kawc.org
Mayes reflects on legal battle and recount, sets future priorities
Yuma, Ariz. (KAWC) - This morning Kris Mayes took the oath of office and became Arizona’s 27th Attorney General, and the first member of the LGBTQ community to hold the office. Mayes takes office after winning a protracted legal battle, and an automatic recount that made her race one...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
kawc.org
Arizona Gov.-Elect Hobbs will hold inaugural celebration but it won't be open to the public or the media
PHOENIX -- Incoming Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is kicking off her term with a celebratory ball, a first for a new governor since Fife Symington had one in the 1990s. But Hobbs, who touted transparency as part of her leadership, has refused to disclose which people or corporations are paying for the party.
New Arizona laws for 2023
With a new year comes new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Nearly half of all U.S. states will increase their minimum wages in 2023 including Arizona.
kjzz.org
There's a major change to the way Arizona taxes are collected starting in 2023
With the new year comes a major change to the way state taxes are collected in Arizona that not many people are talking about. “You’re on to something, and I think it’s a big deal. I don’t why it wasn’t a bigger deal in the election," said economist Dennis Hoffman of Arizona State University’s WP Carey School of Business.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Democrat Kris Mayes plans to investigate fake GOP electors as Arizona attorney general
Mayes, a Democrat seen here speaking to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, said part of her motivation to investigate the fake electors stems from what she considers a lack of action from outgoing Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich./Gage Skidmore || Flickr. Kris Mayes plans to investigate the effort by a...
Mayes, Arizona's newly elected attorney general, says she is "thankful" after a recount confirmed her victory.
In an earlier version of this story, the last name of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason was misspelled. The winning margin in this election was only 280 votes, despite there being more than 2.5 million total voters. Kris Mayes, the Democratic victor, has expressed her gratitude.
azbigmedia.com
Kari Lake Posts Three Word Response to Demand for Hand Recount in Arizona
The former Arizona gubernatorial candidate continues to refuse to admit defeat in her recent election against her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs.
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
AZFamily
What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023
On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
KOAT 7
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham begins second term
Michelle Lujan Grisham has started her second term as Governor of New Mexico. Sunday in Santa Fe, the Governor took the Oath of Office at the Lensic Theater. Click on the video above, to hear her remarks.
arizonasuntimes.com
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Sues Buckeye School District for Alleged Payment Scandal
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Buckeye Elementary School District (BESD) and Superintendent Kristi Wilson for alleged “additional compensation.”. “Transparency and accountability are not electives in our public school districts,” said Brnovich in a press release. “Hardworking taxpayers expect these public funds to...
GOP Consultant On Kari Lake's Political Career: It's A Wrap In Arizona
“And I don’t really think she’s got a future in terms of her own electoral space here in Arizona," the GOP consultant said.
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Fronteras Desk
Taking down the shipping containers at the Arizona border will cost $76 million
After months of scrutiny from environmentalists, immigration advocates and the U.S. government, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is taking down the shipping containers he had seemingly illegally put up. Ducey originally ordered the installation of the containers back in August in response to immigrant crossings. The project cost the state $95...
For election deniers, 2022 ended not with a bang but a whimper
Three judges in Arizona — all of them appointed by Republican governors — made short shrift of suits filed by high-profile election deniers.
