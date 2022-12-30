ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body recovered in Lake Erie identified as missing man from Lakewood, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Lake Erie Nature and Science Center answers the question in Bay Village: Where do animals’ winter?

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Everyone wonders at one time or another just what happens to animals—how do they survive--during the winter, especially in Northeast Ohio. Lake Erie Nature and Science Center Wildlife Specialist, Laura Dorr, has some of those answers. For those interested, Dorr wrote in her professional blog what happens in the winter to snakes, chipmunks and woodchucks, for example. Her information may apply to some other animals as well.
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
Man found dead from gunshots in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police responded to an apartment building on the 11000 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, the male was found on a balcony with gunshots to his face and head. Officers attempted medical aid on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.
Ohio Firefighters Rescue Bulldog From Lake Erie Just in Time

A miniature bulldog that got stuck in Lake Erie is lucky after being rescued by local firefighters in Northern Ohio. The 1-year-old dog named Diesel ran away from its home on Michigan Avenue outside the town of Elyria. The bulldog reportedly scrambled over a snow drift while Diesel’s owner Tom Kolesar laid down for a nap.
Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event

CLEVELAND — It’s back!. The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland from Jan. 4-8. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
Lorain firefighters rescue dog who had fallen into Lake Erie

LORAIN, Ohio — Firefighters in Lorain rescued a one-year-old miniature bulldog who had fallen into Lake Erie on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, the dog had escaped from his Michigan Avenue home by climbing over a snow drift after his owner had fallen asleep. The Lorain Fire Department received a call shortly after 1 p.m. from a woman who had seen the dog get out of the lake and take off down the shoreline before going back in the water behind St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
