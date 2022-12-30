ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
stupiddope.com

13 Fun Things to Do in Florida During the Winter

If you’re planning a winter vacation to Florida, you’ll have plenty of options for fun and excitement. Here are 13 ideas for activities to enjoy during the winter months in the Sunshine State:. Hit the beach – With average high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, Florida’s beaches...
FLORIDA STATE
LIFE_HACKS

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida

Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations

Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
travelweekly.com

Anna Maria Island offers a taste of the simple life on Florida's Gulf Coast

Anna Maria Island, a seven-mile stretch of silver sand on Florida's Gulf Coast, has built a devoted following despite, or perhaps because of, its location between the better-known and more touristy towns of Clearwater and Sarasota. Free of high-rise developments and full of locally owned boutiques and businesses, the barrier...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

2022 Entrepreneurs of the Year Named by Florida SBDC at UCF

The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of Central Florida recently celebrated its 2022 Entrepreneurs of the Year and two first runner-ups. In the culmination of the inaugural FSBDC at UCF Small Business Excellence Awards program, the group ended the year celebrating the success, growth, business acumen, and community involvement of FSBDC at UCF’s clients from across its 8-county region.
ORLANDO, FL
travelawaits.com

17 Most Popular Florida Vacation Rentals (2022)

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In 2022, Florida was the most popular destination for our TravelAwaits readers to book a vacation home — by far. The Gulf Coast entices travelers looking for a laidback, relaxed atmosphere and gorgeous white sand beaches, while the southern Atlantic Coast offers a more lively tropical spirit. Of course, families flock to Orlando’s exciting theme park adventures, too. No matter what kind of vacation you’re searching for, one of these vacation homes will be the perfect base. Here are the most booked Florida vacation homes and condos in 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Here’s How Many Bonuses Awarded to New Law Enforcement Recruits in Florida

The first-of-its-kind Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation and awards a one-time bonus payment of $5,000, after taxes, to each newly employed officer within the state. Governor Ron DeSantis recently celebrated that more than 600 bonuses have been...
FLORIDA STATE
Mark Stone

So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.

Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
treasurecoast.com

Florida Real Estate News in Review

Current 30-year fixed rate more than doubled in 12 months = 6.5%. As rates go up, the amount of home you can afford goes down. For every 1% increase in interest rates, your buying power decreases by about 10%. *See how much difference even a small rate increase can make:
FLORIDA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy