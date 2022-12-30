Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Offers Utah St DE Transfer Byron Vaughns
Notre Dame has to replace the program’s all-time leader in sacks, Isaiah Foskey and lost out on their prized 5-star edge rusher Keon Keeley in the class of 2023. It looks like part of Notre Dame’s answer to those losses is to look in the transfer portal. The Irish offered Utah State defensive end Byron Vaughns who entered the portal last week.
Overreactions: Notre Dame Survives Gator Bowl That Mirrored 2022 Season
The 2022 Gator Bowl was a rollercoaster of emotions for Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman. Much like his entire first season in charge of the Fighting Irish, we experienced some highs and some lows before ultimately seeing Notre Dame come out on top 45-38 in a wildly entertaining, if not anxiety-producing, bowl win. Here are my main takeaway from the game.
Notre Dame Football Highlights: Irish Win Wild Gator Bowl Over South Carolina 45-38
The 2022 Gator Bowl had a little bit of everything – defensive touchdowns, fake field goals, fake punts, long bombs, long runs. It was a wildly entertaining game that was equally maddening for Notre Dame fans who saw South Carolina pull out all the stops as they played with 22 players missing to opt-outs and transfers. In the end, Notre Dame scored a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes to go to secure the victory, their ninth win of the season.
