PsyPost
Believing that the future is beyond human control increases self-esteem of introverts, study finds
A new experiment tested the effects of inducing a fatalistic time perspective on the self-esteem of introverts and extroverts. Results showed that self-esteem of introverts increased after fatalistic time perspective was induced i.e., after they were put in a situation in which they saw the future as beyond human control. The same procedure had no effect on extroverts. The study was published in the the Journal of General Psychology.
Intensity of psychedelic experiences after taking psilocybin does not depend on body mass index, study suggests
Researchers in the United Kingdom studied whether the effects of psilocybin, a naturally occurring hallucinogenic drug, depend on the body mass index of the person, thereby requiring higher doses for the same effect in heavier people. The results showed that the overall intensity of psychedelic experiences after consuming a 25 mg dose of psilocybin was unaffected by differences in body mass indices of respondents. The study was published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology.
A single, moderate dose of psilocybin reduces depressive symptoms for at least two weeks, controlled study finds
A single dose of the psychedelic drug psilocybin combined with supportive counseling leads to significant reductions in depressive symptoms, according to a new double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The findings have recently been published in eClinicalMedicine. Psilocybin is a psychoactive compound found in certain types of “magic” mushrooms. It has been used...
Inducing narcissistic feelings leads people to overestimate their intelligence
Does narcissism really make people think that they’re smarter than they are, even if they aren’t a narcissist? A study published in the Journal of Research in Personality suggests that inducing narcissistic feelings can lead individuals to overestimate their own intelligence. Narcissism is often thought of as a...
Study suggests the 2020 election resulted in increased anxiety and depression across political spectrums
A review of 2020 Household Pulse Survey data reveals that as an election nears, people in the United States report more depression and anxiety. The 2020 data is significant as rates of anxiety and depression in the weeks before the November presidential election can be compared with survey data taken in April 2020, the beginning of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, when many Americans would have been concerned about their health and economic security.
Opinion: The health goal you need for the new year is not what you think
‘How to lose weight’ is one of Google’s top ten most searched questions. Here’s why it shouldn’t be your resolution.
