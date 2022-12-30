ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday

The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
The Spun

Look: Joe Theismann Appears To React To Carson Wentz's Play

Carson Wentz threw an interception early in his return to the starting lineup Sunday. Washington Commanders fans already want him benched again for Taylor Heinicke, and a former franchise legend doesn't appear to like what he sees either. Shortly after the first-quarter pick, Joe Theismann posted an opinion seemingly directed...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return

Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About His NFL Coaching Future

On Sunday, the Buccaneers will officially induct Bruce Arians into their Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. Arians coached the Buccaneers from 2019-2021. He went 31-18 during that span and won a Super Bowl in 2020. During a recent interview, Arians reflected on his career. Although he'd love to...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Is 'Back'

The Green Bay Packers are one step closer to turning a lost season into a playoff bid. A 4-8 start had onlookers wondering if Green Bay would give Jordan Love reps over Aaron Rodgers to close the season. The Packers are instead poised to play for a postseason spot next weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Joe Theismann Said Sunday

It's not just Washington Commanders fans who seem frustrated with quarterback Carson Wentz this afternoon. Former Washington quarterback turned NFL broadcaster Joe Theismann doesn't appear to be a huge Wentz fan either. While the home crowd openly called for Taylor Heinicke to replace the veteran signal caller after he threw...
WASHINGTON, DC
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions updated playoff odds following win over Bears

Despite getting crushed by the Carolina Panthers a week ago, the Detroit Lions still had hopes of making the playoffs as they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. The Lions took care of business by absolutely destroying the Bears to move to 8-8 on the season. Prior to the game, the Lions had a 24% chance of making the playoffs. Those odds have obviously increased.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed

The Detroit Lions haven’t smelled the postseason for many years. Halfway through the 2022 season, it looked like their drought would continue on. However, the Lions have caught fire in recent weeks. Despite a brutal 1-6 start, Detroit has bounced back to get to 8-8. The team’s eighth victory came in blowout fashion over the Read more... The post Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Ron Rivera Clarifies Embarrassing Postgame Admission

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera surprised many by appearing confused at the notion that his team could be eliminated from playoff contention today. Following their 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Rivera was informed in the postgame press conference that his team could be eliminated defending on other results throughout the league. Rivera then replied, "We can be eliminated?"
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: NFL Captain Refused To Shake Hands At Midfield

It's safe to say there's some bad blood on the turf at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Prior to kickoff between the Packers and the Vikings, Minnesota sent out four captains for the coin toss. Three of those captains shook hands with the Packers captains, but one did not. "Vikings...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians Decision

24 hours from now, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. Arians racked up a 31-18 during his tenure as the Buccaneers coach, winning a Super Bowl in 2020. Before he receives the honor on Sunday, Arians made his future coaching plans very clear.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Furious With Player's 'Trash' Celebration

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was disgusted with Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration after injuring Nick Foles on a sack in Sunday's game. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Saturday said the veteran QB is "really sore" and will miss Week 18's regular season finale before calling Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless" and "trash" and saying he wishes Indy's lineman would've intervened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Players Had To Quiet Crowd For Embarrassing Reason

It wasn't the best look for Washington Commanders fans on Sunday. Per NBCS' Pete Hailey, Washington players had to quiet the crowd as they chanted for Taylor Heinicke to come in while defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was down with an injury. Fans replied to Hailey's report out of Landover on...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Demand

It's very possible that former Saints head coach Sean Payton finds himself back on an NFL sideline next year. But whoever is looking to acquire him is likely going to have to give up some future draft capital. Per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, "Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring

While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Titans' Quarterback Announcement

With their playoff hopes on the line this Saturday and starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured, the Tennessee Titans have made their decision on who will start under center in their division title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Speaking to the media on Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that...
NASHVILLE, TN
