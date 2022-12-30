ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Top Speed

What Happens To All Of The Old EV Batteries?

As the future turns electric, consumers are wondering where their car batteries come from, and what happens to them when they are replaced. It's smart to worry about the environmental impact these things have on our planet. We will take a closer look at the EV battery process from start to finish. From recycling the old to building the new, your questions are sure to be answered here!
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
electrek.co

Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway

Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
insideevs.com

Hyundai Will Only Sell EVs In Norway Starting Next Year

Norway is way ahead of most countries when it comes to the proportion of electric vehicles on the road and the rate at which people are switching from internal combustion to EV. Most new cars in the country have a plug, and of those the majority are pure EVs, which is why Hyundai has decided that starting January 1st of 2023 it will stop selling fuel-burning vehicles altogether in the nordic nation.
CNBC

The Fed won't be what drives markets in 2023, wealth manager says

The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
Reuters

Tesla in pole position in Norway's race to EV goal

OSLO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
insideevs.com

Tesla Starts 2023 With Multiple "New Year" Incentives In China

Tesla took many people by surprise toward the end of 2022 as it offered a growing list of incentives in China, and then eventually added deals in other parts of the world, including the US. It shouldn't have been too surprising since the EV brand always pushes at end of the quarter and the end of the year. However, the incentives are continuing and even improving into the new year, at least in China.
CarBuzz.com

Electric Cars Key To Hyundai's Assault On Toyota And Volkswagen

Hyundai Motor Company, which consists of the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands, is now the world's third-largest automaker and it intends to utilize its strong position to take on Toyota and the Volkswagen Group, the number one and two biggest carmakers, respectively. Speaking to Bloomberg, Hyundai president and co-chief executive...
CarBuzz.com

