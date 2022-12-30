Read full article on original website
Maurice Clarett is a helping hand, and a huge fan of UConn men's basketball team
CINCINNATI — Maurice Clarett, who led Ohio State to a national championship as a freshman running back 20 years ago, is still a pretty big deal in Ohio. But Clarett is also a pretty big deal in Storrs, Connecticut. And he's a really big UConn men's basketball fan. So...
UConn women's basketball's Caroline Ducharme has turned corner after slow start: 'That’s who she is'
STORRS — A little over two weeks ago, UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma was asked what he saw from Caroline Ducharme’s start to her sophomore season that he liked. "What have I seen that I like? Not much," he said. Ducharme was asked moments later what...
Injured UConn men's basketball forward Samson Johnson progressing toward return
CINCINNATI — UConn men's basketball forward Samson Johnson, out for nearly two months with a stress reaction in his right foot, got some better news recently on his progression and could start ramping up his activities early next week. Then he'll become "viable" soon, per UConn coach Dan Hurley.
