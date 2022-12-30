Read full article on original website
stupiddope.com
13 Fun Things to Do in Florida During the Winter
If you’re planning a winter vacation to Florida, you’ll have plenty of options for fun and excitement. Here are 13 ideas for activities to enjoy during the winter months in the Sunshine State:. Hit the beach – With average high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, Florida’s beaches...
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida
Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
floridainsider.com
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations
Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Gas prices are sharply on the rise in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers should be prepared to pay more if they need to fill up their gas tanks. Data shows that gas prices in Florida are rising back up. AAA reports that the average cost for a gallon of gas in our state is now up to $3.24.
travelweekly.com
Anna Maria Island offers a taste of the simple life on Florida's Gulf Coast
Anna Maria Island, a seven-mile stretch of silver sand on Florida's Gulf Coast, has built a devoted following despite, or perhaps because of, its location between the better-known and more touristy towns of Clearwater and Sarasota. Free of high-rise developments and full of locally owned boutiques and businesses, the barrier...
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
westorlandonews.com
2022 Entrepreneurs of the Year Named by Florida SBDC at UCF
The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of Central Florida recently celebrated its 2022 Entrepreneurs of the Year and two first runner-ups. In the culmination of the inaugural FSBDC at UCF Small Business Excellence Awards program, the group ended the year celebrating the success, growth, business acumen, and community involvement of FSBDC at UCF’s clients from across its 8-county region.
Will the invasive iguanas rebound from South Florida's cold, dark Christmas?
The multi-day chill and sullen skies that socked South Florida over the Christmas weekend was the best chance since the arctic blast of 2010 to cull the state’s burgeoning herd of invasive green iguanas, some experts said. A dearth of sunshine for basking, temperatures mired in the 40s and a biting drizzle can...
travelawaits.com
17 Most Popular Florida Vacation Rentals (2022)
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In 2022, Florida was the most popular destination for our TravelAwaits readers to book a vacation home — by far. The Gulf Coast entices travelers looking for a laidback, relaxed atmosphere and gorgeous white sand beaches, while the southern Atlantic Coast offers a more lively tropical spirit. Of course, families flock to Orlando’s exciting theme park adventures, too. No matter what kind of vacation you’re searching for, one of these vacation homes will be the perfect base. Here are the most booked Florida vacation homes and condos in 2022.
Welcome to the world: Tampa Bay area hospitals introduce 2023's first newborns
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For many, ringing in the new year is an opportunity for a new beginning. For others, the new year is the beginning. On Sunday, Tampa Bay area hospitals shared the stories of babies brought into the world during the first moments of 2023. AdventHealth of...
westorlandonews.com
Here’s How Many Bonuses Awarded to New Law Enforcement Recruits in Florida
The first-of-its-kind Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation and awards a one-time bonus payment of $5,000, after taxes, to each newly employed officer within the state. Governor Ron DeSantis recently celebrated that more than 600 bonuses have been...
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.
Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
Hatch watch begins for famous Florida bald eagles
A pair of bald eagles living in Florida are getting ready to welcome to new babies to the world.
treasurecoast.com
Florida Real Estate News in Review
Current 30-year fixed rate more than doubled in 12 months = 6.5%. As rates go up, the amount of home you can afford goes down. For every 1% increase in interest rates, your buying power decreases by about 10%. *See how much difference even a small rate increase can make:
The Craziest Florida Stories We Found In 2022
Strange crimes, rare encounters, and shocking testimonies are all part of the line-up for the weirdest Florida stories this year.
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
