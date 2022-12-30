Read full article on original website
stupiddope.com
17 Fun Things to Do in Atlanta During the Winter
Atlanta is a great destination for a winter vacation, with a range of activities to enjoy no matter what your interests are. Here are 17 fun things to do in Atlanta during the winter:. Visit the Georgia Aquarium – The Georgia Aquarium is one of the largest in the world,...
atlantafi.com
What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?
When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
Fire spotted on top of Westin hotel in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — The spire on top of The Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel was seen on fire Monday afternoon. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the lightning rod on the hotel in downtown Atlanta. At the top of the hotel is the iconic rotating Sun Dial Restaurant which...
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion
Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
Even before the epic 2022 Peach Bowl, Atlanta was already the undisputed Capital of College Football
The city of Atlanta hosts some of the biggest and most important college football games, meetings and events and has cemented itself as the “Capital of College Football”
Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
Atlanta has, and will continue to, cement itself as 'capital of college football,' says Gary Stokan
The city of Atlanta hosts some of the biggest and most important college football games, meetings and events and has cemented itself as the “Capital of College Football”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 2 – Jan. 8
ATLANTA - We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned events for the family and singles to help you start the new year on a positive note. Whether you feel like hiking under the very first full moon of 2023, or taking your little ones to learn about local birds and their habitats, we'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Drag racers gets stuck on Atlanta roadroad tracks
ATLANTA - A group of drag racers' attempt to get away officers ended in failure after their car got stuck on some railroad tracks in Atlanta, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 3:35 a.m. Monday, officers tried to stop two vehicles seen laying drag on the 1300 block of Hills Place NW.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Flight from Atlanta to Miami diverted to Jacksonville due to medical emergency
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, a Delta flight from Atlanta to Miami was diverted to Jacksonville due to a medical emergency. The airline reported that the diversion was necessary for medical care to a passenger whose name was not released. According to a release from Delta, the...
Peach Drop makes long-awaited return with thousands in attendance
ATLANTA — With less than two hours before the Peach Drop, thousands showed up to Underground Atlanta to celebrate the New Year with music and food. Most people 11Alive spoke with said this is their first time coming to the Peach Drop. "I just cannot wait until the new...
WXIA 11 Alive
Watch | Missed kick to lift Dawgs in Peach Bowl at same time as New Year's midnight countdown
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl made for a New Year's countdown that will not soon be forgotten in Georgia. In a remarkable confluence, Ohio State lined up to kick a field goal attempt for the win against the Dawgs at the exact same time the Peach began dropping in Atlanta - just a hop, skip and a jump away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown Atlanta.
Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores
Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department. 1920 Tavern. 948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075. View inspections:. Alessio’s...
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
