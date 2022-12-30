Warner Bros. is getting ready to make some major changes to the DC Universe after hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn has revealed that he will be writing a new Superman movie that will not feature Henry Cavill as the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman movie will not be an origin story but will focus on the character when he first arrives in Metropolis and begins work for the Daily Planet. It was also revealed that the newly minted studio would be working on a bunch of Elseworlds stories and fans have been pitching some cool ideas. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Nicolas Cage returning as the Superman Beyond version of the character.

2 DAYS AGO