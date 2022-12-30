The David Morgan Jazz Trio Kicks Off Bethel Jazz 2023 on Wednesday, January 4 at La Zingara (8 Barnum Square) Pianist David Morgan is a musician for life. For him, it’s music 24/7. After a childhood of playing in rock bands, competing in classical piano competitions, putting on solo Keith Emerson keyboard shows and producing demos on his 4-track cassette recorder, he knew a life of music was the only soulful and logical choice. When he was 19, he moved to New Orleans to study with jazz legends Ellis Marsalis and Harold Battiste at The University of New Orleans. Since migrating to the east coast in 1992, he has had a rich career of touring, recording, producing, writing and teaching. He has recorded and toured the world with his jazz trio, renowned vocalist Neshama Carlebach, Peter Himmelman and actress/songstress Jane Lynch, to name a few. His original music can be heard regularly on CBS and NBC sports telecasts and cable TV shows like Pawn Stars, Catfish, Counting Cars and American Restoration. This past June he was the musical director for the benefit concert, Trevor Live, in New York City.

