NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday. During the day Tuesday, much of the precipitation will transition to rain before changing to snow late Tuesday afternoon and overnight. In this update, there has been a southward shift in the potential axis of ice accumulations which has resulted in an expansion of the Ice Storm Warning. With this recent shift, higher snowfall accumulations could result over the northwest and far north central Iowa. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, with the potential for power outages. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

IOWA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO