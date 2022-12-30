Read full article on original website
Related
Earth looks stunning in this 1st full view from the NOAA-21 satellite (photos)
The Earth looks amazing in this first global view from NOAA's new NOAA-21 imaging satellite, which launched in November 2022.
Lasers revealed 5 ancient civilizations that were hiding in plain sight
Cutting-edge laser technology has allowed archaeologists to find the ruins of villages, ceremonial sites, and buildings hidden in dense forest.
Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm
Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
10 stunning shots of Earth from space in 2022
A number of amazing shots of Earth were captured from space in 2022. Here are some of our favorites.
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The safest place in the world to live is across the ocean: This country ranks most peaceful
The safest place in the world is Iceland, according to the Global Peace Index. With low crime, military presence and high safety, Iceland ranks best.
8 mind-boggling travel photos from 2022 that will make you look twice
The oddest Reuters travel photos of the year include images that play with scale, perfectly-timed shots, and unexpected sightings.
10 dazzling gold and silver treasures dug up in 2022
Here are 10 stunning gold and silver treasures, dating from millennia to centuries ago, that came to light in 2022.
Map shows the ice sheets and glaciers melting that scientists most fear will be the source of catastrophic rising sea levels
Sea levels are rising steadily each year due to global warming, but these glaciers and ice sheets melting could cause catastrophic swelling.
Astronomy.com
Sky This Month: January 2023
Early winter sunsets offer nice evening views of the planets, starting with Mercury and Venus. Mercury quickly drops away, only to reappear in the morning sky before the end of the month. Venus is dazzling in the west and later in the month has a close encounter with Saturn, a stunning sight in small telescopes. Mars and Jupiter dominate the evening sky and the Red Planet is occulted by the Moon for observers in the southern U.S. Uranus and Neptune wander among fainter stars but are easy targets for binoculars or small scopes.
Best Life
New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!https://bestlifeonline.com/
Comments / 0