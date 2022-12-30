Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Vehicle crashes after police call off pursuit
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Three people have been arrested and a fourth is in the hospital in critical condition after a vehicle that had just fled from the police crashed into a telephone poll on Walnut Street Monday morning. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers attempted to follow briefly, but after the car was clocked going over 80 mph on city streets the pursuit was called off.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Walton Man Charged with DWI in Cortland County
A Walton man is charged after a crash in Cortland County. According to the Cortland County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Lucas D. Walley was arrested just before 11 p.m. on December 26th after a crash at the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer. Walley...
WHEC TV-10
Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
Police make 5 notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
New York State Police arrested five individuals caught driving while intoxicated with significant BAC levels.
Missing NY Man Hasn't Been Seen In More Than A Week, State Police Report
New York State Police asked the public for help locating a missing man who hasn't been seen in more than a week. Theodore Sikora, age 78, of Davenport in Delaware County, has not had any contact with his friends or family in more than two weeks, New York State Police reported on Monday, Jan. 2.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin
LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County
An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
newyorkupstate.com
Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say
West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Recover Gun During Stop on State Street
On January first at about 1:45am near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street an Ithaca Police Officer tried to stop a bicyclist who was suspected to have a warrant and had violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect failed to comply with orders to stop and...
WKTV
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of choking, restraining woman
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A Dexter man is accused of choking and restraining a woman during a domestic incident early on New Year’s Day. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Walter Parker allegedly pinned the victim to the garage stairs at a home on Grant Street in Dexter by applying pressure to her neck.
localsyr.com
Man possibly armed with gun leads to standoff in Syracuse neighborhood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have issued a shelter in place for neighbors who live near the 400 block of Shuart Avenue off of Teall Avenue for a possible standoff. NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene where more than a dozen Syracuse Police officers are responding....
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
Serious crash in Cortland County sends four to the hospital
Update: The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. not 11:30 p.m. CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NY-281 is back open after being closed overnight in Cortland County due to a serious crash around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, which provided mutual aid to Homer Fire, the crash happened on 281 […]
14850.com
Vehicle damage discovered in the wake of northside shots fired call, say police
No one was located in the area when Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Ithaca Police Department officers responded to “multiple calls for shots fired” in the area of North Cayuga Street near Jay Street in the early hours of Friday morning, but police say they later learned that two vehicles parked on Jay Street had been struck with gunfire.
nyspnews.com
State Police Search for Missing Vulnerable Adult in Onondaga County
On January 2, 2023, Atif Hasan was located by Syracuse Police in good health. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance. State Police in Elbridge are searching for a missing vulnerable adult, 70-year-old Atif Hasan who was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7 pm at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
Neighbor sues to block grocery store project in Onondaga County village
Fayetteville, N.Y. – A Fayetteville resident whose home is adjacent to the spot for a newly approved grocery store is suing to block the development, according to a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court. Marguerite Ross, whose home on Cammot Lane is adjacent to the 30-acre site, formerly an...
