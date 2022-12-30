ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 2

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Oh, baby! Meet some of the first Wisconsin babies born in 2023.

WISCONSIN — Some Wisconsin families are celebrating the new year with a new bundle of joy. At 12:11 a.m. today, Caleb Jimmie Liddell was born at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center to mom Clela Liddell and dad Nielthaniel Taylor. Baby Caleb weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces and was...
WISCONSIN STATE
KCRG.com

Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law

More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays. Updated: 8 hours ago. From decorations to wrapping paper, trash piles up after the holidays. First Alert Forecast: Monday, January 2nd, 2022.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones, here's a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday. During the day Tuesday, much of the precipitation will transition to rain before changing to snow late Tuesday afternoon and overnight. In this update, there has been a southward shift in the potential axis of ice accumulations which has resulted in an expansion of the Ice Storm Warning. With this recent shift, higher snowfall accumulations could result over the northwest and far north central Iowa. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, with the potential for power outages. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Missing Person List Updated

Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE

AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

A Recap Of 2022 For This New Iowan

For once, in this article about my life, I'm not a moron! I wanted to share with you a little bit of my 2022 as it has been one of the biggest life-changing years I've ever had. 2022 has been a pretty wild year for this brand-new Iowan. Other than...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation

Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
WILTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Eagle foundation seeks volunteers for annual count

The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) seeks volunteers to help with its 63rd Annual Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count to be conducted Jan. 28-29, 2023. This annual bald eagle count is being conducted throughout the Midwest from northern Minnesota to Louisiana. To eliminate duplication the count is a three-hour count on Saturday, with Sunday being used only if weather, or health, does not allow a person or organization to count the bald eagles in their own locality on the official count day, a news release says.
LOUISIANA STATE
mystar106.com

⚠🧊❄Significant ice accumulations followed by snow⚠🧊❄

…Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
travelawaits.com

Everything You Need To Know About RAGBRAI, The Midwest’s Most Epic Cycling Event

On paper, RAGBRAI looks like a simple bike ride across the state of Iowa. In reality, it is much more. RAGBRAI is an 8-day ride across the state, but it’s also music, food, and camaraderie. Its reputation has grown over the years into what organizers have labeled the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle touring event in the world.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

2022 One of the Driest on Record for the State of Iowa

(Des Moines) Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says 2022 is going down as the 25th driest in Iowa over the past 150 years of record keeping. “We only had three months of above-average precipitation, and overall across the state for 2022, total precipitation is around 27.3 inches, which is eight inches below average.”
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Report: Drug Overdoses More Deadly in Iowa, Nationwide

(KMAland) -- More Iowa communities are struggling with fatal drug overdoses, according to the latest America's Health Rankings report. State data show Iowa's overdose deaths have risen by more than a third in the last two years. Some 432 people died of drug overdoses in Iowa last year, and since 2019 Iowa's public health department shows those deaths are up by 34%, even higher than the national average.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Special January Deer Hunt Scheduled

Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The DNR’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy