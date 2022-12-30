ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Polar plunge gives chilly start to the new year

It was a chilly start to 2023 for some in Harrisburg. More than 100 people jumped into the icy cold Susquehanna River on City Island. “It was fun getting ready for it. When you get down there, I was like, 'OK, this is happening' and I went in and I was like, 'yeah, I’m not a big fan of this.' It was bad, there is snow on the ground, definitely not warm,” said Zander Kirchner, a Lewisberry resident who participated.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley rings in 2023

Hundreds gathered in Binn's Park to ring in the new year. Friends and families came out to celebrate 2023 in style as the red rose dropped at midnight. The covered stage at Binn's Park featured performances by "3rd Power Family Soul" and "DJ Eddy Mena." This was the first full...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

26th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island: photos

Central Pennsylvania animal lovers got their new year started with a frigid dip into the Susquehanna River. Hundreds of attendees ushered in 2023 by lining up along the shore decked out in swimsuits, winter clothing or costumes. They plunged into those waters from the shores of Harrisburg’s City Island, where...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley New Year's Eve celebrations

WGAL was out covering New Year's Eve festivities in Lancaster and York on Saturday night. Our reporters streamed the Red Rose and White Rose drops. You can watch those below. WGAL's Meredith Jorgensen was live in Lancaster at Binn's Park. You can watch that below. This content is imported from...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

NYE celebrations bring business back to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Signs of the season are all around at Arooga's Grill House and Sports Bar on Second Street in Harrisburg. Employees put the final touches on the decorations and loaded up the grill, anticipating a New Year’s Eve celebration for the ages. "We have a ton...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

PA Farm Show Complex Events 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show Complex is known for hosting the annual PA Farm Show, but the complex is used throughout the year for all kinds of events with more than 1 million square feet of indoor floor space. The PA Farm Show Complex has released...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.
HARRISBURG, PA
philadelphiaobserver.com

Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before

A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
