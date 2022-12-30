Read full article on original website
Body recovered in Lake Erie identified as missing man from Lakewood, medical examiner says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Lake Erie Nature and Science Center answers the question in Bay Village: Where do animals’ winter?
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Everyone wonders at one time or another just what happens to animals—how do they survive--during the winter, especially in Northeast Ohio. Lake Erie Nature and Science Center Wildlife Specialist, Laura Dorr, has some of those answers. For those interested, Dorr wrote in her professional blog what happens in the winter to snakes, chipmunks and woodchucks, for example. Her information may apply to some other animals as well.
whbc.com
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
Pizzeria to deliver a new location: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls favorite is on the move . . . about 2 miles. Angelina’s Pizza, a main staple in Olmsted Falls since 1998, is pulling up her stakes in Mill River Plaza and moving about 2 miles west on Bagley Road to the Stearns & Bagley Plaza.
Police use taser on driver after pursuit from Parma Heights to Cleveland
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 44-year-old man faces several charges after fleeing from police in Parma Heights and leading officers on a chase that finally ended in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
Man found dead from gunshots in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police responded to an apartment building on the 11000 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, the male was found on a balcony with gunshots to his face and head. Officers attempted medical aid on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.
Woman, children escape before train hits car stuck on tracks in Ohio
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Ohio Firefighters Rescue Bulldog From Lake Erie Just in Time
A miniature bulldog that got stuck in Lake Erie is lucky after being rescued by local firefighters in Northern Ohio. The 1-year-old dog named Diesel ran away from its home on Michigan Avenue outside the town of Elyria. The bulldog reportedly scrambled over a snow drift while Diesel’s owner Tom Kolesar laid down for a nap.
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland from Jan. 4-8. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023
New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.
Missing: Levi Moran-Greenlief
Levi Moran-Greenlief is 16 years old. He has been missing since November 15.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
Vigil remembers Cleveland officer Shane Bartek
A candlelight vigil to remember Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed in the line of duty, is set for Saturday evening.
Parma resident and longtime Camp Cheerful volunteer honored for service
PARMA, Ohio -- Longtime Camp Cheerful volunteer John Holton lives his life by the simple tenet it is in giving that one receives. His selfless actions were recently celebrated when he received Camp Cheerful’s “1,000 Hour Award” at an event held in Strongsville. “I’m not there to...
Cleveland police looking for missing teen
Cleveland police are looking for a teen who went missing on New Year's Eve.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland holds memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek’s life one year, to the day, after his murder. Officer...
Price to park at Cleveland Hopkins airport is going up, again
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost to park at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will increase Jan. 1 – the second price hike in less than a year at the city-owned facility. Smart Parking Garage will climb from $20 to $22 per day. Blue and Red lots will go from...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
Lorain firefighters rescue dog who had fallen into Lake Erie
LORAIN, Ohio — Firefighters in Lorain rescued a one-year-old miniature bulldog who had fallen into Lake Erie on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, the dog had escaped from his Michigan Avenue home by climbing over a snow drift after his owner had fallen asleep. The Lorain Fire Department received a call shortly after 1 p.m. from a woman who had seen the dog get out of the lake and take off down the shoreline before going back in the water behind St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
