KCTV 5
99-year-old driver hits pedestrian in fatal Worth County crash
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Worth County in a one-vehicle crash involving a 99-year-old woman. Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Missouri Highway 246 three miles east of Sheridan, Missouri, when it struck a pedestrian at 2:46 p.m.
Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
kttn.com
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
kttn.com
Princeton man facing multiple domestic assault charges involving an incident in Pattonsburg
A Princeton man faces multiple felony counts of domestic assault after an alleged incident in Pattonsburg December 28th. 28-year-old Cody Dean Tucker has been charged with domestic assault in the first and third degree as well as two counts in the fourth degree involving a third or subsequent offense. Bond has been denied.
kttn.com
Bethany woman injured in crash on Highway 136
The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove ran off the road into a ditch two miles east of Albany the afternoon of December 28th. Emergency medical services took 58 year old Debra Tilley to the Mosaic Medical Center of Albany.
kchi.com
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
nodawaynews.com
Downtown Maryville announces window display winners
Downtown Maryville announced the Christmas window display contest winners. Winner of the People’s Choice award was Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. They are, front: Amy Dowis, Rita Wallinga, Leah Powers; back: Sarah Prickett, Kim Mildward, Jessie Smock, Cheyenne Murphy and Jerri Dearmont. Not pictured is Steve Houts.The lights are at 116 West Third Street.
nodawaynews.com
Elks give to area charities
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 760 gave $4,000 to Santa Cops for Kids at the December 6 meeting. Attending the presentation were, front: Corporal Shadoe Miller, Nodaway County Sheriff Department; Elks Exalted Ruler James Richardson; Ian Myers, Maryville Public Safety; Trooper Anthony Kempa, Missouri State Highway Patrol; Sergeant Jeremy Staples, and behind him, Sergeant Kyle Hoyt, both from Northwest Missouri State University Police; behind them are: Elks Evan Townsend, Gus Coffelt, Kirby Sybert, Brandon Newton, John Nelson, Tammy Thompson, Tim Eckstein, Jerimey Thompson and Joe Frueh.
