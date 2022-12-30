Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Clouds take over for Monday, but temps will run 20 degrees above average
We struggle to find blue skies in central Pennsylvania this morning, but that, in the news business, is what we call burying the lead. According to National Weather Service, today’s daytime highs will be running about 20 degrees above average for early January, with a forecast high of 56 for Monday in Harrisburg, and pushing as high as 59 in York.
Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
Polar plunge gives chilly start to the new year
It was a chilly start to 2023 for some in Harrisburg. More than 100 people jumped into the icy cold Susquehanna River on City Island. “It was fun getting ready for it. When you get down there, I was like, 'OK, this is happening' and I went in and I was like, 'yeah, I’m not a big fan of this.' It was bad, there is snow on the ground, definitely not warm,” said Zander Kirchner, a Lewisberry resident who participated.
Susquehanna Valley rings in 2023
Hundreds gathered in Binn's Park to ring in the new year. Friends and families came out to celebrate 2023 in style as the red rose dropped at midnight. The covered stage at Binn's Park featured performances by "3rd Power Family Soul" and "DJ Eddy Mena." This was the first full...
26th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island: photos
Central Pennsylvania animal lovers got their new year started with a frigid dip into the Susquehanna River. Hundreds of attendees ushered in 2023 by lining up along the shore decked out in swimsuits, winter clothing or costumes. They plunged into those waters from the shores of Harrisburg’s City Island, where...
Susquehanna Valley New Year's Eve celebrations
WGAL was out covering New Year's Eve festivities in Lancaster and York on Saturday night. Our reporters streamed the Red Rose and White Rose drops. You can watch those below. WGAL's Meredith Jorgensen was live in Lancaster at Binn's Park. You can watch that below. This content is imported from...
NYE celebrations bring business back to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Signs of the season are all around at Arooga's Grill House and Sports Bar on Second Street in Harrisburg. Employees put the final touches on the decorations and loaded up the grill, anticipating a New Year’s Eve celebration for the ages. "We have a ton...
Celebrations offering a unique twist to drop into the new year in south central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What does a strawberry and a pickle have in common?. Or what about a giant steel wrench and a large piece of bologna?. Well, all of these unique items will be dropped to celebrate the new year in south central Pennsylvania. LEBANON COUNTY. Lebanon. The City...
Preparations underway in cities across central Pa. ahead of New Year's Eve
HERSHEY, Pa. — New Year's Eve is only two days away and many celebrations are returning in person. Whether you’re looking for a party or a family-friendly event, there’s something for everyone here in central Pennsylvania. Preparations are already underway in many cities and towns, including Hershey,...
Experts advise against going on icy bodies of water as temperatures rise
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The recent low temperatures have caused bodies of water around South-Central Pennsylvania, like the Susquehanna River, to freeze. “It has been very icy out. It has been very cold," said Kyle Stoner with New Cumberland River Rescue. However, temperatures are expected to get warmer by...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
PA Farm Show Complex Events 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show Complex is known for hosting the annual PA Farm Show, but the complex is used throughout the year for all kinds of events with more than 1 million square feet of indoor floor space. The PA Farm Show Complex has released...
5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
Thousands ring in 2023 watching the strawberry drop in Harrisburg
Thousands of couples, families and friends gathered on a shutdown Market St. in downtown Harrisburg, Pa., on New Year’s Eve to watch a giant strawberry drop and see fireworks at midnight and ring in 2023. With Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams leading the countdown and searchlights scanning the skies people...
2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know
The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.
Urban Churn offers free scoop of sauerkraut ice cream through first week of January
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The majority of Pennsylvanians may be able to say they've rung in the New Year with sauerkraut, but how many can say they've had sauerkraut ice cream?. To celebrate its fifth year of the unique flavor, Urban Churn announced it will produce and serve a free scoop of the ice cream during the first week of January.
Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before
A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
Where to find pork and sauerkraut dinners in central Pa. on New Year’s Day
Champagne toasts and noisemakers are all New Year’s traditions, but so are lucky foods. In central Pennsylvania, it’s also about indulging in a New Year’s Day tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Almost every region has a variation on the belief that the first...
Find Out What It’s Like To Sleep in a Shoe at This Unique Rental [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite nursery rhymes, when I was a little girl, was “There Was An Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe.” I used to listen to my mom read it to me and all sorts of visions would dance around my little head about what it must be like to live in a shoe.
After frigid weekend, ski and snowboard season off to a strong start
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — This past weekend’s frigid temperatures brought at least some good news: ski and snowboard season got off to an early start. This Christmas was among the coldest in decades, with wind chills below 0 degrees Fahrenheit in Central Pennsylvania. It’s usually not cold enough in...
Comments / 0