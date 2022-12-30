ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
8 Incredible New Jersey Restaurants and Bars with New Years Eve Celebrations

Do you still need plans for New Years Eve? These NJ venues are having celebrations. It's crazy to believe that 2023 is just days away. The past few years seem to have gone by in both a second, and an eternity. The Covid-19 pandemic changed the way we celebrated the new year in 2020 and 2021. Most of us, myself included, rang in the new year at home with family. But this year, it seems like things are finally back to how they once were.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Major shows/movies filmed in New Jersey in 2022

A report released in December finds that film and television production in New Jersey brought in record-breaking numbers in 2021. It's expected that next year's report on 2022 activity will deliver another round of record figures. "We are going to increase the number of features we had, the number of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023

Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ weather: A full week of mild temperatures ahead

There are some really nice days in this weather forecast. Including both Thursday and Friday, thanks to warming temperatures, dry weather, and bright skies. However, there is one wrinkle looming over the New Year's weekend. Our next storm system will drive a batch of rain through New Jersey, mainly on New Year's Eve Saturday. If you plan to ring in 2023 outdoors, you might want to have a poncho or umbrella handy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ residents can help in the fight against ALS

Would you like to help refine and improve the way amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurological diseases are diagnosed and treated?. An organization called EverythingALS is looking for volunteers living in New Jersey to help in the fight against ALS, also commonly called Lou Gehrig’s disease, a condition that results in a progressive loss of the motor neurons that control voluntary muscles.
Northfield NJ
