby born this year not just at the hospital—but in all of Madison.
nbc15.com
Watching the next big system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov.-elect Rodriguez to deliver Inaugural address at State Capitol
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez will address the public Tuesday during their 2023 Inaugural address. According to the Office of the Governor, the Inaugural address will take place at the Wisconsin State Capitol during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony. The swearing-in will begin...
nbc15.com
Columbia Co. deputies discover drugs after responding to shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two Village of Cambria residents were arrested after a weapon’s violation on Friday, according to the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m. Columbia County Dispatch Center received information about an intoxicated man firing gunshots in the ceiling of a residence. Deputies then responded to the residence and found two adults inside. The individuals were identified as 38-year-old Dale Deisinger and 41-year-old Caralee Dates. Officials say both residents were intoxicated and arrested.
nbc15.com
Hy-Vee dietician whips up 2 better-for-you butter boards
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A healthy spin on the skyrocketing trend surrounding homemade butter boards. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Aryn DeGrave will help you create the perfect board to serve in the New Year with dietitian-approved twists!. Holiday Greek Yogurt Board. All you need:. 2 cups plain Greek Yogurt ½ cup pistachios...
nbc15.com
Governor Evers begins inaugural campaign Friday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers’ inaugural campaign began in Madison Friday night. Part of the celebration included a performance from special musical guests at the Madison Children’s Museum. Governor Evers also spoke about his priorities for the next four years, including a focus on early childhood education.
nbc15.com
Walworth Co. deputies arrest man after police chase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A man was arrested after a police chase for recklessly driving and not maintaining the lane of travel according to Walworth County Sheriff’s office. On Saturday at approximately 11:10 a.m., Walworth County Deputies were on patrol I-43 southbound near Bowers Rd. in the Town of LaFayette, Walworth County. They noticed a silver vehicle traveling considerably slower than the posted 70 mph speed limit.
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. Police, EMS respond to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 18/151 westbound
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A motor vehicle crash occurred on Hwy 18/151 westbound according to Iowa County Emergency Management. Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident. The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office said there are possible injuries. One person was transported to the hospital and lanes going westbound are now open.
Comments / 0