100 guests displaced after fire burns through Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — A hundred people were displaced Sunday night after an electrical fire tore through the fifth floor of a Phoenix hotel, authorities said. Fire fighters responded to reports of a high-rise hotel fire around 7:30 p.m. near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
ABC 15 News
One person displaced, no injuries reported after fire at central Phoenix building
PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department says there are no injuries after a contents fire was contained to one apartment at a high-rise in central Phoenix on Sunday. Officials were called to the scene for reports of a high-rise fire around 9 a.m. The fire quickly grew in assignment with...
AZFamily
Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
12news.com
Gasoline tanker crash spills thousands of gallons of fuel in west Phoenix, leaves 1 in hospital
PHOENIX — First responders are working to stop a large gasoline leak after a passenger vehicle collided with a semi-truck carrying the fuel in west Phoenix. The crash happened around 10 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Officials...
DUI suspected in crash that injured 2 kids in Peoria
PEORIA, Ariz. — Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria. Peoria police said one driver is under investigation for suspected impairment. The crash happened near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Loop 303. Lake Pleasant Parkway will be closed for several hours...
fox10phoenix.com
Weather a factor in west Phoenix crash that left woman dead, children injured: police
PHOENIX - Police say weather is believed to be a factor in a three-car crash in west Phoenix that left a woman dead and two children injured. According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 1 near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers...
SignalsAZ
ElectraMeccanica Celebrates Start of Electric Vehicle Production
Governor Doug Ducey and ElectraMeccanica recently celebrated the start of production for the company’s electric vehicles, continuing Arizona’s manufacturing momentum following a week of major announcements from semiconductor and battery manufacturers. “Arizona and our thriving manufacturing ecosystem have made quite the statement over the last six days,” said...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek area traffic alerts entering 2023
As we enter a new year there are some notable road construction project updates Queen Creek motorists should keep in mind as they travel around town. This phase of the Meridian Road improvements will complete the western half street from Combs Road to the existing roadway at Cherrywood Drive in Church Farms. Westbound Combs Road will be restricted to one lane at Meridian beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3 for paving and culvert work (the contractor was unable to complete the work earlier this month due to rain). Restrictions are anticipated through January.
Fuel truck, two other vehicles crash, shuts down 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye
According to police, one of the vehicles involved in the collision near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road was a large fuel truck.
onscene.tv
One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix rollover crash on New Year's Day leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a rollover crash on New Year's Day that left one person dead and two others injured. The crash happened just after midnight near 40th Avenue and Peoria. Police say an SUV was heading westbound down Peoria Avenue when it rear-ended a car. The first...
ABC 15 News
Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in north Phoenix overnight
A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix overnight. Officials were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime after midnight Sunday. When crews arrived, they located a two-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona missing persons cases - 2023
Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona. If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.
Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix
(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
SignalsAZ
Mesa’s Martin Luther King Parade and Festival
The City of Mesa and the Mesa-East Valley MLK Committee invite the community to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy on Monday, Jan. 16. This year’s 25th-anniversary celebration theme is “What Are You Doing For Others?” The festivities in downtown Mesa include a parade, starting at 11 a.m., of community groups and organizations, businesses, churches, marching bands and east valley cities. The MLK Community Festival from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Plaza at Mesa City Center, 56 E. Main St. offers food, vendors, entertainment and a Kids Unity Corner with activities and crafts.
DPS trooper hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after the patrol vehicle they were driving in was struck by another vehicle, according to the Tempe Police Department. Police said the DPS trooper was traveling westbound on Broadway Road near College Avenue at the time of...
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
AZFamily
Police: Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in Phoenix. Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a Waffle House off Interstate 10 and University Drive and found two men shot. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one later died from his injuries.
