ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 10

Ted McVay
3d ago

the limitations were put on under executive orders by our DICTATOR Governor so this isn't such a great deal what would prevent her from doing this again !!!!!! you news people should know what's going on before you write the news!!!!?????

Reply(2)
5
liberty over equality
3d ago

Her reckless covid policies cost many lives, thousands of lives.

Reply
14
Curt Holmes
2d ago

Sorry Whitmer, we aren't going to listen to you, a lot of stupid people may have voted for you but their ignorance also caused them to get vaccinated so they won't be around anyway.

Reply
2
Related
Michigan Advance

Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined her vision for her second term during her inaugural address Sunday, kicking off complete Democratic control of Lansing for the first time in four decades. Whitmer promised additional details in her upcoming State of the State address and budget proposal, but called for the newly Democratic Michigan Legislature to pass “common […] The post Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Whitmer announces executive office and budget office staff changes

Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced changes in her executive office and the state budget office. In the executive office, the governor announced former Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi as Chief Legal Counsel, former state Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. as Director of Legislative Affairs, Korey Hall as Detroit Regional Director, Kristi James as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the Senate, Ryan Bardoni as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the House, and Jada Weatherspoon as the House Associate Liaison.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics

At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan

Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Michigan Dems begin 2023 with majority in state legislature

For the first time in four decades, the Michigan Democratic Party has the majority in both the state House and Senate, as well as the Governorship. Democrats emerging from November's midterm election with slim majorities in both chambers -- 56-to-54 in the state House and 20-to-18 in the state Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023

Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time

Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

New in 2023 for Michigan: Gas tax in January, new school rules

New laws affecting education, transportation and the state’s economy will take effect next year. Some are already in place, while the fate of others will be decided in the courts. EDUCATION. Two new bills passed by the Michigan legislature this year will affect both students and parents in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January

This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

DTE, Consumers Energy donate millions to energy assistance nonprofits

Michigan’s two largest utility companies donated millions of dollars this year to organizations through which their customers can receive help paying their energy bills. Company officials said DTE Energy contributed $10 million this year to four nonprofits, while Consumers Energy contributed $12 million across eight groups. The nonprofit organizations offer programs to help utility customers pay heating bills.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
MICHIGAN STATE
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs

A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy