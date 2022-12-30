ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
The Independent

New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling

New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights. The Democrat-led Senate passed the measure in what is scheduled to be the last voting session of the year, sending the legislation to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. He has said he planned to sign it into law.Republicans opposed the measure, raising questions about its constitutionality and gun rights advocates predicted it wouldn't pass constitutional muster. “The 2nd Amendment cannot be ignored because New Jersey's majority party does not like it,” GOP state...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

TikTok banned from all mobile devices issued by US House of Representatives

All US House of Representative lawmakers and staffers have been issued a directive to remove TikTok from their government-issued mobile devices in the latest move prohibiting the use of the Chinese video-sharing platform in the country.Catherine L Szpindor, the chief administrative officer of the House, reportedly issued the directive, deeming TikTok a “security risk”.“House staff are NOT allowed to download the TikTok app on any House mobile devices. If you have the TikTok app on your House mobile device, you will be contacted to remove it,” the memo said, according to NBC News.The latest memo from the House chief...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Outgoing New York Rep. Kathleen Rice says she warned Democratic leaders that the party would 'lose' Long Island in the midterms

Rep. Kathleen Rice said she warned Democratic leaders of electoral losses on Long Island before the midterms. During a Politico interview, Rice said leaders didn't heed her call and pointed to Biden's win in her district. Rep. Lee Zeldin produced strong coattails for down-ballot GOP candidates in his gubernatorial bid.
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge

The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mic

Anti-choice Texas lawmakers just got their 2023 marching orders

When it comes to eviscerating abortion access, Texas is a trend-setter. Even before the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Lone Star State enacted one of the nation’s most restrictive anti-choice measures, Senate Bill 8 (SB8), which banned abortion at roughly six weeks — with zero exceptions for rape, incest, or severe fetal abnormality. Dozens of states followed suit by introducing “copycat” laws. Never complacent, Texas’ anti-choice faction has outlined how exactly it plans to further dismantle what few reproductive freedoms remain.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Why did the US just ban TikTok from government-issued cellphones?

The US government has approved an unprecedented ban on the use of TikTok on federal government devices. The restrictions – tucked into a spending bill just days before it was passed by Congress, and signed by Joe Biden on Thursday – add to growing uncertainty about the app’s future in the US amid a crackdown from state and federal lawmakers.
MISSOURI STATE

