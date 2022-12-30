Read full article on original website
Ted McVay
3d ago
the limitations were put on under executive orders by our DICTATOR Governor so this isn't such a great deal what would prevent her from doing this again !!!!!! you news people should know what's going on before you write the news!!!!?????
Reply(2)
5
liberty over equality
3d ago
Her reckless covid policies cost many lives, thousands of lives.
Reply
14
Curt Holmes
2d ago
Sorry Whitmer, we aren't going to listen to you, a lot of stupid people may have voted for you but their ignorance also caused them to get vaccinated so they won't be around anyway.
Reply
2
Related
Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined her vision for her second term during her inaugural address Sunday, kicking off complete Democratic control of Lansing for the first time in four decades. Whitmer promised additional details in her upcoming State of the State address and budget proposal, but called for the newly Democratic Michigan Legislature to pass “common […] The post Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address appeared first on Michigan Advance.
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces executive office and budget office staff changes
Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced changes in her executive office and the state budget office. In the executive office, the governor announced former Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi as Chief Legal Counsel, former state Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. as Director of Legislative Affairs, Korey Hall as Detroit Regional Director, Kristi James as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the Senate, Ryan Bardoni as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the House, and Jada Weatherspoon as the House Associate Liaison.
On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics
At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan
Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Michigan Dems begin 2023 with majority in state legislature
For the first time in four decades, the Michigan Democratic Party has the majority in both the state House and Senate, as well as the Governorship. Democrats emerging from November's midterm election with slim majorities in both chambers -- 56-to-54 in the state House and 20-to-18 in the state Senate.
wcsx.com
Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023
Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
Honoring Vets With First State-Operated Cemetery In Northern Michigan
Michigan currently has over 500,000 veterans living in the state, according to US Census Data. A new state-funded/operated veterans cemetery has been approved for Norther Michigan. Where will the new Michigan Veteran's Cemetery be located?. According to a report by MLive, the cemetery would be located in either Crawford or...
Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time
Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
The Oakland Press
New in 2023 for Michigan: Gas tax in January, new school rules
New laws affecting education, transportation and the state’s economy will take effect next year. Some are already in place, while the fate of others will be decided in the courts. EDUCATION. Two new bills passed by the Michigan legislature this year will affect both students and parents in the...
bridgemi.com
Meet Michigan’s new lawmakers: They’re younger, more educated, less diverse
Nearly half of the lawmakers in the House are new this year, and four senators are entering the Legislature for the first time. Gen X, Millennials make up majority of the Michigan House, Senate trends older. More women, LGBTQ lawmakers serving, fewer Black lawmakers in redistricting’s aftermath. A few...
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
michiganradio.org
The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January
This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan university announces phrases that should be banished in 2023 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Lake Superior State University announces list of words, phrases that should be banished in 2023. It’s been a tradition since 1976, and Lake Superior State...
Rivalry: Michigan Beats Ohio for Best Burger Joint in US Ranking
Michigan continues to rack up the wins over the State of Ohio. This time in food. Not only is Michigan home to the best Reuben Sandwich, here... And best pizza, here... but now, the best burger ranking ahead of Ohio, too. Who has the best burger, Michigan or Ohio?. According...
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
DTE, Consumers Energy donate millions to energy assistance nonprofits
Michigan’s two largest utility companies donated millions of dollars this year to organizations through which their customers can receive help paying their energy bills. Company officials said DTE Energy contributed $10 million this year to four nonprofits, while Consumers Energy contributed $12 million across eight groups. The nonprofit organizations offer programs to help utility customers pay heating bills.
WILX-TV
Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 10