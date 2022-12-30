Read full article on original website
Related
General Hospital Spoilers tease fans with hints of the Hook killer's next possible victim
Ke;lly Thiebaud's days as Britt are numbered.Photo byMichael Fairman screenshot. General Hospital fans know that Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) is leaving Port Charles soon. Her plans are to host a birthday bash on the Haunted Star but tragedy might strike. GH viewers are wondering if Dr.Westbourne will indeed leave town or if she will become a victim of the Hook killer. Until now every victim of the murderer has had a connection to Trina Robinson so if Britt is attacked this will be a deviation from the pattern.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Hook Ensures That [Spoiler] Won’t Live to Ring In the New Year
The day of Britt’s birth promises to be the night of someone’s death. It was nearly 30 years ago in Reality Bites that Winona Ryder said, “Well, I can’t, uh, really define irony, but I know it when I see it.” And it sure looks like we’re about to see it, written in blood, on General Hospital, ’cause The Hook appears to be going to crash Britt’s birthday party.
Who Is Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' saw many big name actor leave the show in 2022, here's a list of all the shocking departures.
General Hospital projection: There is one person who may come between Dante and Sam
Lulu's return could affect Dante and SamPhoto byGH screenshot. Lulu is the elephant in the room with Sam and Dante. General Hospital fans still do not understand why Emme Rylan was fired as Lulu Falconeri and continue to hold out hope that she will return to Port Charles. Lulu is the ticking timebomb and the one person who could destroy the romance between Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). There has been no closure on the character so GH viewers still believe Rylan could come back or a recast takes over the role. The closer Dante and Sam get to each other the more Lulu's ghost lurks in the minds of those who watch the ABC soap.
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
General Hospital viewers believe there is a cover-up related to Marcus Coloma being let go
General Hospital viewers are expressing skepticism regarding a statement alleging the real reason why Marcus Colma is no longer a member of the cast of the ABC soap. There are still questions about what happened to the popular actor who had the role of Nikolas Cassadine for three years. Last week soap fans were stunned to hear that Colomahad been fired from his role and immediately began discussing that more is going on than what is being said.
Steve Burton Mourns Death of General Hospital Costar Sonya Eddy: 'We Had So Much Fun'
Steve Burton posted a tribute to his late costar Tuesday, following her death on Monday at the age of 55 Steve Burton is mourning the loss of his friend and costar Sonya Eddy. On Tuesday, the General Hospital alum, 52, shared a tribute to the late actress, who died on Monday aged 55. "At a loss for words. Devastated.💔 @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest," wrote Burton on Instagram, alongside an image of the pair on set. "We worked together for a long time :) and we had so much fun," he added....
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Mac Has A Son, But It’s Not Cody Bell
Fans don’t agree on much, but they do agree on the following two things: Mac Scorpio deserves to have a biological child of his own…and Cody Bell is a really poor excuse for one. But GH spoilers usually tease that December tis the season of holiday miracles, and we’ve got a solution that will give everyone what they want. Well, except for Cody. But that’s also a bonus.
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Sasha Finds Love With Chase
'General Hospital' heroine Sasha Gilmore has endured heartache the past year and is long overdue for some happiness.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner
The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
SheKnows
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed
Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
SheKnows
General Hospital Delivers a Blast From the Past Right Before the Holidays
On Friday, December 23, fans are going to get a treat when Emily Wilson returns to General Hospital as Ellie Trout, Spinelli’s former love. The ABC soap’s next-day preview teased the character’s return to Port Charles, where she will confront Spinelli and ask if he’s falling for Maxie all over again.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’
It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
The List
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 1