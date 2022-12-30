Read full article on original website
Romantic and unique places in NJ to take a date
So here's the situation, you meet someone you like and you think it could turn into something. You ask him or her out. They say yes. Now you have to come up with someplace to take them. Thank God you live in New Jersey. The challenge of dating, especially with...
Major National Publication Spotlights This Outstanding New Jersey Diner
This is going to be a pretty controversial topic with a lot of disagreeing going on, but we're going to take it on anyway. A major publication has named the best diner in New Jersey. There are a lot of things we are passionate about here in New Jersey, but...
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, New Jersey, Fatal Single Car Crash
We have confirmed the following information about a single vehicle crash that has resulted in the death of the driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle. The crash occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 on the Black Horse Pike, near Pinehurst Drive in Hamilton Township, (Mays Landing) New Jersey at 9:26 a.m.
Ring in 2023 on foot: Dozens of free First Day Hikes in NJ
Start off 2023 on the right foot by taking part in the annual First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, and historic sites on Jan. 1. There are more than 40 First Day hikes scheduled for New Year’s Day, a record number, said Caryn Shinske, spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Family Fun Ideas for Winter in New Jersey
Pretty soon, the holiday season will come to an end, and the winter blahs will kick in. When you think about stuff to do in the Garden State, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the shore. However, there are some really cool things to check out, and...
8 Incredible New Jersey Restaurants and Bars with New Years Eve Celebrations
Do you still need plans for New Years Eve? These NJ venues are having celebrations. It's crazy to believe that 2023 is just days away. The past few years seem to have gone by in both a second, and an eternity. The Covid-19 pandemic changed the way we celebrated the new year in 2020 and 2021. Most of us, myself included, rang in the new year at home with family. But this year, it seems like things are finally back to how they once were.
Major shows/movies filmed in New Jersey in 2022
A report released in December finds that film and television production in New Jersey brought in record-breaking numbers in 2021. It's expected that next year's report on 2022 activity will deliver another round of record figures. "We are going to increase the number of features we had, the number of...
New Year’s Eve fireworks — where to watch in New Jersey
There may not be as many options as you'd have on July Fourth, but you can still find plenty of towns and businesses in New Jersey that are running fireworks displays to ring in the new year. Some are free to the public, others may come at a price so...
Don’t toss that Christmas tree. Recycle it and save the NJ shoreline
As the holidays begin to wrap up and another year begins, folks across New Jersey will soon deal with the daunting task of taking down the holiday decorations and tossing out the live (most likely dying or dead) Christmas tree. But don’t throw the tree on the curb or in...
Wild temps, drought, and a few big storms: NJ’s top weather stories of 2022
As another calendar year comes to a close, it is time to reflect on the weather and climate events that transpired here in the great Garden State. Now only because it is cathartic and educational. But more so because it is time to compile my annual list of the top weather stories of 2022.
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023
Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
Firefighters brave a frigid West Windsor, NJ lake to save a dog
WEST WINDSOR — Officials have been warning all week that the outdoor ice is too thin to walk on despite the recent frigid temperatures. In West Windsor, firefighters had to rescue a dog who was literally on thin ice at Bear Creek Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post.
NJ weather: A full week of mild temperatures ahead
There are some really nice days in this weather forecast. Including both Thursday and Friday, thanks to warming temperatures, dry weather, and bright skies. However, there is one wrinkle looming over the New Year's weekend. Our next storm system will drive a batch of rain through New Jersey, mainly on New Year's Eve Saturday. If you plan to ring in 2023 outdoors, you might want to have a poncho or umbrella handy.
NJ New Year’s weekend forecast: One day of damp and dreary weather
One more storm system will impact New Jersey before 2022 wraps up. And it will lead to one batch of inclement weather, on New Year's Eve Saturday. Once again, we are not talking about a total washout, or anything crazy or inherently dangerous. Just wet. Friday looks phenomenal. And New...
NJ money worries: What you should expect to happen in 2023
With the start of the New Year right around the corner, a lot of New Jersey residents are wondering what’s in store for them economically in 2023. According to Rutgers University economist James Hughes, the New Jersey economy will do OK at the beginning of the year because a number of indicators are positive.
Serious Crash Closes Part of Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township, NJ
Three people were hurt in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway near Winslow Township Thursday afternoon. The accident reportedly happened around 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes between the Williamstown and Winslow exits. Those lanes were completely closed to motorists until about 8 p.m. as emergency crews, including a...
NJ residents can help in the fight against ALS
Would you like to help refine and improve the way amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurological diseases are diagnosed and treated?. An organization called EverythingALS is looking for volunteers living in New Jersey to help in the fight against ALS, also commonly called Lou Gehrig’s disease, a condition that results in a progressive loss of the motor neurons that control voluntary muscles.
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
If you get sick in NJ, are there enough health care workers to take care of you?
New Jersey, like other states does have a health care workforce crisis but the Garden State is looking to do something about it. Lawmakers are expected to consider a nine-bill package early next year to encourage more people to enter the health care industry. Alexis Bailey, the vice president of...
