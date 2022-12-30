A new experiment tested the effects of inducing a fatalistic time perspective on the self-esteem of introverts and extroverts. Results showed that self-esteem of introverts increased after fatalistic time perspective was induced i.e., after they were put in a situation in which they saw the future as beyond human control. The same procedure had no effect on extroverts. The study was published in the the Journal of General Psychology.

1 DAY AGO