Senior Talk DFW — January 2023
New Year, New You? For many it’s Happy New Year! For others it’s a year of missing someone or realizing time is passing. Take some time to reflect on your wins and progress from last year. What things do you want to continue, stop doing, or do better?
City of Denton now offers paid parental leave to employees
During a recent City Council Meeting, the Denton City Council unanimously approved a new Paid Parental Leave policy. Until the policy’s approval this fall, the city’s leave policy did not go beyond the Family and Medical Leave Act stipulations, which assured 12 weeks of protected unpaid leave for medical reasons and/or giving birth, adoption or placement of a child. Employees could use accrued sick and/or vacation time during that time.
A Year in Review: Top Stories of 2022
After two years of news dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 was a return to near-normal for southern Denton County and The Cross Timbers Gazette. COVID is still here, but the effects have proven to be more mild and manageable now than in the last two years. All pandemic-related restrictions in southern Denton County came to an end in 2022, allowing for other topics — particularly new restaurant, development and crime stories — to receive more news coverage and readers’ attention.
Fireworks are banned in southern Denton County towns
If you’re wanting to buy and use fireworks legally this New Year’s Eve, you’re going to need to stay outside town limits in southern Denton County. Despite how easy it is to buy fireworks at stands just outside town limits, it is still not allowed to possess or use them within local town/city limits. Argyle, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound and Highland Village all have had ordinances banning fireworks for years. The Lantana Community Association banned fireworks in 2012 after several grass fires sparked by fireworks threatened homes on New Year’s Eve. The towns of Bartonville and Northlake this year changed their ordinances to join the other local towns in banning possession and use of fireworks within their borders, too.
December dropped deep freeze and destructive tornadoes
The first couple of weeks of December were tranquil. Then things got interesting. In mid-December, a deepening storm system in the Midwest slung out a punishing mix of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes in Texas on December 12th and 13th, and became even more terrifying as they tore through Louisiana and Mississippi. A tornado that developed near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth knocked over some railway cars, did minor damage to homes in North Richland Hills, and continued northeast into Grapevine where it crossed Highway 114 near Baylor Scott & White hospital and caused major roof damage to the Sam’s Club, injuring five people. The storm did yet more damage at Grapevine Mills Mall, where five additional injuries were reported. It even triggered a brief Tornado Warning in southeast Flower Mound.
LISD student’s logo chosen for Lewisville’s ColorPalooza festival
A Lewisville ISD student has created the winning logo for the city of Lewisville’s 2023 ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring festival. Ann Jayan, a senior at Lewisville High School Harmon, is the daughter of Jayan Varughese and Resmi Jayan of Lewisville. Her winning logo was unveiled at last week’s Lewisville City Council meeting, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. The logo features a multi-shade swirl of pastel pink and green, invoking thoughts of spring with the colors, and the word ColorPalooza stacked in bold white letters.
Tarrant County Recommending Wearings Masks As COVID Cases Rise
Cases of COVID in Tarrant County are beginning to spike.Photo byDaniel SchludionUnsplash. Tarrant County Public Health has issued a recommendation for people to wear masks and maintain social distancing indoors as COVID-19 cases in the county begin to rise again. Fox 4 reports the COVID-19 Community level has been changed to high by Tarrant County, with over 2,400 confirmed and probable cases of the virus reported in the county this week. To assist in the fight against COVID-19, Tarrant County is providing several locations for COVID testing and offering vaccines and boosters to individuals aged 6 months and older.
Flower Mound, Highland Village offering free Christmas tree recycling
Residents of Flower Mound and Highland Village can recycle their Christmas trees for free until next week. Flower Mound Parks and Recreation is offering free Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Road, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The recycling program will be offered to residents only, and it will not be available to commercial Christmas tree businesses. Trees cannot be flocked and must have all nails and decorations removed. Lumber and trash will not be allowed.
Highland Village approves park projects
The Highland Village City Council this month approved two contracts for parks and recreation projects. The first contract was with Viking Fence Co. for $184,251 to install fencing around the Doubletree Ranch Park splash pad and to replace sections of fencing at the Highland Village Tennis Center, according to a news release from the city.
Denton County replaces ESD treasurer
The Denton County Commissioners Court last week removed Jon Donahue from his position as a board member for Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. Donahue’s term is expiring at the end of this month. His replacement will be Lantana resident Sheldon Gilbert, a former fire chief. Donahue, an...
Adkins Elementary PTA collecting donations after burst pipe causes damage
The Adkins Elementary PTA is seeking donations after the Lantana elementary school suffered major water damage when pipes burst during the hard freeze last week. The PTA said that the damage is considerable in the Second and Third Grade hallway, and administrators and teachers are making classroom moves and preparing for the return to school on Tuesday. Donations are needed to help replace classroom items that were damaged, the PTA said.
Task force to tackle telling of Flower Mound’s history
While previous groups trying to preserve Flower Mound’s rich heritage never got very far, a new one is determined to make it a permanent part of the town’s future. The Flower Mound Historical Commission Task Force was approved in August by the Flower Mound Town Council. It conducted its first internal meeting Sept. 29 and its first public session Oct. 19 outdoors at the historic Gibson-Grant Log House.
‘He could be anywhere:’ Search continues for missing Flower Mound man
Law enforcement, family, friends and people around the state continue to search for Tanner Hoang, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who hasn’t been seen in almost a week. CBS DFW reported that Hoang’s family went to College Station last week to watch him graduate. On Friday,...
Flower Mound invites Oncor to meeting over proposed transmission line
The Flower Mound Town Council approved a resolution this week to express concern over a proposed Oncor transmission line in west Flower Mound, and to invite Oncor representatives to answer questions at a council work session next month. Oncor Electricity Delivery Company recently informed area residents that it is proposing...
Local rancher brings bison together to roam
Bill Casner admits there aren’t many days that go by where he’s not stopping at the front gate of his 170-acre ranch in Flower Mound to marvel at his animals. While he enjoys having all of them as residents, two seem to catch his eye more than the rest — Bullet and Buffy.
The Arts in Winter
With December upon us, there won’t be any outdoor art festivals for a few months, but the arts continue on, enhancing our short days with sights and sounds celebrating winter and the season or just celebrating life. These opportunities to celebrate the arts are local, varied and easily accessible for all ages. It’s great to watch a live performance or see art up close or even perform as an artist. Stay ART-aware this winter. Here are some upcoming events:
Parker: Local art program and nonprofits help brighten the holidays
There is something majestic about a Christmas tree wrapped in twinkling bright lights and draped with colorful ornaments. At your Texas Capitol, there are beautiful trees on display whose evergreen branches welcome the thousands of visitors starting in late November through the new year. In the Texas House of Representatives, the beauty of the annual Christmas tree offers something unique for our state – 150 hand-painted ornaments created by selected residents from each Texas House District across the Lone Star State.
Bartonville Town Update — December 2022
The Bartonville Police Department’s Blue Santa elves are busy working to provide toys and gifts to children and families in need. If you want to participate, please stop by Town Hall (during posted business hours) to pick up a wish list ornament. Monetary donations and grocery store gift cards are also accepted. All items must be returned to Town Hall no later than Friday, Dec. 9. If you have any questions, please call 817-693-5280. Thank you in advance for your generosity.
Country Lakes house fire displaces family
The Denton Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Christmas Eve in the Country Lakes subdivision. Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of Tawakoni Drive around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. One house, and one vehicle in front of the house, were fully engulfed. A Denton FD...
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
