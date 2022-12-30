ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Became of Grand Rapids Gulf Gas Station on Wealthy?

If you have been around Grand Rapids for a bit of time, 1950s on, then you probably remember Gulf Oil. GULF gas stations were prominent all around the area, including the Wealthy Theatre district. This gas station on Wealthy, known as "Slocum's Gulf Service Station," was there for quite awhile....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
A Blizzard Last Weekend — Rain and Possibly 50° This Weekend!

Are you ready for yet another weather rollercoaster ride? It seems like this year we go from one extreme to the other in about a week's time. Last weekend, we were all hunkered down at home, cancelling our Christmas travels, because of a lot of snow, cold temperatures, and the winter blizzard named "Elliott" by the Weather Channel.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Found Frozen to the Ground in Muskegon, Sweet Rescued Cat on the Mend

Thanks to a Christmas 'angel', Elliot the cat will live to see another holiday. Elliot, the name given to the cat by Big Lake Community Animal Clinic in Muskegon that's caring for the cat, was found frozen to the ground the morning after the big storm hit the area. A Christmas 'angel', named Kelly, discovered the sweet animal and stepped in to save him.
MUSKEGON, MI
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Drunk Kalamazoo Man Poops On His Own Car

Don't worry, it was a PT Cruiser, so it deserved it. Conservation Officers Approached A Man Who Claimed He Was 'Listening To Owls'. In a report that was filed by DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Joshua Salas in DNR District 7, a man was approached in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just east of US 131 in Kalamazoo County earlier this month, and asked why he was there in the early morning hours.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
