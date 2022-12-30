Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, baby! Meet some of the first Wisconsin babies born in 2023.
WISCONSIN — Some Wisconsin families are celebrating the new year with a new bundle of joy. At 12:11 a.m. today, Caleb Jimmie Liddell was born at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center to mom Clela Liddell and dad Nielthaniel Taylor. Baby Caleb weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces and was...
KCRG.com
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law
More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays. Updated: 8 hours ago. From decorations to wrapping paper, trash piles up after the holidays. First Alert Forecast: Monday, January 2nd, 2022.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones, here's a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
KIMT
Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday. During the day Tuesday, much of the precipitation will transition to rain before changing to snow late Tuesday afternoon and overnight. In this update, there has been a southward shift in the potential axis of ice accumulations which has resulted in an expansion of the Ice Storm Warning. With this recent shift, higher snowfall accumulations could result over the northwest and far north central Iowa. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, with the potential for power outages. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
kiow.com
Missing Person List Updated
Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
KCCI.com
The Iowa DOT talks their strategy for the big winter storm and what changes are to come
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa DOT snowplow drivers are enjoying some much-deserved downtime after last week's snowstorm was all hands on deck. High winds and blowing snow created dangerous conditions on the road and the organization says they were prepared. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to the Iowa DOT to...
A Recap Of 2022 For This New Iowan
For once, in this article about my life, I'm not a moron! I wanted to share with you a little bit of my 2022 as it has been one of the biggest life-changing years I've ever had. 2022 has been a pretty wild year for this brand-new Iowan. Other than...
What’s Guy Fieri’s Favorite Iowa Dive? A Diner With Sweet BBQ
There are lots of great places to grab amazing food, but there can be only one favorite. For food celebrity Guy Fieri, the #1 dive in Iowa is a diner that makes sweet, sweet BBQ. It wasn't that long ago when Guy Fieri appeared on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins...
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
ourquadcities.com
Eagle foundation seeks volunteers for annual count
The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) seeks volunteers to help with its 63rd Annual Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count to be conducted Jan. 28-29, 2023. This annual bald eagle count is being conducted throughout the Midwest from northern Minnesota to Louisiana. To eliminate duplication the count is a three-hour count on Saturday, with Sunday being used only if weather, or health, does not allow a person or organization to count the bald eagles in their own locality on the official count day, a news release says.
mystar106.com
travelawaits.com
Everything You Need To Know About RAGBRAI, The Midwest’s Most Epic Cycling Event
On paper, RAGBRAI looks like a simple bike ride across the state of Iowa. In reality, it is much more. RAGBRAI is an 8-day ride across the state, but it’s also music, food, and camaraderie. Its reputation has grown over the years into what organizers have labeled the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle touring event in the world.
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Bowl Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
2022 One of the Driest on Record for the State of Iowa
(Des Moines) Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says 2022 is going down as the 25th driest in Iowa over the past 150 years of record keeping. “We only had three months of above-average precipitation, and overall across the state for 2022, total precipitation is around 27.3 inches, which is eight inches below average.”
Recall over salmonella risks in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa expands to include additional dates
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting an alfalfa product sold by a company in Nebraska has been expanded by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that the voluntary recall from SunSprout Enterprises that initially included 808 pounds of raw alfalfa sprouts has been expanded to 1406 pounds. Four lots of the alfalfa sprouts […]
kmaland.com
Report: Drug Overdoses More Deadly in Iowa, Nationwide
(KMAland) -- More Iowa communities are struggling with fatal drug overdoses, according to the latest America's Health Rankings report. State data show Iowa's overdose deaths have risen by more than a third in the last two years. Some 432 people died of drug overdoses in Iowa last year, and since 2019 Iowa's public health department shows those deaths are up by 34%, even higher than the national average.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Special January Deer Hunt Scheduled
Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The DNR’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
