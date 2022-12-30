Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday
The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
NFL’s embarrassment over Deshaun Watson has never been more obvious
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl Contenders
As the season winds down and the playoff positioning ramps up, I thought it would be a good idea to pen my final article of 2022 by looking into mid-2023 and what that will look like for the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback
NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
Look: Joe Theismann Appears To React To Carson Wentz's Play
Carson Wentz threw an interception early in his return to the starting lineup Sunday. Washington Commanders fans already want him benched again for Taylor Heinicke, and a former franchise legend doesn't appear to like what he sees either. Shortly after the first-quarter pick, Joe Theismann posted an opinion seemingly directed...
Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return
Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About His NFL Coaching Future
On Sunday, the Buccaneers will officially induct Bruce Arians into their Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. Arians coached the Buccaneers from 2019-2021. He went 31-18 during that span and won a Super Bowl in 2020. During a recent interview, Arians reflected on his career. Although he'd love to...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Is 'Back'
The Green Bay Packers are one step closer to turning a lost season into a playoff bid. A 4-8 start had onlookers wondering if Green Bay would give Jordan Love reps over Aaron Rodgers to close the season. The Packers are instead poised to play for a postseason spot next weekend.
NFL World Reacts To What Joe Theismann Said Sunday
It's not just Washington Commanders fans who seem frustrated with quarterback Carson Wentz this afternoon. Former Washington quarterback turned NFL broadcaster Joe Theismann doesn't appear to be a huge Wentz fan either. While the home crowd openly called for Taylor Heinicke to replace the veteran signal caller after he threw...
NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football Announcement
One of the biggest Monday Night Football games in years is set to take place tomorrow evening. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills in a huge AFC showdown. It's one of the best matchups ESPN has had in a long, long time. But the Monday Night Football...
Detroit Lions updated playoff odds following win over Bears
Despite getting crushed by the Carolina Panthers a week ago, the Detroit Lions still had hopes of making the playoffs as they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. The Lions took care of business by absolutely destroying the Bears to move to 8-8 on the season. Prior to the game, the Lions had a 24% chance of making the playoffs. Those odds have obviously increased.
Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed
The Detroit Lions haven’t smelled the postseason for many years. Halfway through the 2022 season, it looked like their drought would continue on. However, the Lions have caught fire in recent weeks. Despite a brutal 1-6 start, Detroit has bounced back to get to 8-8. The team’s eighth victory came in blowout fashion over the Read more... The post Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Ron Rivera Clarifies Embarrassing Postgame Admission
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera surprised many by appearing confused at the notion that his team could be eliminated from playoff contention today. Following their 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Rivera was informed in the postgame press conference that his team could be eliminated defending on other results throughout the league. Rivera then replied, "We can be eliminated?"
Look: NFL Captain Refused To Shake Hands At Midfield
It's safe to say there's some bad blood on the turf at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Prior to kickoff between the Packers and the Vikings, Minnesota sent out four captains for the coin toss. Three of those captains shook hands with the Packers captains, but one did not. "Vikings...
NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians Decision
24 hours from now, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. Arians racked up a 31-18 during his tenure as the Buccaneers coach, winning a Super Bowl in 2020. Before he receives the honor on Sunday, Arians made his future coaching plans very clear.
NFL Head Coach Furious With Player's 'Trash' Celebration
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was disgusted with Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration after injuring Nick Foles on a sack in Sunday's game. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Saturday said the veteran QB is "really sore" and will miss Week 18's regular season finale before calling Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless" and "trash" and saying he wishes Indy's lineman would've intervened.
NFL Players Had To Quiet Crowd For Embarrassing Reason
It wasn't the best look for Washington Commanders fans on Sunday. Per NBCS' Pete Hailey, Washington players had to quiet the crowd as they chanted for Taylor Heinicke to come in while defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was down with an injury. Fans replied to Hailey's report out of Landover on...
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Demand
It's very possible that former Saints head coach Sean Payton finds himself back on an NFL sideline next year. But whoever is looking to acquire him is likely going to have to give up some future draft capital. Per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, "Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton...
Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring
While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
NFL World Reacts To Titans' Quarterback Announcement
With their playoff hopes on the line this Saturday and starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured, the Tennessee Titans have made their decision on who will start under center in their division title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Speaking to the media on Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that...
