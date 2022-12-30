Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Plays Con Artist in Teaser for ABC Drama (VIDEO)
“I’m a criminal,” says Milo Ventimiglia in the first teaser for ABC‘s upcoming drama series The Company You Keep, the actor’s first television role since This Is Us ended its run last year. In the newly released video (watch below), viewers get their first glimpse of...
wegotthiscovered.com
A reboot that dropped the sequel ball so badly it’s getting rebooted again begins with a bang on streaming
The cyclical nature of modern Hollywood means that nothing is ever truly safe from a reboot or remake, but even then, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise didn’t waste any time in starting all over again. Jonathan Liebesman’s 2014 blockbuster may have been widely panned by critics and greeted...
EW.com
Leslie Grace reveals new Batgirl costume from canceled movie
Batgirl won't be taking flight in 2023 — but star Leslie Grace is sharing a behind-the-scenes peek at the canceled HBO Max movie. The In the Heights actress was set to star as vigilante hero Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in a planned film for HBO Max. But in August 2022, Warner Bros. made the shocking decision to scrap the film entirely, despite the fact that production was nearly finished.
YouTuber Keenan Cahill, Known For His Iconic Celebrity Lip Syncs, Dead at 27
The YouTube community is mourning. Beloved creator Keenan Cahill died on Dec. 27, a spokesperson for his family told WGN TV. He was 27. Though his cause of death has not yet been shared, his last Instagram post, shared Dec. 12, announced that he would be undergoing open heart surgery. "Wish me luck," Keenan, one of the original viral stars, wrote a week earlier. "Love ya'll."
NCIS: LA’s LL Cool J On Why The Upcoming Three-Show Crossover Feels Like A Marvel Event
NCIS: LA star LL Cool J discussed the upcoming three-show crossover and why it feels like a Marvel event.
Harper's Bazaar
The best TV shows coming in 2023
The past 12 months have truly delivered in terms of small-screen excellence, and 2023 is shaping up to be just as good. Some of our TV favourites will return – from Succession and Bridgerton to The White Lotus and the final season of The Crown – but we can also look forward to a handful of new shows that promise to keep us entertained.
Will There Be a ‘Kaleidoscope’ Season 2 on Netflix?
Netflix‘s Kaleidoscope kicks off 2023 with a bold new experiment for the streaming giant. While Netflix has experimented with “Choose Your Own Adventure” style programming before, Kaleidoscope is the first series that is designed to be watched in any order. In fact, your Netflix account will probably show a different episode order than your best friend’s. The only thing that everyone’s Netflix account should have in common is that the “last” episode should be the “White” episode of Kaleidoscope, aka the actual heist. But once you’ve binged the whole series, will you want more? Will Netflix make a Kaleidoscope Season...
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2: Release Date And Other Things We Know About The Sequel
Ghostbusters: Afterlife has gotten a sequel - here are five quick things we know about it.
tvinsider.com
13 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,’ Now 30 Years Old
Jane Seymour has said that she agreed to star in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman after discovering that her ex-husband had left her $9 million in debt. That inauspicious start aside, the CBS show’s legions of fans are, undoubtedly, glad she signed on the dotted line!. But Seymour, who played...
Elle
Jenna Ortega's Viral 'Wednesday' Dance Gets Recreated On Ice by Figure Skater
Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie & cast | Wednesday Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie & cast | Wednesday. The viral dance from season one of Wednesday was choreographed by actress Jenna Ortega, who played the titular character, and it quickly took over TikTok and most other social media platforms with a video feature. Now, Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva has made the dance even more famous by putting it on ice.
CNET
HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu: Downsize Your Streaming TV Costs Like a Boss
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. As we head into 2023 and await the newest releases on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more, you may be thinking about updating your budget. Crunching numbers for your streaming subscriptions could leave you with the realization you're spending $500 per year or more. But this is one set of expenses you can easily tweak.
tvinsider.com
‘The Pale Blue Eye’: Harry Melling Says His Edgar Allan Poe Is an ‘Intellectual Show-off’ in Gothic Netflix Film
Just imagine if famed master of macabre fiction Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) had started his career as an aspiring poet… and a West Point cadet with a string of murders to investigate. That’s the conceit in The Pale Blue Eye, premiering Friday, January 6 on Netflix. This...
tvinsider.com
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Terry Crews Teases ‘Best of the Best’ Spinoff
“It’s the best of the best,” says host Terry Crews of this America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, a new spinoff premiering January 2 on NBC. Get ready for 60 memorable acts from the U.S. series’ 17 seasons — as well as Britain, the Philippines, Australia, and other international versions — to return with winning on their respective minds.
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Rocks New Years With $86.3M, No Redemption for ‘Babylon’
Avatar: The Way of Water is a powerhouse. James Cameron’s tentpole is expected to finish the long New Year’s weekend with an estimated $444.4 million domestically, well ahead of the first Avatar, which finished the year-end holidays with $352 million on its way to earning north of $750 million domestically. The 2009 film still ranks as the top-grossing movie of all time globally with $2.92 billion in ticket sales, including rereleases.More from The Hollywood ReporterHeat Vision's Top 10 Movies of 2022'Avatar: the Way of Water' Soars to $1.17B at Global Box OfficeCourtney Love Says Brad Pitt Got Her Fired From 'Fight...
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Says He's Playing the Same Daredevil
Now that Marvel Studios is overseeing the production of virtually all Marvel-related television programming, there's been an everlasting debate as to whether or not the shows made in a pre-Marvel Studios era reside in the same continuity as the film franchise. One of the characters at the forefront of the debate is Marvel's Man Without Fear, with the two sides arguing whether or not the character appearing in the Daredevil series that first originated on Netflix is the same version of Matt Murdock Charlie Cox has reprised in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Sarah Michelle Geller Has No Interest In Reviving Her ‘Buffy’ Character
Fans of Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s hit cult series Buffy the Vampire Slayer shouldn’t get their hopes up for a revival. Although there has been talk of a reboot for the last several years, which might now be possible with Disney owning the franchise, Gellar has made it clear that she has no interest in reprising her titular role in any form. Gellar inspired a generation of teens in the late 1990s and early 2000s as she fought off demons, witches and of course vampires. Buffy came to an end in 2003, but not before spawning the spin-off series Angel. Speaking with SFX Magazine,...
ComicBook
Nicolas Cage Suits Up as Superman Beyond in DC Universe Fan Art
Warner Bros. is getting ready to make some major changes to the DC Universe after hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn has revealed that he will be writing a new Superman movie that will not feature Henry Cavill as the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman movie will not be an origin story but will focus on the character when he first arrives in Metropolis and begins work for the Daily Planet. It was also revealed that the newly minted studio would be working on a bunch of Elseworlds stories and fans have been pitching some cool ideas. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Nicolas Cage returning as the Superman Beyond version of the character.
