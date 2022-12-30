ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
stupiddope.com

17 Fun Things to Do in Atlanta During the Winter

Atlanta is a great destination for a winter vacation, with a range of activities to enjoy no matter what your interests are. Here are 17 fun things to do in Atlanta during the winter:. Visit the Georgia Aquarium – The Georgia Aquarium is one of the largest in the world,...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?

When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fire spotted on top of Westin hotel in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The spire on top of The Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel was seen on fire Monday afternoon. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the lightning rod on the hotel in downtown Atlanta. At the top of the hotel is the iconic rotating Sun Dial Restaurant which...
ATLANTA, GA
XXL Mag

Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion

Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 2 – Jan. 8

ATLANTA - We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned events for the family and singles to help you start the new year on a positive note. Whether you feel like hiking under the very first full moon of 2023, or taking your little ones to learn about local birds and their habitats, we'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Drag racers gets stuck on Atlanta roadroad tracks

ATLANTA - A group of drag racers' attempt to get away officers ended in failure after their car got stuck on some railroad tracks in Atlanta, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 3:35 a.m. Monday, officers tried to stop two vehicles seen laying drag on the 1300 block of Hills Place NW.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores

Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department. 1920 Tavern. 948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075. View inspections:. Alessio’s...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA

