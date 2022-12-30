Read full article on original website
bridgemi.com
Meet Michigan’s new lawmakers: They’re younger, more educated, less diverse
Nearly half of the lawmakers in the House are new this year, and four senators are entering the Legislature for the first time. Gen X, Millennials make up majority of the Michigan House, Senate trends older. More women, LGBTQ lawmakers serving, fewer Black lawmakers in redistricting’s aftermath. A few...
Detroit News
Whitmer set to return to in-person State of the State address Jan. 25
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Jan. 25 will hold her first in-person State of the State address since 2020, her office announced Tuesday. The address — the first of her second, four-year term in office — will take place in the state House chamber in front of a joint session of the Democratic-led Michigan House and Senate and be broadcast live.
themanchestermirror.com
New Michigan House Republican Leader Matt Hall: Democrats need our help
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Rep. Matt Hall had hoped to succeed outgoing Republican Rep. Jason Wentworth as the next Michigan House speaker in 2023. Instead, he’ll lead a slightly slimmed-down caucus after Democrats won the legislative majority in November.
Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sees 'new day' beginning in Michigan
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off her second term Sunday, saying Michigan had reached a historic moment and her job was to set the state up for long-term success by pursuing population growth, tackling climate change and improving the economy. "We won't realize everything in the next four...
themanchestermirror.com
New Michigan Senate Leader Winnie Brinks: Let’s end ‘toxic time in politics’
LANSING — It’s been quite a decade for Winnie Brinks, who entered politics 10 years ago as a reluctant write-in candidate and is now poised to become the first female Senate majority leader in Michigan history. Brinks, chosen by her colleagues to lead the Senate next year as...
Detroit News
Livengood: Michigan Legislature's term limits experiment begins anew
Ten years ago in December, Betsy Coffia was among the estimated 10,000 protesters outside of the Michigan Capitol decrying the Legislature's swift passage of a right-to-work law that then-Gov. Rick Snyder said was not on his agenda. She also was protesting the Republican-controlled Legislature for jamming through a new emergency...
Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist takes oath for second term
Former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack administered the Lt. Governor's oath.
On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics
At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
Detroit News
Why year-round school fails to catch on in Michigan
Few Michigan schools follow what is known as a year-round or balanced calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from having a shorter summer break that helps them retain learning from the prior school year. About 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a...
WILX-TV
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
urgence.tv
Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%
Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
Honoring Vets With First State-Operated Cemetery In Northern Michigan
Michigan currently has over 500,000 veterans living in the state, according to US Census Data. A new state-funded/operated veterans cemetery has been approved for Norther Michigan. Where will the new Michigan Veteran's Cemetery be located?. According to a report by MLive, the cemetery would be located in either Crawford or...
Michigan among the most moved-from states in the U.S. last year, study said
Michigan is among the states with the most people who moved out in 2022, according to United Van Lines' 46th annual National Movers Study.
themanchestermirror.com
COVID-19 in 2022: Deaths fall, but Michigan had 5th most in US
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. COVID-19 battered Michigan again in 2022, but vaccines and new treatments softened the blow of the pandemic in its third year. More than 8,900 died from the virus in Michigan this year, down from 15,000 in...
Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan
Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
These Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In The Garbage In Michigan
I've found myself being more conscious about what it is that I'm putting in the recycling and the garbage and have found myself second-guessing my choices. Let's face it, this isn't stuff we necessarily learned in high school, and there are too many websites that are misleading. That's why I...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
Repealing Michigan's right-to-work law would silence workers
This article originally appeared in The Detroit News December 14, 2022. Michigan Democrats have made it clear that they are interested in repealing right-to-work. There are many reasons why they shouldn’t, and one is that doing so could silence the voices of the rank-and-file members of the United Auto Workers.
Detroit News
Pandemic drives up number of low-achieving schools in Michigan
Fifty-four Michigan school districts and 112 schools entered into partnership agreements with the state to help improve academic outcomes for their students, state education officials announced in November — an increase over the previous year that reflects underfunding, a teacher shortage and the ongoing impact of COVID-19, officials said.
michiganradio.org
The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January
This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
