9to5Mac
Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?
CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
Digital Trends
With the iPhone 14 in trouble, here’s how Apple can save the iPhone 15
Apple’s iPhone, once lauded for its simplicity by only offering one model in different storage capacities, is more complicated than ever before. We’ve had at least four different versions to choose from ever since the iPhone 12 series, with the current iPhone 14 lineup offering the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple gets final deadline for switching iPhone to USB-C (but it's ages away!)
EU says the iPhone's Lightning port must give way to a USB-C switch - but we may have to wait until the iPhone 17!!
TechRadar
iPhone 15 tipped for better battery life thanks to new Apple A17 chip
One of the improvements coming in 2023 with the iPhone 15 could be better battery life, with Apple's chip maker of choice TSMC (the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) promising increased efficiency with its next generation of silicon. As per Bloomberg (opens in new tab), TSMC has announced the move to...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
5 ways to earn passive income
There are lots of ways to create passive income, but you should be prepared to do some work upfront. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Passive income is a source of extra cash you can earn with minimal ongoing effort. While earning money this way requires some upfront setup (and sometimes, a monetary investment as well), once you have a side business or source established, you can bring in consistent money month after month.
Phone Arena
Prepare for a new Galaxy S24 look: Samsung poaches Chief of Design from Mercedes-Benz!
We are well aware nowadays that premium smartphones are not just about hardware power — they are viewed as lifestyle accessories. Of course, if we drop $1,000 on a phone, we would appreciate if it looks like a luxurious item, and manufacturers are well aware. Samsung, Google, Apple, and anyone who dares compete with them is constantly working on producing phones that look like modern tech jewellery.
iPhone Flip suddenly looks like the folding phone of our dreams
We've just got our best look yet at Apple's rumored to be incoming folding iPhone
Engineering error in Apple chips that would seriously harm the battery of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The iPhone 14 has created clashing conclusions, and it is reasonable, on the grounds that Apple blundered on another overabundance of congruity with this age of cell phones, despite the fact that it to some degree made up for it with the progressions and enhancements presented in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
game-news24.com
Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus
Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
Apple AirTag get a free upgrade designed to deter stalkers
The latest measure adds extra protection for those who have an AirTag left on their person without realising
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
New iPhone could be canceled or delayed for a ‘few years’ due to depressing reason, Apple expert claims
THE iPhone SE 4 has possibly been delayed beyond its initial two year release marker. Lower sales on previous cost-friendly models may have a contributed to an early grave for this highly-anticipated phone. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the next generation of the iPhone SE could be over before...
hypebeast.com
Apple Reportedly Scrapped iPhone 14 Pro’s Next-Gen Chip Due to “Unprecedented” Mistake
It turns out, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro was originally supposed to utilize a next-generation GPU that supports ray tracing, according to a new report from The Information. For those unfamiliar with the term, ray tracing is an advanced form of graphics rendering that simulates the behavior of light, allowing for immersive 3D graphics.
Apple's Next External Display Rumored To Feature Mini-LED Technology
In the history of contemporary computing, Apple put itself on a pedestal when it comes to display technology. Everything from the relatively diminutive iPhone to the MacBook and iMac Pro have all had bright, accurate displays throughout their proliferation. While the rest of the industry has largely caught up, and...
New Intel research charts a course to trillion-transistor chip designs by 2030
Something to look forward to: Intel submitted several research papers to this year's International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM), highlighting their plans to pursue new 2D transistor materials and 3D packaging solutions. The new information backs CEO Pat Gelsinger's previous statements regarding Intel's upcoming microarchitecture design innovations. According to Intel's Gary Patton, the new advancements will keep Moore's Law alive and well for the foreseeable future.
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
CNET
It's Time to Break Up With Your Provider. Here's How to Cancel Your Internet Service
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Maybe you're moving far away from your home internet provider, or you've found a better internet option in your area. Or maybe you your current provider's service isn't working for you and it's simply a matter of "it's not you, it's me." Actually, that's not true. Most Americans can't stand their internet provider -- it is totally them.
