North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
fox4news.com
TCU football team receives heroes' welcome as they return to campus
FORT WORTH, Texas - After a thrilling, nail-biting win over the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff the TCU Horned Frogs received the heroes' welcome they deserved as they returned to Fort Worth. The Frogs returned to campus early Sunday night. Hundreds of fans gathered outside of Amon G....
TCU fans welcome home championship-bound football team
FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU football team is back home -- but not for long. Horned Frog fans gathered outside Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sunday afternoon to welcome the team back to Fort Worth from Arizona. “You can’t miss anything like this: A chance to see the...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Emari Demercado Helps Prove TCU is Capable of ‘Big Boy’ Football
If you’ve watched TCU football all season, you know that running back Emari Demercado was capable of what he did in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl. He just hadn’t had that type of showcase until the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Michigan Wolverines, a 51-45 victory. “Emari...
fox4news.com
Fans in Arlington witness thrilling 46-45 upset as Tulane beats USC in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas - Fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington got to see an instant classic at the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Monday. In a huge upset No. 16 Tulane beat No. 10 USC 46-45. Many fans were excited to see Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams battle it out against the Green Wave in Tulane's first major bowl game in more than 80 years.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Gary Patterson Shares Social Media Message after TCU Punches Ticket to National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football National Championship Game after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU will meet Georgia, who beat Ohio State, in the Peach Bowl. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is in his first year on the job in Fort...
FOX Sports
TCU upsets Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl — Joel Klatt reacts | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the TCU Horned Frogs defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl. Joel explains how Michigan made uncharacteristic mistakes throughout the game and why the coaching staff will be regretting their game plan for years to come.
fox4news.com
TCU fans will have to cough up some serious cash for tickets to the National Championship game
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - TCU fans are riding high after an amazing win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, but to get tickets to the National Championship game Horned Frog lovers will have to fork over some serious cash. FOX 4 took a look at tickets to get...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight
The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
WFAA
Reaction to TCU's Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan
DALLAS — The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The game was filled with fireworks, fitting for New Years Eve, and celebration from fans donning Horned Frog purple everywhere. TCU's win over Michigan on Saturday night was part of the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever (96 points).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sonny Dykes celebrates TCU's improbable win over Michigan: 'All week we heard about Big Ten football'
Sonny Dykes calmly soaked in the confetti falling from above as TCU celebrated an improbable win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Dykes, the Horned Frogs coach, and the Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship with a 51-45 victory that saw plenty of wild plays and official reviews throughout the game.
Look: Sonny Dykes Has 5-Word Message For TCU After Beating Michigan
TCU made history by beating Michigan in the first of two College Football Playoff semi-final games this Saturday. But the Horned Frogs aren't done just yet. Sonny Dykes had five words for his TCU players after beating Michigan: "Let's go win one more." Take a look. TCU's miracle ...
Who are the hosts of Lone Star NYE 2023?
The only thing bigger than Texas might be the personalities of the hosts for this year’s Lone Star NYE 2023 program from Dallas.
Look: Michigan Fans Are Furious With Late Targeting Decision
The TCU Horned Frogs just stunned the college football world. Defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU advances to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and will await the winner of Georgia and Ohio State later this evening. One of the biggest ...
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
texashsfootball.com
Duncanville Panthers 6A Division I State Championship Photos
Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. Game photos from the Duncanville Panthers 28-21 UIL State Championship game win over the North Shore Mustangs. To see all championship game photos and features on all championship teams, order a copy of...
College Football World Reacts To Disastrous Playoff Officiating
Saturday's Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU is already being discussed as one of the best games of the playoff era. The Horned Frogs upset the heavily-favored Wolverines 51-45 in an instant classic, however, several controversial officiating decisions in tonight's game have put a damper ...
Kimball boys fend off rival South Oak Cliff to win Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament title
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - Two Oak Cliff area rivals, separated by four miles, met in the championship game of the 82nd Annual Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament on Friday night. The second meeting between Class 5A No. 1-ranked Dallas Justin F. Kimball and Dallas South Oak Cliff was the same as the ...
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
fox4news.com
Dallas Zoo Lights extended for two more nights
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo is extending its popular Zoo Lights exhibit for two more nights. The new extended dates are this Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 2 & 3. You can attend from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are only $8. The celebration was originally expected to end...
