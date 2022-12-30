Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fireworks, sparkles, and song delight as community bids farewell to Bernard's during epic NYE celebration!
Sarah and Bernard Bouissou bid farewell to Bernard’s during an epic New Year’s Eve celebration last night - complete with fireworks! Now, that’s going out with a bang!. The 2022 holiday season was buzzing inside the award-winning French restaurant - with tables full of diners yearning for a few more hours of culinary perfection.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Malabar
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Malabar!. Three...
Brendan O'Kelly, Longtime Weston Resident, has Died
Brendan William O’Kelly, 99 years old, a Weston resident for more than 60 years, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022 following a rich and full life. He was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 12, 1923 to Dorothy and Alban O’Kelly. He married the love of his life, Helen Cook on May 16, 1953. They moved to the US in 1953, when he began his esteemed career centered on sharing his Irish heritage with all he encountered. They settled in Weston, where they raised their three sons and made many lifelong friends.
10th and FINAL Mark Twain Redding Road Race Registration Opens January 1, 2023
The Mark Twain Redding Road Race will take place on Sunday, May 7, 2023. This is the FINAL Mark Twain Redding Road Race!. Registration opens this Sunday, January 1st at noon and closes when we reach 1,000 runners. Register HERE. Changes this year:. Due to parking constraints, we’re limiting the...
Greenwich Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023!
Lily Rae Morrissey entered the world at 12:25 am on Sunday becoming the first baby to be born at Greenwich Hospital in 2023. This is the first child for Bridget McGowan and David Morrissey of Rye, NY. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. A destination for maternity services,...
Bethel Jazz 2023 Season Kicks Off January 4 with The David Morgan Trio
The David Morgan Jazz Trio Kicks Off Bethel Jazz 2023 on Wednesday, January 4 at La Zingara (8 Barnum Square) Pianist David Morgan is a musician for life. For him, it’s music 24/7. After a childhood of playing in rock bands, competing in classical piano competitions, putting on solo Keith Emerson keyboard shows and producing demos on his 4-track cassette recorder, he knew a life of music was the only soulful and logical choice. When he was 19, he moved to New Orleans to study with jazz legends Ellis Marsalis and Harold Battiste at The University of New Orleans. Since migrating to the east coast in 1992, he has had a rich career of touring, recording, producing, writing and teaching. He has recorded and toured the world with his jazz trio, renowned vocalist Neshama Carlebach, Peter Himmelman and actress/songstress Jane Lynch, to name a few. His original music can be heard regularly on CBS and NBC sports telecasts and cable TV shows like Pawn Stars, Catfish, Counting Cars and American Restoration. This past June he was the musical director for the benefit concert, Trevor Live, in New York City.
Happy 2023 from Whip Salon! Take $23 Off Facials and Dermaplaning with Code GREATSKIN23
Happy New Year, Ridgefield! If your skin could use some love after the holidays this promotion from Whip Salon could be just the thing for you. Owner Amy Pal explains, "This January we're running a special on all FACIALS & DERMAPLANING at Whip Salon Ridgefield. Get $23 off your first appointment with Tonjia when you mention special code GREATSKIN23 at checkout."
