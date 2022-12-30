Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'
Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
What Happens To All Of The Old EV Batteries?
As the future turns electric, consumers are wondering where their car batteries come from, and what happens to them when they are replaced. It's smart to worry about the environmental impact these things have on our planet. We will take a closer look at the EV battery process from start to finish. From recycling the old to building the new, your questions are sure to be answered here!
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
To make cheap EVs work, automakers are replacing decades of know-how with a move from Tesla's playbook
The race for more electric vehicle batteries has automakers copying a play Tesla's been making for years: Establishing supply in-house.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
As Some Automakers Push EVs, This Luxury Brand Drove Laps Around Them In 2022
While electric vehicle (EV) startups that once seemed promising saw their stock prices plummet far faster than the rest of the market, Ferrari managed to stay ahead of other automakers as the industry retracted, and is poised to post the smallest decline amongst major automakers
Year End: California's Electric Vehicle Law Takes Nation into New Territory
The California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25 put the internal combustion engine on notice. Declaring that global warming is “a significant threat,” the agency, which is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution, banned the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
Biden admin quietly reinstates 'overreaching' EPA rule potentially regulating 'puddles and ditches'
New regulations and definitions of water bodies in the U.S. have some worried the Biden administration could regulate puddles and ditches used by farmers.
Hyundai Will Only Sell EVs In Norway Starting Next Year
Norway is way ahead of most countries when it comes to the proportion of electric vehicles on the road and the rate at which people are switching from internal combustion to EV. Most new cars in the country have a plug, and of those the majority are pure EVs, which is why Hyundai has decided that starting January 1st of 2023 it will stop selling fuel-burning vehicles altogether in the nordic nation.
New rusty batteries could provide up to 100 hours of storage
The new technology could revolutionize the industry.
The Fed won't be what drives markets in 2023, wealth manager says
The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
Tesla in pole position in Norway's race to EV goal
OSLO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
Biden expands Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants (migrants), which doesn’t require Congress
The TPS program protects immigrants from deportation for 18-month periods, based on their home country's conditions if unsafe, and also allows them to work legally in the U.S. during that time. President Biden has determined which countries are eligible for the program, bypassing Congress per his authority, according to the Pew Research Center (PRC).
Tesla Starts 2023 With Multiple "New Year" Incentives In China
Tesla took many people by surprise toward the end of 2022 as it offered a growing list of incentives in China, and then eventually added deals in other parts of the world, including the US. It shouldn't have been too surprising since the EV brand always pushes at end of the quarter and the end of the year. However, the incentives are continuing and even improving into the new year, at least in China.
Electric Cars Key To Hyundai's Assault On Toyota And Volkswagen
Hyundai Motor Company, which consists of the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands, is now the world's third-largest automaker and it intends to utilize its strong position to take on Toyota and the Volkswagen Group, the number one and two biggest carmakers, respectively. Speaking to Bloomberg, Hyundai president and co-chief executive...
Solar panel owners slam energy companies for reducing feed-in tariff credits
Sydney pensioner Judith, who lives alone, spent $6,000 installing solar panels on her property, only to be charged 150 per cent more compared to the same time a year earlier.
Elon Musk's Rumored Successor Steps Down From Tesla Legal Representative Role
Rumors surrounding the appointment of Tom Zhu as Tesla's new CEO have stirred up once again, with CNEVPost in China reporting he has stepped down from his role as legal representative for Tesla Shanghai. Zhu has been succeeded by Wang Hao but still retains his role as chairman of the...
